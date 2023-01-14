Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel captures decisive home league victory against Orange
Calvary Chapel’s Gavin Russell hits a three-pointer early in the first quarter Wednesday night. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel’s boys basketball team led from the start and captured a 74-24 Orange Coast League victory over Orange Wednesday night at Calvary Chapel. The Eagles remained tied for first...
Tesoro, Newport Harbor and Costa Mesa capture Wednesday night victories
Tesoro 52, Trabuco Hills 48: The Titans (19-4, 2-1) captured a South Coast League win Wednesday. Blake Manning scored 18 points and Carson Brown had 12 points. Nathan Draper had eight points and 12 rebounds and Jake Bennett eight points and nine rebounds for Tesoro. Newport Harbor 56, Corona del...
PHOTOS: Sage Hill, led by Carter Bryant, takes over first place with win over Woodbridge
Carter Bryant (right) of Sage Hill and Jason Briggs of Woodbridge go for the jump ball. (Photo courtesy Jose Lomboy). Sage Hill High School’s boys basketball team continued its stellar run in its inaugural season in the Pacific Coast League with a 61-59 victory over Woodbridge Tuesday night at Woodbridge in a battle of two teams who were undefeated in league.
Final scores and highlights for Orange County basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 17
Sage Hill 61, Woodbridge 59: Bryant Carter scored 24 points to lead Sage Hill in a PCL showdown. Stephen Lamp had 18 points and Ethan Fu 16 points to lead Woodbridge. Both teams came into the game undefeated in league play. CHECK BACK LATER FOR FULL REPORT. Portola 101, University...
OC high school boys basketball teams earn top 10 rankings in CIF polls
A number of Orange County high school boys basketball teams earned high rankings in this week’s CIF polls released on Tuesday. In Division 1, Santa Margarita is eighth and Mater Dei 10th. Tesoro is third, Orange Lutheran fifth and Capistrano Valley 10th in 2AA. Pacifica Christian is fourth and...
San Juan Hills Girls Soccer Takes First Loss in Tight Match Against San Clemente
For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Juan Capistrano high school sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports. Goals are precious in matches between the San Clemente and San Juan Hills girls soccer teams. Both teams are so strong along their defensive back lines that any opportunity at the sliver of an open net is tantalizing and game-shifting.
San Clemente Girls Soccer Turns Away San Juan Hills in Crucial Early League Clash
For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports. Goals are precious in matches between the San Clemente and San Juan Hills girls soccer teams. Both teams are so strong along their defensive back lines that any opportunity at the sliver of an open net is tantalizing and game-shifting.
PHOTOS: Foothill’s 15-game winning streak snapped by La Mirada at MLK Dream Classic
Foothill’s Isaiah Bernard puts up a shot over the defense of La Mirada’s Christopher Cuevas Monday night. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Foothill High School’s boys basketball team had its 15-game winning streak snapped as the Knights fell to La Mirada 53-50 Monday night at the MLK Dream Classic at St. John Bosco High School.
Final scores and highlights for OC basketball on Monday night, Jan. 16
La Mirada 53, Foothill 50: CHECK BACK LATER FOR PHOTOS AND STORY. Orange Lutheran 56, Oak Park of Ventura 54: Orange Lutheran battled back from a nine point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to win. —Courtesy Jim McCormack. St. Margaret’s 69, Luezinger 67. Non-league. North...
Register now for the Lakewood Run coming March 4, 2023
The 32nd annual Lakewood Run, “Warriors Building a Healthier Community,” returns on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Deputy Sheriffs, recreational runners, families and kids will gather at the starting line in front of the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station to walk, roll, ruck or run the event’s 5K Run/Walk/Ruck or the 10K Run course for time.
Gold medalist Nathan Chen set to revive memories of his Olympic greatness at the Honda Center on May 20, 2023
Stars on Ice shows have always been THE best place to see the most current and impressive figure skaters in the world. Olympic Champion Nathan Chen is currently both the best and most impressive male figure skater on the planet. For those that may have missed his domination at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the 2023 Stars on Ice tour will deliver a rare opportunity to experience Nathan’s prominence live on the ice. Plus, for the first time since 2012, Canadian figure skating icon Kurt Browning will bring his fancy footwork and ever-popular antics to the U.S. tour. America’s premier figure skating tour will visit Anaheim, CA on Saturday, May 20th for a 7:30 PM performance at the Honda Center.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, January 19, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, January 19, 2023:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s are expected...
Los Alamitos calls all artists to Weekend of Art
Make sure to save the date for Weekend of Art, a two-day visual and performing arts exhibition for all ages! Weekend of Art will be taking place on Friday, March 17 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 18 from 12:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Los Alamitos Community Center (10911 Oak St., Los Alamitos)!
CHOC breaks ground on a new nine-story tower
Orange, Calif., January 17, 2023 – Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) has broken ground on a nine-story tower at its main campus in Orange that will house a variety of pediatric outpatient services in a soothing and inviting patient- and family-centered environment. The 330,000-sq.-ft. Southwest Tower, on...
2nd Annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week starts Sunday, January 22
Long Beach residents and visitors alike are in for a treat as over two dozen of Black-owned local restaurants and food businesses will offer special menu items and special pricing when the 2nd annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week returns January 22-29, 2023. Organized by local non-profit Long Beach Food...
Three Fountain Valley home invasion robbery suspects were arrested after a police pursuit
The Fountain Valley Police responded to a home invasion robbery on Tuesday, January 17, at the 17100 block of Santa Suzanne, at 2:48 a.m. The police officers determined that several suspects had entered the home. The suspects assaulted the victim, stole property from the victim’s residence, including two vehicles, and then fled from the scene.
Santa Ana’s new Community Development Agency Director is a former City Councilman
The Community Development Agency (CDA) in Santa Ana has a new Director – former Santa Ana City Councilman Mike Garcia. The CDA oversees programs for economic development, job training, affordable housing, and downtown development, so it needs a leader who can wear many hats. Garcia brings a diverse professional...
Learn more about Cypress’s exotic Snowy Owl visitor with owl researcher Denver Holt
Are you interested in learning about the snowy owl that has recently been residing in Cypress?. The Department of Fish and Wildlife, in partnership with the Sea and Sage Audubon Society, is hosting a community presentation at the Cypress Community Center on January 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. that will feature the founder and lead researcher of the Owl Research Institute, Denver Holt.
O.C. street racer arrested in New Mexico for the murder of an L.A. woman on Christmas Day
Dante Chapple Young, a 28-year-old resident of Orange County, has been arrested as the suspect responsible for the murder of Elyzza Guajaca on Christmas Day. The LAPD announced the arrest at a news conference today. On January 13, 2023, Young was apprehended in Albuquerque, New Mexico for 187(A) PC –...
Seal Beach announces parking program improvements
You may have already experienced the new and updated Seal Beach parking pay stations (kiosks) located in the beach parking lots. To further improve your parking experience, the new pay stations have been installed at the Main Street parking lots and will be operational on Friday, January 20, 2023. In addition to the new pay stations, we have expanded the use of the Passport mobile payment system (www.passportparking.com). This will provide a more consistent and uniform parking experience for our community and its visitors.
