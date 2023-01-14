Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United 'In Running' For Top Midfielder Ahead Of Summer Move
Manchester United are said to be in the running to sign a top midfielder this summer according to a new report.
Scott McTominay Open To Manchester United Exit
Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is said to be open to an exit from the club.
David Moyes likely to be sacked if West Ham lose to Everton on Saturday
West Ham are clinging to the hope that David Moyes can turn the struggling Premier League club’s fortunes around but defeat against Everton on Saturday would likely mean the end of his time as manager of the London club. The Hammers are without a win in seven Premier League...
BBC
Why has it turned so sour at Goodison Park?
With Everton 19th in the Premier League at the halfway point and the club's directors told to stay away from Goodison Park due to a real and credible threat to their safety, why has it turned so sour at Goodison Park?. BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty outlines the...
BBC
'Goodison Park has become torturous - unless you're an away side'
You would have been forgiven for thinking that Evertonians were welcoming a title challenging side on Saturday, as Goodison Road filled up with blue smoke, songs and passion. Sadly, the club have never been further away from competing for top honours and such coach welcomes have become the norm for our relegation-threatened side.
Report: PSV Rejected Chelsea's First Bid For Noni Madueke
PSV rejected Chelsea's first approach of £30million for winger Noni Madueke but talks are ongoing and there is expected to be more bids from Chelsea for the player.
BBC
Darren Ferguson: Peterborough United boss says squad has the quality to get promotion without many additions
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson says he thinks the squad he has inherited is good enough to get promoted without many new signings. Ferguson won his first game back at the helm on Monday at Port Vale after returning for a fourth spell as boss earlier this month. Posh's 2-0...
Aji Alese says Sunderland now feels like 'home' after summer move from West Ham
It sounds like Aji Alese has settled in very well at Sunderland.
Sunderland frustrated in Andras Nemeth pursuit with Genk determined to keep him
Will Sunderland have to wait until the summer to sign striker target?
BBC
This week's live radio commentaries
BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra will bring you seven live FA Cup and Premier League commentaries this week. Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool (19:45) Leeds United v Cardiff City (19:45) Saturday, 21 January. West Ham United v Everton (15:00) Crystal Palace v Newcastle United (17:30) Sunday, 22...
BBC
Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic boss 'still has lot to learn' about side as winless run continues
Wigan Athletic boss Kolo Toure says he still has a lot to learn about his side as his search for a first win at the club continued after Tuesday's FA Cup third-round replay loss to Luton Town. The Hatters scored a 98th-minute winner to knock the Latics out of the...
theScore
UK billionaire Ratcliffe officially in the running to buy Manchester United
London, Jan 17, 2023 (AFP) - British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos company officially joined the race to buy Manchester United on Tuesday. United's owners, the Glazer family, said they were willing to listen to offers for the Premier League club in November, and Ratcliffe is keen to strike a deal.
Everton make striker move - which could open the door for Ellis Simms Sunderland return
Could Ellis Simms be back at Sunderland before the end of the month after all?
Report: Dusan Vlahovic Could Be An Option For Chelsea
Dusan Vlahovic could be an option for Chelsea in January and the summer as they player is expected to leave Juventus in 2023.
Report: Tottenham Pushing To Sign Chelsea Target Pedro Porro
Tottenham Hotspur are now actively pushing to try and sign Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon. Chelsea have well documented interest in the player.
Report: Chelsea Show Interest In Dusan Vlahovic And Victor Osimhen
Chelsea have shown interest in Seria A duo Dusan Vlahoic and Victor Osimhen as they continue their search for a number nine.
theScore
Report: Barcelona's Depay on verge of joining Atletico Madrid for around €3M
Yes, you read that right: €3 million. Atletico Madrid are close to signing Barcelona outcast Memphis Depay for a nominal fee of around €3 million this January as the Dutchman nears the end of his contract at Camp Nou, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano. The 28-year-old was...
SB Nation
Leicester Women: Match Report Leicester 3 - 0 Brighton
The first league match of 2023 saw the Foxes take on Brighton at King Power Stadium. Earlier in the week the Foxes won their Continental Cup match against Championship side Sunderland with a 5-0 victory. Leicester will hope to continue with the goals as Brighton are directly above them in the table, and they can’t afford to come away from this match pointless. Both teams newly have appointed managers, with Kirk replacing Bedford before the holidays and Jens Scheuer making his debut for Brighton.
Comments / 0