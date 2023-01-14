LIKE EVERYONE SAYS LOCATION, LOCATION AND THIS FAMILY RUN MOTEL HAS IT ALL!!! THE STARFIRE MOTEL LOCATED ON OCEAN AND LEAMING AVENUES IN WILDWOOD IS THE PERFECT SPOT FOR YOUR SUMMER VACATION IN THE WILDWOODS. THE STARFIRE HAS A WONDERFUL REPEAT CLIENTELE, AND HAS HAD IT FOR MANY YEARS AND HOLDS A 97% OCCUPANCY RATE THROUGHOUT THE SUMMER SEASON. THE MOTEL CONSISTS OF 21 UNITS 7 OF THE UNITS ARE EFFICIENCIES. ALL THE UNITS HAVE COMPLETELY BEEN RENOVATED WITHIN THE LAST THREE YEARS. THE FIRST FLOOR HAS ALL NEW TILE. THE SECOND FLOOR IS CURRENTLY IN THE PROCESS OF TRANSITIONING TO TILE, EVEN THOUGH THE CARPET IS JUST THREE YEARS OLD. ALL THE PLUMBING IN THE ENTIRE MOTEL HAS BEEN REPLACED, USING ALL COPPER, AND EACH GUEST ROOM HAS ITS OWN EMERGENCY SHUT OFF VALVE. THERE IS A ONE BEDROOM AND ONE BATH OWNERS QUARTER WITH LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN WITH LAUNDRY ROOM. THE LOBBY AREA HAS BEEN RENOVATED AS OF SPRING 2022, WITH NEW WINDOWS, DOORS, NEW RAMP, STAIRS AND CONCRETE WORK. NEW RAILING WERE ALSO REPLACED COMPLETELY AROUND THE ENTIRE MOTEL AT A COST OF $75,000.00. THE POOL WAS REFACED 2 YEARS AGO AND TILE IS NEW AS WELL. THE HEATER AND POOL PUMP AND OTHER EQUIPMENT WAS ALSO REPLACED 2 YEARS AGO. THERE IS ALSO SECURITY AND SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS LOCATED ALL THROUGH OUT THE EXTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY AND 21 PARKING SPACES ONE FOR EACH UNIT. THIS PROPERTY IS TURN KEY AND READY FOR THE 2023 SUMMER SEASON. THIS IS TRULY A MOTEL THAT HAS HAD A LOT OF LOVE AND ATTENTION FROM ITS CURRENT OWNERS. I ALMOST FORGOT TO MENTION THE OCEAN VIEWS ARE AMAZING AND YOU WILL ALWAYS KNOW YOU ARE AT THE STARFIRE WHEN YOU HEAR THOSE FAMOUS WILDWOOD WORDS “WATCH THE TRAM CAR PLEASE”. YES YOUR THAT CLOSE TO THE BOARDWALK.

WILDWOOD, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO