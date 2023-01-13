ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Comments / 4

Shannon Moore
3d ago

The so called teacher should've been fired when she forgot her child in car.Now after she caught with drugs & a 1/2 dead person & more drugs ya'll telling me she's on administrative leave & still a teacher?????

Reply(1)
2
Related
WIS-TV

Columbia police arrest man accused of placing victim in shallow grave

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police department says they arrested a man who buried another man in a shallow grave. Investigators say 26-year-old Devante Antonio Dinkins was with a 24-year-old acquaintance at a home on Kimpton Drive on September 16 when the other man suffered a medical event and passed away.
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxg.com

Sheriff's Office responds to stabbing in Grovetown

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is responding to the scene of a reported stabbing in Grovetown. Details are limited, but we do know that it happened at a home on Gordon Hwy. FOX54 has a crew on its way to the scene. We will update...
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

Burke county swim instructor arrested in death of 4-year-old

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Tuesday night, around 8:30 p.m. GBI agents served an arrest warrant on Lexie C. Tenhuisen of Waynesville, North Carolina. The 66-year-old woman was booked into the Burke County Detention Center on 1 count of Involuntary Manslaughter a misdemeanor. The charges stem from the death of 4-year-old Israel Scott in June […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Mom of shooting victim calls for young people to ‘put the guns down’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for 20-year-old Lawrence Stephens and 19-year-old Jamari Williams in connection to a shooting near Olmstead Homes in October. Authorities say they’re wanted for the murder of 22-year-old Kyan Bowie. Three other suspects ranging from 17 to...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Columbia County school knew about coach's previous arrest

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A Greenbrier High School coach is facing charges after an altercation with a student last week. It happened during halftime of the girls basketball game Friday, Jan. 13. The Columbia County School District says girls basketball coach Zakeya Goldsberry has been charged with violence and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Aiken County teacher placed on administrative leave after arrest

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C (WFXG) - An Aiken County teacher is on administrative leave after her arrest last week. Raquel Stevens is one of four people arrested by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office after the investigation into an assault on a teenager led investigators to serve warrants at houses in Beech Island and North Augusta. The sheriff's office has charged Stevens with possession of anabolic steroids, possession of fentanyl, violation of drug distribution law, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance near a school, and unlawful neglect of a child.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Deputies seek suspect in Columbia County neighborhood

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies early Monday were in a neighborhood just north of Grovetown looking for a person suspected of entering cars. Around 7 a.m., deputies were in the area of Coldwater Street off Baker Place Road searching for the suspect. The suspect is an unknown male...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
coladaily.com

Suspect in custody after barricading, firing rounds inside West Columbia hotel

A suspect is in custody after firing shots and barricading inside of the Hilton Garden Inn in West Columbia. According to West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce, police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday around 1 p.m. at 110 McSwain Dr. Officers spoke with the woman involved and went to the fifth floor to contact the suspect, 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor. The suspect shut the door and told officers he was going to shoot them. He would not answer their phone calls, each time answering then immediately hanging up.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Tractor trailer involved in head-on collision with passenger vehicle on Williston, Mt. Beulah Rd.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A tractor trailer has been involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the head-on collision involving the 18-wheeler and the passenger vehicle happened at Williston Road and Mt. Beulah Road between New Ellenton and Williston, near Hillcrest Church of Windsor. Emergency dispatch […]
WILLISTON, SC
WIS-TV

New details: Man arrested after 7-hour standoff in West Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department reports a man is in custody after barricading himself in a West Columbia hotel for seven hours. Officials said 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor, locked himself in a hotel room at the Hilton Garden Inn on 110 McSwain Driver in West Columbia. Officers responded to domestic violence call around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, Saylor shut the door on officers and told them he was going to shoot them. Officers trained in crisis negotiations made contact with Saylor to try and de-escalate the situation.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Fifteen people injured in fights at McCrady Training Center

EASTOVER, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday evening a fight at McCrady Training Center sent 15 people to the hospital. The South Carolina Army National Guard issued a statement Wednesday afternoon about the incident. The organization said a fight broke out between cadets at the South Carolina Job ChalleNGe program at around...
EASTOVER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy