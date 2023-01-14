ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel captures decisive home league victory against Orange

Calvary Chapel’s Gavin Russell hits a three-pointer early in the first quarter Wednesday night. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel’s boys basketball team led from the start and captured a 74-24 Orange Coast League victory over Orange Wednesday night at Calvary Chapel. The Eagles remained tied for first...
ORANGE, CA
PHOTOS: Sage Hill, led by Carter Bryant, takes over first place with win over Woodbridge

Carter Bryant (right) of Sage Hill and Jason Briggs of Woodbridge go for the jump ball. (Photo courtesy Jose Lomboy). Sage Hill High School’s boys basketball team continued its stellar run in its inaugural season in the Pacific Coast League with a 61-59 victory over Woodbridge Tuesday night at Woodbridge in a battle of two teams who were undefeated in league.
WOODBRIDGE, CA
San Juan Hills Girls Soccer Takes First Loss in Tight Match Against San Clemente

For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Juan Capistrano high school sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports. Goals are precious in matches between the San Clemente and San Juan Hills girls soccer teams. Both teams are so strong along their defensive back lines that any opportunity at the sliver of an open net is tantalizing and game-shifting.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
San Clemente Girls Soccer Turns Away San Juan Hills in Crucial Early League Clash

For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports. Goals are precious in matches between the San Clemente and San Juan Hills girls soccer teams. Both teams are so strong along their defensive back lines that any opportunity at the sliver of an open net is tantalizing and game-shifting.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
PHOTOS: Foothill’s 15-game winning streak snapped by La Mirada at MLK Dream Classic

Foothill’s Isaiah Bernard puts up a shot over the defense of La Mirada’s Christopher Cuevas Monday night. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Foothill High School’s boys basketball team had its 15-game winning streak snapped as the Knights fell to La Mirada 53-50 Monday night at the MLK Dream Classic at St. John Bosco High School.
LA MIRADA, CA
Final scores and highlights for OC basketball on Monday night, Jan. 16

La Mirada 53, Foothill 50: CHECK BACK LATER FOR PHOTOS AND STORY. Orange Lutheran 56, Oak Park of Ventura 54: Orange Lutheran battled back from a nine point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to win. —Courtesy Jim McCormack. St. Margaret’s 69, Luezinger 67. Non-league. North...
ORANGE, CA
Register now for the Lakewood Run coming March 4, 2023

The 32nd annual Lakewood Run, “Warriors Building a Healthier Community,” returns on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Deputy Sheriffs, recreational runners, families and kids will gather at the starting line in front of the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station to walk, roll, ruck or run the event’s 5K Run/Walk/Ruck or the 10K Run course for time.
LAKEWOOD, CA
Gold medalist Nathan Chen set to revive memories of his Olympic greatness at the Honda Center on May 20, 2023

Stars on Ice shows have always been THE best place to see the most current and impressive figure skaters in the world. Olympic Champion Nathan Chen is currently both the best and most impressive male figure skater on the planet. For those that may have missed his domination at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the 2023 Stars on Ice tour will deliver a rare opportunity to experience Nathan’s prominence live on the ice. Plus, for the first time since 2012, Canadian figure skating icon Kurt Browning will bring his fancy footwork and ever-popular antics to the U.S. tour. America’s premier figure skating tour will visit Anaheim, CA on Saturday, May 20th for a 7:30 PM performance at the Honda Center.
ANAHEIM, CA
Los Alamitos calls all artists to Weekend of Art

Make sure to save the date for Weekend of Art, a two-day visual and performing arts exhibition for all ages! Weekend of Art will be taking place on Friday, March 17 from ﻿5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 18 from 12:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Los Alamitos Community Center (10911 Oak St., Los Alamitos)!
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
CHOC breaks ground on a new nine-story tower

Orange, Calif., January 17, 2023 – Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) has broken ground on a nine-story tower at its main campus in Orange that will house a variety of pediatric outpatient services in a soothing and inviting patient- and family-centered environment. The 330,000-sq.-ft. Southwest Tower, on...
ORANGE, CA
2nd Annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week starts Sunday, January 22

Long Beach residents and visitors alike are in for a treat as over two dozen of Black-owned local restaurants and food businesses will offer special menu items and special pricing when the 2nd annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week returns January 22-29, 2023. Organized by local non-profit Long Beach Food...
LONG BEACH, CA
Learn more about Cypress’s exotic Snowy Owl visitor with owl researcher Denver Holt

Are you interested in learning about the snowy owl that has recently been residing in Cypress?. The Department of Fish and Wildlife, in partnership with the Sea and Sage Audubon Society, is hosting a community presentation at the Cypress Community Center on January 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. that will feature the founder and lead researcher of the Owl Research Institute, Denver Holt.
CYPRESS, CA
Seal Beach announces parking program improvements

You may have already experienced the new and updated Seal Beach parking pay stations (kiosks) located in the beach parking lots. To further improve your parking experience, the new pay stations have been installed at the Main Street parking lots and will be operational on Friday, January 20, 2023. In addition to the new pay stations, we have expanded the use of the Passport mobile payment system (www.passportparking.com). This will provide a more consistent and uniform parking experience for our community and its visitors.
SEAL BEACH, CA

