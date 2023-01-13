Read full article on original website
Shannon Moore
3d ago
The so called teacher should've been fired when she forgot her child in car.Now after she caught with drugs & a 1/2 dead person & more drugs ya'll telling me she's on administrative leave & still a teacher?????
WIS-TV
Columbia police arrest man accused of placing victim in shallow grave
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police department says they arrested a man who buried another man in a shallow grave. Investigators say 26-year-old Devante Antonio Dinkins was with a 24-year-old acquaintance at a home on Kimpton Drive on September 16 when the other man suffered a medical event and passed away.
WIS-TV
Suspect in West Columbia hotel shooting faces attempted murder charges, bond denied
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Charleston man accused of opening fire inside a West Columbia hotel is facing attempted murder charges. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the West Columbia Police Department responded to the Hilton Garden Inn near McSwain Drive after reports of domestic violence. At around 1 p.m., officers said...
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office responds to stabbing in Grovetown
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is responding to the scene of a reported stabbing in Grovetown. Details are limited, but we do know that it happened at a home on Gordon Hwy. FOX54 has a crew on its way to the scene. We will update...
Man wanted for questioning by RCSO after woman says her lawnmower was taken
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man is wanted for questioning after a woman claims that her lawnmower was stolen. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown white man with a white beard drove up to the woman’s driveway in a moped and grabbed the woman’s Orange Yardmax push lawnmower by the handles, […]
Burke county swim instructor arrested in death of 4-year-old
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Tuesday night, around 8:30 p.m. GBI agents served an arrest warrant on Lexie C. Tenhuisen of Waynesville, North Carolina. The 66-year-old woman was booked into the Burke County Detention Center on 1 count of Involuntary Manslaughter a misdemeanor. The charges stem from the death of 4-year-old Israel Scott in June […]
WIS-TV
Swimming instructor arrested after 4-year-old drowns on 2nd day of swim lessons
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a swimming instructor has been arrested in the death of a 4-year-old boy. WRDW reports that 4-year-old Israel “Izzy” Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons at a home in Burke County on June 14. On Tuesday,...
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting, including unborn child in Greenwood
Another man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting where two people were killed, including an unborn child in Greenwood.
WRDW-TV
Father of Aiken County teacher killed in crash travels miles to find peace
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One father traveled more than 2,500 miles to visit an elementary school where his daughter used to teach, hoping to fill a void after losing her in a deadly crash. North Aiken Elementary Teacher Sabrina Molina is gone, but her memory and legacy are living on...
Search underway in Augusta for motel armed robbery suspect
Investigators are searching for a man wanted in reference to an armed robbery that happened at the Super 8 Motel on Washington Road on Tuesday afternoon.
WRDW-TV
Mom of shooting victim calls for young people to ‘put the guns down’
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for 20-year-old Lawrence Stephens and 19-year-old Jamari Williams in connection to a shooting near Olmstead Homes in October. Authorities say they’re wanted for the murder of 22-year-old Kyan Bowie. Three other suspects ranging from 17 to...
WLTX.com
Woman describes hearing gunshots near hotel where suspect is barricaded
West Columbia Police now say shots were fired by a suspect who remains barricaded inside a hotel just off Interstate 26. Here's what a woman nearby saw and heard.
wfxg.com
Columbia County school knew about coach's previous arrest
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A Greenbrier High School coach is facing charges after an altercation with a student last week. It happened during halftime of the girls basketball game Friday, Jan. 13. The Columbia County School District says girls basketball coach Zakeya Goldsberry has been charged with violence and...
wfxg.com
Aiken County teacher placed on administrative leave after arrest
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C (WFXG) - An Aiken County teacher is on administrative leave after her arrest last week. Raquel Stevens is one of four people arrested by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office after the investigation into an assault on a teenager led investigators to serve warrants at houses in Beech Island and North Augusta. The sheriff's office has charged Stevens with possession of anabolic steroids, possession of fentanyl, violation of drug distribution law, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance near a school, and unlawful neglect of a child.
WRDW-TV
Deputies seek suspect in Columbia County neighborhood
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies early Monday were in a neighborhood just north of Grovetown looking for a person suspected of entering cars. Around 7 a.m., deputies were in the area of Coldwater Street off Baker Place Road searching for the suspect. The suspect is an unknown male...
coladaily.com
Suspect in custody after barricading, firing rounds inside West Columbia hotel
A suspect is in custody after firing shots and barricading inside of the Hilton Garden Inn in West Columbia. According to West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce, police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday around 1 p.m. at 110 McSwain Dr. Officers spoke with the woman involved and went to the fifth floor to contact the suspect, 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor. The suspect shut the door and told officers he was going to shoot them. He would not answer their phone calls, each time answering then immediately hanging up.
Tractor trailer involved in head-on collision with passenger vehicle on Williston, Mt. Beulah Rd.
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A tractor trailer has been involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the head-on collision involving the 18-wheeler and the passenger vehicle happened at Williston Road and Mt. Beulah Road between New Ellenton and Williston, near Hillcrest Church of Windsor. Emergency dispatch […]
WIS-TV
New details: Man arrested after 7-hour standoff in West Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department reports a man is in custody after barricading himself in a West Columbia hotel for seven hours. Officials said 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor, locked himself in a hotel room at the Hilton Garden Inn on 110 McSwain Driver in West Columbia. Officers responded to domestic violence call around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, Saylor shut the door on officers and told them he was going to shoot them. Officers trained in crisis negotiations made contact with Saylor to try and de-escalate the situation.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office searching for Entering Auto suspect
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Deputies were in Grovetown in the area of Coldwater Street off of Baker Place Road about 7:00 Monday morning, searching for an entering auto suspect. The suspect is an unknown male wearing a red hoodie. Authorities say that is the best description they have as of now. If […]
WIS-TV
Fifteen people injured in fights at McCrady Training Center
EASTOVER, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday evening a fight at McCrady Training Center sent 15 people to the hospital. The South Carolina Army National Guard issued a statement Wednesday afternoon about the incident. The organization said a fight broke out between cadets at the South Carolina Job ChalleNGe program at around...
First Coast News
Gregory McMichael, convicted in Ahmaud Arbery's murder, moved to Augusta State Medical Prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Gregory McMichael, one of the three men who killed Ahmaud Arbery, has been moved to a new facility. McMichael, who's sentenced to life for the federal hate crime, was at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison near Jackson. He's now at Augusta State Medical Prison, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
