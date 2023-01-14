Read full article on original website
News Briefs
New Exhibit at Cherokee Strip Museum Focuses on the Godfather of Oklahoma City Rock and Roll On Tuesday, January 17, the Cherokee Strip Museum (CSM) in Perry opened its new exhibit focusing on a man considered the Godfather of the Oklahoma City rock and roll scene. The exhibit is called “Jim Edgar and the Roadrunners.” It follows Edgar’s life as a musician and the success of his musical group. …
Charity Hope Forman
Charity Hope Forman, age 46, of Perry, Oklahoma passed away January 10, 2023, in Perry, Oklahoma. Charity was born on December 8, 1976 in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma to Steven and Vanessa (Bristol) Sigler. Charity grew up in Perry and graduated from Perry High School in 1995. She later furthered her education at Oklahoma State University where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in Management with an emphasis in Marketing. After some time away, Charity found her way back Perry to put down roots and make it home.
NOC’s Northern Encounter dates set
Dates set Northern Oklahoma College has announced three Northern Encounter dates for Spring 2023. The dates are as follows: Feb. 1 – Tonkawa (Renfro Center); Feb. 8 – Enid (Gantz Center); and Feb. 15 – Stillwater (NOC Classroom Building). Northern Encounter is designated as a day for high school juniors, seniors, and their parents to get an upclose look at the programs and services that…
Mirriors of yesterday
10 Years Ago Billings Rotary Club has been very active in the last few weeks. New officers elected for the Billings Rotary Club 2012-2014 are Officers elected were John Schatz, president; Ann Denney, vice-president; Consuela Maly, secretary-treasurer; and Candy Oller, reporter. 25 Years Ago Noble County Family YMCAs Out and About group recently traveled to Ponca City, where participants viewed…
Mirrors of Yestereday
10 Years Ago Eugene and Allene Lawson, formr residents of Perry who now reside in Lakewood, CO, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. It is a little rare to have siblings that are varsity starters on the same team and even more rate to have those siblings help a team go to state for the first time in many, many years. That is the case with Tiara and Mariah Ewy. Both girls were Varsity…
Covington-Douglas’s
Covington-Douglas’s fifth and sixth grades academic team took first place in the district tournament against Oakdale from Edmond. They will advance to regionals at Caney Valley on Jan. 21. Team members, seen at right, and in no particular order are Eli Bolz, Grayson Bolz, Asher Bowen, Peyton Kegin, Gus McReynolds, John Rink, Jacelyn Halcomb, and Tinley Bolz. The team is coached by Sharla Sharp.
Sooners earn Wire-To-Wire victory over Mountaineers
Grant Sherfield scored 22 points, Jalen Hill made four clutch free throws in the final minute, and Oklahoma defeated West Virginia 77-76 on Saturday. “You can’t ask for anything more than doing it [get the win} and to get the confidence to pulling it out on the close ones,” said Oklahoma head men’s basketball coach Porter Moser. “Two out of three, we have done it. Kansas went their way, but…
Cowboys improve to 6-1 with 23-12 win over Columbia
The Oklahoma State wrestling team defeated Columbia, 23-12, inside Levien Gymnasium to improve to 6-1 on the season. The Cowboys won seven of 10 matches, highlighted by Luke Surber’s 21-6 technical fall over Javen Jovero at 197 pounds. OSU and Columbia split the first six matches of the dual with decisions from Daton Fix, Victor Voinovich and Kaden Gfeller, yet the Pokes found themselves…
Stillwater Medical Center, Blue Cross Blue Shield at impasse area residents to be affected by changes
Residents throughout Noble County have recently received letters from health insurance company Blue Cross Blue Shield, stating Stillwater Medical Center hospitals will leave their networks. The letter states, “During the past several months, we worked to negotiate new contracts with Stillwater Medical Center.” Unfortunately, the letter continues, SMC informed BCBS its hospitals in Stillwater,…
Oak Ridge Boys tickets go on sale Jan. 19 at NOC
Tickets for the Grammy Award winning Oak Ridge Boys go on sale Thursday, Jan. 19 at 9 a.m. for the upcoming show on Feb. 16 at Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa. The Oak Ridge Boys are appearing as part of the Renfro Spring Lectureship Series. The 2023 Front Porch Singin’ Tour marks the 50th Anniversary of The Oak Ridge Boys. The event is sponsored by the Renfro Endowed Lectureship Program and…
Improved performances by youth wrestlers
Two Perry Youth Wrestlers participated in the annual Ponca City Oil Town Throw Down youth wrestling tournament Saturday Jan. 14. Both young Maroons showed exciting improvements during their very challenging matches. The score board does not always display the results of the battles in wrestling. Some times close hard-fought matches have all the individual point battles winding up on the same…
Coming Events
Tuesday, January 17 Perry Senior Citizen Center is open from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dominoes, 8 a.m.,, Pitch 1 p.m., Games, 1 p.m. Perry Senior Citizens Center PPS Winter Break Wednesday, January 18 Perry Senior Citizen Center is open from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dominoes, 8 a.m., Bingo, 1 p.m., Perry Senior Citizens Center Single and Pregnant Support Group, 6 p.m., 831 Grove in Perry. Thursday, January 19…
Maroons dominate District Duals
Heading back to Dual State! The Perry Wrestlers turned in a dominating performance in overwhelming their opponents by a combined score of 406-64 in winning all six duals at the District Duals last week in Tonkawa. The Maroons opened the day with a 78-0 shutout over Cashion, followed by wins over OCS (70-6), Tonkawa (67-12), Perkins-Tryon (63-18), Hennessey (71-9) and finished the day with a…
Jerri Morris-Behne named to SNHU Dean’s List
Jerri Morris-Behne of Perry has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms…
Covington-Douglas Junior High, High School announces honor rolls
Covington-Douglas Junior High and High Schools recently announced their last Semester Honor Rolls. Principal’s Honor Roll: • Seniors: Tristan Bowen, Makayla Chartier, Kelsey Kramer, Meya Pope, Blake Vogel • Juniors: Derrek Daugherty, Anna Franke, Isidoro Rojo Fuentes, Ethan Ross • Sophomores: Julia Gregg, Justice Hooten, Cache Pierson, Ford Smith, Miguel Tarango, Camden Thayer, Rylee Thomas …
