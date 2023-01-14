New Exhibit at Cherokee Strip Museum Focuses on the Godfather of Oklahoma City Rock and Roll On Tuesday, January 17, the Cherokee Strip Museum (CSM) in Perry opened its new exhibit focusing on a man considered the Godfather of the Oklahoma City rock and roll scene. The exhibit is called “Jim Edgar and the Roadrunners.” It follows Edgar’s life as a musician and the success of his musical group. …

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO