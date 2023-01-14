ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

via.news

Spok Holdings, Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Spok Holdings (SPOK), Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF), Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Spok Holdings (SPOK) 15.51% 2023-01-04 16:23:17. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) 15.35% 2023-01-13...
TENNESSEE STATE
via.news

Canaan Stock Jumps By 32% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) jumped by a staggering 32.29% in 21 sessions from $2.23 at 2022-12-16, to $2.95 at 19:42 EST on Sunday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.71% to $11,079.16, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Atrion Stock Went Up By Over 9% So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Atrion (NASDAQ: ATRI) rose 9.3% to $691.02 at 13:27 EST on Tuesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.21% to $11,055.81, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
TEXAS STATE
via.news

Novavax Stock Went Down By Over 30% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 30.53% in 21 sessions from $17.23 at 2022-12-14, to $11.97 at 13:03 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.21% to $11,055.81, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. Novavax’s...
MARYLAND STATE
via.news

Marathon Stock Was Up By 9.17% Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon (MARA) jumping 9.17% to $7.68 on Monday while NASDAQ rose 0.71% to $11,079.16. Marathon’s last close was $7.68, 76.54% below its 52-week high of $32.74. Is Marathon Stock a Good Investment?. In the past 10 years, Marathon Petroleum Company...
NEVADA STATE
via.news

TherapeuticsMD Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and TherapeuticsMD‘s pre-market value is already 4.63% down. TherapeuticsMD’s last close was $5.40, 76.52% below its 52-week high of $23.00. The last session, NASDAQ ended with TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) falling 0% to $5.40. NASDAQ rose 0.71% to $11,079.16,...
FLORIDA STATE
via.news

American Water Works Already 5% Down, Almost One Hour Before The NYSE Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and American Water Works‘s pre-market value is already 5% down. American Water Works’s last close was $158.87, 8.63% below its 52-week high of $173.87. The last session, NYSE ended with American Water Works (AWK) falling 0.35% to...
via.news

Aspen Group Already 8% Up, Almost Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 8.4% up. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.33, 87.1% below its 52-week high of $2.57. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Aspen Group (ASPU) dropping 6.62% to $0.33. NASDAQ jumped...
via.news

USD/EUR Bearish Momentum With A 2% Drop In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.15% for the last 10 sessions. At 00:07 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.632% up from its 52-week low and 11.496% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news

EUR/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.773% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.7733% for the last session’s close. At 11:07 EST on Tuesday, 17 January, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. Regarding EUR/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.56% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.00 and 0.936% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.00.

