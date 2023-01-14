ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

247Sports

Live Updates: Day 1 updates from the 2023 Polynesian Bowl practice

Practices for the 2023 Polynesian Bowl got underway on Monday, with both teams practicing at Kamehameha HS in Honolulu. It is warm weather this week, with Team Mauka and Team Makai taking to the field at Kamehameha HS, which will be the site of Friday's seventh annual game, which will be televised at 4:00 p.m. HST on NFL Network.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Injuries delay end of Da Hui Backdoor Shootout surfing competition

It was a busy weekend for Oahu lifeguards, rescuing dozens in the ocean. It wasn't just the inexperienced who needed help, several rescues even changed the ending of a North Shore surf contest. Along with surfers dropping into big barrels at Pipeline, there were wipeouts and nearly back-to-back injuries to...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

UH volleyball auntie deals with aftermath of house fire

Lauretta Sewake known as one of the "aunties" who would make and give lei to all the players and coaches at UH volleyball games. She survived a house fire. Fire damages home of one of the UH volleyball aunties. She's known as one of the aunties who would make and...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

No Tsunami Threat To Hawaiʻi From Distant Magnitude 7.0 Quake

HONOLULU - The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi based on all available data. (BIVN) – A Magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck in the Molucca Sea just after 8 p.m. HST on Tuesday, nearly 100 miles northwest of Tobelo, Indonesia. Although the quake...
HONOLULU, HI

