ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlanticcityweekly.com

A.C. Weekly presents: The 10 best sandwiches in South Jersey

Two pieces of bread holding together some sort of filling between them. The sandwich as a concept is a basic premise, but a glorious one, and in a world where nobody seems to agree on much, it serves as a sort of unifier, a place of common ground among mankind. After all, have you ever met a person who straight up dislikes sandwiches as a whole? I’m not sure this person exists.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

Not quite like yesterday at Yesterday’s Creekside Tavern

Yesterday’s Bar has been an institution in Upper Township for the past 47 years. The local legend was a community staple, earning the nickname “The Y” and known for being absolutely packed with shoobies rolling off the parkway on their way into — and out of — Ocean City each summer. That’s why it was such big surprise when the McIntyre family sold the place to Blue Dog Hospitality last year. Before long, the old-school Yesterday’s that we all knew and loved was replaced with a newer, fresher take on the classic. And while it may not be the Yesterday’s of, well, yesterday, there’s a whole lot to love about the current Yesterday’s Creekside Tavern.
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

4 Stores on the Wildwood Boardwalk for Sale 1,150,000

Here is a great opportunity to own 4 stores on the Wildwood Boardwalk! Located at 5200 Boardwalk in Wildwood, NJ. History shows that these do not come up for sale that often. STOP leasing and BUY!!!! The property offered consists of 4 individual commercial condo units (Unit 11 is an end unit), located ground level at the “Shops at Ocean Towers”. The current owner has been operating the location as Castle Casino Arcade for the last 25+ years with much success. Endless ideas for a boardwalk business, especially for a commercial property of this size (estimated at 3,700 square ft.). The equipment and business are not included with the sale, however the owner is open to negotiation.
watchthetramcarplease.com

North Wildwood Bar for Sale 4.2 Million

Rare opportunity to own this well established neighborhood bar and restaurant! The Salty Mermaid is located on the corner of Delaware and 26th Avenue in North Wildwood. The Salty Mermaid offers large dining areas that includes indoor and outdoor seating. Inside boasts a fun and festive decor with a large bar area with the bar having 19 bar stools, a large 28 seat high top table area along with 58 seat restaurant. The inviting customer friendly covered outdoor area offers an 18 seat walk up bar as well as additional seating on the spacious deck with high ceilings, beautiful ceiling fans and light fixtures. This is not your run of the mill outdoor bar. The kitchen is large and extremely well kept with several work areas. One look at The Salty Mermaid and you’ll understand why it’s such a popular spot! The Salty Mermaid features a neat and pristine 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a front porch and small back yard and driveway. This sale also includes 229 W 26th Avenue which is deeded separately but included in this sale. This spacious single family home has been completely remodeled and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, kitchen with new stainless steel appliances that overlooks the living and dining area. The spacious main bedroom has sliders to a large covered porch. The Salty Mermaid and the accompanying properties have been lovingly maintained and is being sold in turn key condition.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

The Starfire Motel in Wildwood for Sale 3,250,000

LIKE EVERYONE SAYS LOCATION, LOCATION AND THIS FAMILY RUN MOTEL HAS IT ALL!!! THE STARFIRE MOTEL LOCATED ON OCEAN AND LEAMING AVENUES IN WILDWOOD IS THE PERFECT SPOT FOR YOUR SUMMER VACATION IN THE WILDWOODS. THE STARFIRE HAS A WONDERFUL REPEAT CLIENTELE, AND HAS HAD IT FOR MANY YEARS AND HOLDS A 97% OCCUPANCY RATE THROUGHOUT THE SUMMER SEASON. THE MOTEL CONSISTS OF 21 UNITS 7 OF THE UNITS ARE EFFICIENCIES. ALL THE UNITS HAVE COMPLETELY BEEN RENOVATED WITHIN THE LAST THREE YEARS. THE FIRST FLOOR HAS ALL NEW TILE. THE SECOND FLOOR IS CURRENTLY IN THE PROCESS OF TRANSITIONING TO TILE, EVEN THOUGH THE CARPET IS JUST THREE YEARS OLD. ALL THE PLUMBING IN THE ENTIRE MOTEL HAS BEEN REPLACED, USING ALL COPPER, AND EACH GUEST ROOM HAS ITS OWN EMERGENCY SHUT OFF VALVE. THERE IS A ONE BEDROOM AND ONE BATH OWNERS QUARTER WITH LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN WITH LAUNDRY ROOM. THE LOBBY AREA HAS BEEN RENOVATED AS OF SPRING 2022, WITH NEW WINDOWS, DOORS, NEW RAMP, STAIRS AND CONCRETE WORK. NEW RAILING WERE ALSO REPLACED COMPLETELY AROUND THE ENTIRE MOTEL AT A COST OF $75,000.00. THE POOL WAS REFACED 2 YEARS AGO AND TILE IS NEW AS WELL. THE HEATER AND POOL PUMP AND OTHER EQUIPMENT WAS ALSO REPLACED 2 YEARS AGO. THERE IS ALSO SECURITY AND SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS LOCATED ALL THROUGH OUT THE EXTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY AND 21 PARKING SPACES ONE FOR EACH UNIT. THIS PROPERTY IS TURN KEY AND READY FOR THE 2023 SUMMER SEASON. THIS IS TRULY A MOTEL THAT HAS HAD A LOT OF LOVE AND ATTENTION FROM ITS CURRENT OWNERS. I ALMOST FORGOT TO MENTION THE OCEAN VIEWS ARE AMAZING AND YOU WILL ALWAYS KNOW YOU ARE AT THE STARFIRE WHEN YOU HEAR THOSE FAMOUS WILDWOOD WORDS “WATCH THE TRAM CAR PLEASE”. YES YOUR THAT CLOSE TO THE BOARDWALK.
WILDWOOD, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?

I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Classic Sandwiches Shop in Wildwood and a Duplex for $650,000

Classic Sandwiches Shop at 2703 new jersey Ave in Wildwood, NJ. Endless possibilities with this income producing opportunity on a high traffic corner property location in Wildwood. Front building has been used as a sandwich shop with an outdoor seating area, garage and ample storage. This property also has a two unit duplex with one unit consisting of a two bedroom/one bath and the second unit consisting of 3 bedrooms/one bath. Both units have front porches. There is also off street parking.
WILDWOOD, NJ
lpgasmagazine.com

Allen’s Oil & Propane grows in New Jersey

Allen’s Oil & Propane of Vincentown and Hammonton, New Jersey, acquired Penn-Jersey Propane of Hainesport, New Jersey. Penn-Jersey Propane operates a bulk plant and several bobtail trucks used to service their customer base in New Jersey. Prior to this transaction, the company was owned and operated by Kauffman Gas, based in Atglen, Pennsylvania.
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

See N.J. gymnasts soar, twist and flip at Star Struck Invitational

Hundreds of young gymnasts flipped, twisted and tumbled during the 26th annual Star Struck Invitational in Atlantic City this past weekend. Gymnasts of all levels competed on the uneven bars, balance beam, vault and floor exercises. The weekend-long event, hosted by Star Bound Gymnastics Academy in Deerfield Township, was held...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy