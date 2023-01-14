ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Why has it turned so sour at Goodison Park?

With Everton 19th in the Premier League at the halfway point and the club's directors told to stay away from Goodison Park due to a real and credible threat to their safety, why has it turned so sour at Goodison Park?. BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty outlines the...
BBC

'Goodison Park has become torturous - unless you're an away side'

You would have been forgiven for thinking that Evertonians were welcoming a title challenging side on Saturday, as Goodison Road filled up with blue smoke, songs and passion. Sadly, the club have never been further away from competing for top honours and such coach welcomes have become the norm for our relegation-threatened side.
BBC

This week's live radio commentaries

B﻿BC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra will bring you seven live FA Cup and Premier League commentaries this week. Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool (19:45) Leeds United v Cardiff City (19:45) Saturday, 21 January. West Ham United v Everton (15:00) Crystal Palace v Newcastle United (17:30) Sunday, 22...
theScore

UK billionaire Ratcliffe officially in the running to buy Manchester United

London, Jan 17, 2023 (AFP) - British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos company officially joined the race to buy Manchester United on Tuesday. United's owners, the Glazer family, said they were willing to listen to offers for the Premier League club in November, and Ratcliffe is keen to strike a deal.
theScore

Report: Barcelona's Depay on verge of joining Atletico Madrid for around €3M

Yes, you read that right: €3 million. Atletico Madrid are close to signing Barcelona outcast Memphis Depay for a nominal fee of around €3 million this January as the Dutchman nears the end of his contract at Camp Nou, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano. The 28-year-old was...
SB Nation

Leicester Women: Match Report Leicester 3 - 0 Brighton

The first league match of 2023 saw the Foxes take on Brighton at King Power Stadium. Earlier in the week the Foxes won their Continental Cup match against Championship side Sunderland with a 5-0 victory. Leicester will hope to continue with the goals as Brighton are directly above them in the table, and they can’t afford to come away from this match pointless. Both teams newly have appointed managers, with Kirk replacing Bedford before the holidays and Jens Scheuer making his debut for Brighton.

