Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF), Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP), The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or...
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Texas residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Texas residents' bank accounts.Photo byAnnie SprattonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
CVR Partners, LP, Arbor Realty Trust, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – CVR Partners, LP (UAN), Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), Air T (AIRTP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 CVR Partners, LP (UAN) 100.23 3.52% 19.95% 2022-12-30 01:06:08. 2 Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) 14.09 0.93%...
Spok Holdings, Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Spok Holdings (SPOK), Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF), Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Spok Holdings (SPOK) 15.51% 2023-01-04 16:23:17. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) 15.35% 2023-01-13...
Canaan Stock Jumps By 32% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) jumped by a staggering 32.29% in 21 sessions from $2.23 at 2022-12-16, to $2.95 at 19:42 EST on Sunday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.71% to $11,079.16, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains.
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Went Up By Over 21% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose by a staggering 21.22% in 5 sessions from $16.4 at 21.22, to $19.88 at 22:17 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 0.71% to $11,079.16, after five successive sessions in a row of gains.
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Impressive Rise On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Xenetic Biosciences jumping 12.73% to $0.43 on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ jumped 0.14% to $11,095.11, after five successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat up trend trading session today.
Atrion Stock Went Up By Over 9% So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Atrion (NASDAQ: ATRI) rose 9.3% to $691.02 at 13:27 EST on Tuesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.21% to $11,055.81, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
Upland Software Stock Up Momentum With A 20% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) jumped by a staggering 20.62% in 10 sessions from $7.13 at 2022-12-30, to $8.60 at 22:14 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.71% to $11,079.16, after five successive sessions in a row of gains.
Canaan And Global X AI On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Canaan, Marathon, and Riot Blockchain. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST)
Novavax Stock Went Down By Over 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 30.53% in 21 sessions from $17.23 at 2022-12-14, to $11.97 at 13:03 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.21% to $11,055.81, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. Novavax’s...
Marathon Stock Was Up By 9.17% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon (MARA) jumping 9.17% to $7.68 on Monday while NASDAQ rose 0.71% to $11,079.16. Marathon’s last close was $7.68, 76.54% below its 52-week high of $32.74. Is Marathon Stock a Good Investment?. In the past 10 years, Marathon Petroleum Company...
TherapeuticsMD Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and TherapeuticsMD‘s pre-market value is already 4.63% down. TherapeuticsMD’s last close was $5.40, 76.52% below its 52-week high of $23.00. The last session, NASDAQ ended with TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) falling 0% to $5.40. NASDAQ rose 0.71% to $11,079.16,...
American Water Works Already 5% Down, Almost One Hour Before The NYSE Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and American Water Works‘s pre-market value is already 5% down. American Water Works’s last close was $158.87, 8.63% below its 52-week high of $173.87. The last session, NYSE ended with American Water Works (AWK) falling 0.35% to...
Aspen Group Already 8% Up, Almost Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 8.4% up. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.33, 87.1% below its 52-week high of $2.57. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Aspen Group (ASPU) dropping 6.62% to $0.33. NASDAQ jumped...
SmileDirectClub And Regis Corporation On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Monday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are SmileDirectClub, Zai Lab, and Virgin Galactic. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 SmileDirectClub (SDC) 0.70...
Less Than One Hour Before The Market Open, NeuroMetrix Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and NeuroMetrix‘s pre-market value is already 4.9% up. NeuroMetrix’s last close was $1.74, 76.59% under its 52-week high of $7.41. The last session, NASDAQ ended with NeuroMetrix (NURO) rising 5.15% to $1.74. NASDAQ jumped 0.71% to $11,079.16,...
USD/EUR Bearish Momentum With A 2% Drop In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.15% for the last 10 sessions. At 00:07 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.93. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.632% up from its 52-week low and 11.496% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
EUR/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.773% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.7733% for the last session’s close. At 11:07 EST on Tuesday, 17 January, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. Regarding EUR/CHF’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.56% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.00 and 0.936% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.00.
