Norwalk tops Clyde to cap busy week

CLYDE — Playing for a third time in six days, the Norwalk girls basketball team built a huge lead over host Clyde and made it stand in Saturday’s 47-43 win.

The Truckers improved to 13-2 overall and 6-1 in the SBC Lake Division, which keeps them in a tie for first place with Bellevue (12-3, 7-1), which defeated Perkins (8-8, 6-2) on Saturday to make it a two-way tie for now.

Norwalk led 20-5 after one quarter and extended the lead to 32-12 by halftime. The Truckers took a 40-21 lead into the fourth quarter, where the host Fliers (5-9, 3-5) outscored them by a 22-7 margin to make it a single-digit loss.

In the win, Kenzie Smith scored 16 points with five rebounds to pace Norwalk. Brooklyn Davis had 10 points, six rebounds and four steals, while Summer Moehlman added five points and seven rebounds.

Also for the Truckers, Kylie Moser had four points and seven rebounds, while Emily Koenig had four points and six rebounds.

Lexi Carlson, who entered the week averaging 7.4 points, erupted for a game-high 30 out of the 43 points for the Fliers.

Norwalk is off until Thursday when it visits the Pirates in another huge game for the top of the league standings. The Truckers posted a 35-32 win over Perkins back on Dec. 10 in Norwalk.

NORWALK (13-2, 6-1)

Emily Koenig 2-0—4; Abby Koenig 2-0—5; Kenzie Smith 5-4—16; Brooklyn Davis 4-2—10; Morgan Leber 0-1—1; Lucy Schlotterer 1-0—2; Kylie Moser 2-0—4; Summer Moehlman 2-3—5. TOTALS 17-10—47.

CLYDE (5-9, 3-5)

Katie Shiets 0-3—3; Lexi Carlson 9-8—30; Cora Liskai 2-4—8; Loreli Phillips 1-0—2. TOTALS 12-15—43.

Norwalk 20 12 8 7 — 47

Clyde 5 7 9 22 — 43

3-point FGs: (N) Smith 2, A. Koenig; (C) Carlson 4.