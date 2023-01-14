Read full article on original website
Hawaii men’s basketball edges CSUN
Hawaii improved to 14-4 overall against CSUN on Monday.
Hawaii women’s basketball shoots past CSUN
McKenna Haire's career-high 18 points lifted the University of Hawaii women's basketball team to victory over CSUN on Monday.
Hawaii retains No. 1 ranking, two players earn Player of the Week honors
Brett Sheward and Spyros Chakas each earned Big West Conference weekly awards on Monday.
Live Updates: Day 1 updates from the 2023 Polynesian Bowl practice
Practices for the 2023 Polynesian Bowl got underway on Monday, with both teams practicing at Kamehameha HS in Honolulu. It is warm weather this week, with Team Mauka and Team Makai taking to the field at Kamehameha HS, which will be the site of Friday's seventh annual game, which will be televised at 4:00 p.m. HST on NFL Network.
They did it! Team Waffles goes to world championship
The Team Waffles robotics team from Assets School soared when they became the fifth-ranked robotics team; they are the only team in Hawaii to rank in the top 10.
KITV.com
Injuries delay end of Da Hui Backdoor Shootout surfing competition
It was a busy weekend for Oahu lifeguards, rescuing dozens in the ocean. It wasn't just the inexperienced who needed help, several rescues even changed the ending of a North Shore surf contest. Along with surfers dropping into big barrels at Pipeline, there were wipeouts and nearly back-to-back injuries to...
Sony Open boosts Hawaii economy, attracts tourists
The Sony open in Hawaii is more than just a golf tournament. it puts a spotlight on Hawaii for people across the country and around the world, giving the islands an economic boost.
LIST: Best private high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best private high schools in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
KITV.com
UH volleyball auntie deals with aftermath of house fire
Lauretta Sewake known as one of the "aunties" who would make and give lei to all the players and coaches at UH volleyball games. She survived a house fire. Fire damages home of one of the UH volleyball aunties. She's known as one of the aunties who would make and...
northshorenews.com
New North Shore and Windward McDonald’s Owner Celebrates Commitment to Community
Haleiwa, Laie and Temple Valley McDonald’s were recently purchased by longtime Maui owner/operator Grelyn Rosario. For the Rosario family, running Mc- Donald’s restaurants is a family business. Erlinda Rosario led the way starting with her first job as a crew member at McDonald’s of Waiakamilo on Oahu in...
KITV.com
Oahu teen girl critically injured in single-car crash in Hawaii Kai
HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Oahu teen is in critical condition after crashing her car into a tree and a sign in the Hawaii Kai area, Monday night. First responders were called out to the scene near Lunalilo Home Road and Kaumakani Street just before 9:30 p.m.
Death Penalty Phase Begins For Hawaii Prisoner In Arizona
FLORENCE, Arizona — A Hawaii prison inmate facing the death penalty in Arizona was described by his lawyer Tuesday as a talented artist who suffered from an extremely traumatic childhood, including an accident that left him horribly burned. Defense lawyer Jack Early also told an Arizona jury that convicted...
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 adults arrested for assaulting students in stands at high school basketball game
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a man and woman for allegedly assaulting two students in the stands during a girl’s high school basketball game. The incident happened Friday night during a game between Kaiser and Farrington high schools. HPD booked 61-year-old Tavete Liulama and 54-year-old Joy Tomas...
bigislandvideonews.com
No Tsunami Threat To Hawaiʻi From Distant Magnitude 7.0 Quake
HONOLULU - The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi based on all available data. (BIVN) – A Magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck in the Molucca Sea just after 8 p.m. HST on Tuesday, nearly 100 miles northwest of Tobelo, Indonesia. Although the quake...
2 Sumatran tigers at Honolulu Zoo die within days of each other
The Honolulu Zoo announced Thursday the passing of two Sumatran tigers this month, 15-year-old Seattle and 23-year-old Chrissie.
Egg prices up: Thinking of owning chickens in Hawaii?
Although there are feral chickens walking around Hawaii, owning chickens that produce farm fresh eggs daily is very different.
Hawaii to say aloha to rainbow license plates
Chuck’s Corvette Clinic owner Chuck Garner is very familiar with the design changes over the years. He has kept his personalized license plates in his shop for decades.
Turning to local farms amid high Hawaii egg prices
"Budget, budget, budget. You tend to use it more for other things than food so, you got to go places where you can shop conveniently and be happy," Aiea resident Joe Black said.
