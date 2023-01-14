Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Mario DonevskiWilmington, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
Related
atlanticcityweekly.com
A.C. Weekly presents: The 10 best sandwiches in South Jersey
Two pieces of bread holding together some sort of filling between them. The sandwich as a concept is a basic premise, but a glorious one, and in a world where nobody seems to agree on much, it serves as a sort of unifier, a place of common ground among mankind. After all, have you ever met a person who straight up dislikes sandwiches as a whole? I’m not sure this person exists.
atlanticcityweekly.com
Not quite like yesterday at Yesterday’s Creekside Tavern
Yesterday’s Bar has been an institution in Upper Township for the past 47 years. The local legend was a community staple, earning the nickname “The Y” and known for being absolutely packed with shoobies rolling off the parkway on their way into — and out of — Ocean City each summer. That’s why it was such big surprise when the McIntyre family sold the place to Blue Dog Hospitality last year. Before long, the old-school Yesterday’s that we all knew and loved was replaced with a newer, fresher take on the classic. And while it may not be the Yesterday’s of, well, yesterday, there’s a whole lot to love about the current Yesterday’s Creekside Tavern.
New Jersey’s Oldest Hotel Is One Of The Oldest In America
So many people in New Jersey know that the history of our state is a rich one, and there is no place where that is more true than the oldest hotel in a state known worldwide for its resorts. There are a lot of amazing hotels in the Garden State...
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to Miss
New Jersey is home to many exciting festivals throughout the year, each one offering a unique experience for visitors. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
watchthetramcarplease.com
4 Stores on the Wildwood Boardwalk for Sale 1,150,000
Here is a great opportunity to own 4 stores on the Wildwood Boardwalk! Located at 5200 Boardwalk in Wildwood, NJ. History shows that these do not come up for sale that often. STOP leasing and BUY!!!! The property offered consists of 4 individual commercial condo units (Unit 11 is an end unit), located ground level at the “Shops at Ocean Towers”. The current owner has been operating the location as Castle Casino Arcade for the last 25+ years with much success. Endless ideas for a boardwalk business, especially for a commercial property of this size (estimated at 3,700 square ft.). The equipment and business are not included with the sale, however the owner is open to negotiation.
watchthetramcarplease.com
North Wildwood Bar for Sale 4.2 Million
Rare opportunity to own this well established neighborhood bar and restaurant! The Salty Mermaid is located on the corner of Delaware and 26th Avenue in North Wildwood. The Salty Mermaid offers large dining areas that includes indoor and outdoor seating. Inside boasts a fun and festive decor with a large bar area with the bar having 19 bar stools, a large 28 seat high top table area along with 58 seat restaurant. The inviting customer friendly covered outdoor area offers an 18 seat walk up bar as well as additional seating on the spacious deck with high ceilings, beautiful ceiling fans and light fixtures. This is not your run of the mill outdoor bar. The kitchen is large and extremely well kept with several work areas. One look at The Salty Mermaid and you’ll understand why it’s such a popular spot! The Salty Mermaid features a neat and pristine 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a front porch and small back yard and driveway. This sale also includes 229 W 26th Avenue which is deeded separately but included in this sale. This spacious single family home has been completely remodeled and offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, kitchen with new stainless steel appliances that overlooks the living and dining area. The spacious main bedroom has sliders to a large covered porch. The Salty Mermaid and the accompanying properties have been lovingly maintained and is being sold in turn key condition.
Hammonton, NJ Cannoli Among 12 Best in All New Jersey
Growing up in an Italian area, family and food were a big part of life. Having dinner at a friend's house might mean a big plate of meatballs covered in sauce or perhaps a piping hot tomato pie. Of course, all meals ended with something sweet. In most cases, that...
watchthetramcarplease.com
The Starfire Motel in Wildwood for Sale 3,250,000
LIKE EVERYONE SAYS LOCATION, LOCATION AND THIS FAMILY RUN MOTEL HAS IT ALL!!! THE STARFIRE MOTEL LOCATED ON OCEAN AND LEAMING AVENUES IN WILDWOOD IS THE PERFECT SPOT FOR YOUR SUMMER VACATION IN THE WILDWOODS. THE STARFIRE HAS A WONDERFUL REPEAT CLIENTELE, AND HAS HAD IT FOR MANY YEARS AND HOLDS A 97% OCCUPANCY RATE THROUGHOUT THE SUMMER SEASON. THE MOTEL CONSISTS OF 21 UNITS 7 OF THE UNITS ARE EFFICIENCIES. ALL THE UNITS HAVE COMPLETELY BEEN RENOVATED WITHIN THE LAST THREE YEARS. THE FIRST FLOOR HAS ALL NEW TILE. THE SECOND FLOOR IS CURRENTLY IN THE PROCESS OF TRANSITIONING TO TILE, EVEN THOUGH THE CARPET IS JUST THREE YEARS OLD. ALL THE PLUMBING IN THE ENTIRE MOTEL HAS BEEN REPLACED, USING ALL COPPER, AND EACH GUEST ROOM HAS ITS OWN EMERGENCY SHUT OFF VALVE. THERE IS A ONE BEDROOM AND ONE BATH OWNERS QUARTER WITH LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN WITH LAUNDRY ROOM. THE LOBBY AREA HAS BEEN RENOVATED AS OF SPRING 2022, WITH NEW WINDOWS, DOORS, NEW RAMP, STAIRS AND CONCRETE WORK. NEW RAILING WERE ALSO REPLACED COMPLETELY AROUND THE ENTIRE MOTEL AT A COST OF $75,000.00. THE POOL WAS REFACED 2 YEARS AGO AND TILE IS NEW AS WELL. THE HEATER AND POOL PUMP AND OTHER EQUIPMENT WAS ALSO REPLACED 2 YEARS AGO. THERE IS ALSO SECURITY AND SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS LOCATED ALL THROUGH OUT THE EXTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY AND 21 PARKING SPACES ONE FOR EACH UNIT. THIS PROPERTY IS TURN KEY AND READY FOR THE 2023 SUMMER SEASON. THIS IS TRULY A MOTEL THAT HAS HAD A LOT OF LOVE AND ATTENTION FROM ITS CURRENT OWNERS. I ALMOST FORGOT TO MENTION THE OCEAN VIEWS ARE AMAZING AND YOU WILL ALWAYS KNOW YOU ARE AT THE STARFIRE WHEN YOU HEAR THOSE FAMOUS WILDWOOD WORDS “WATCH THE TRAM CAR PLEASE”. YES YOUR THAT CLOSE TO THE BOARDWALK.
Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?
I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
Do You Know Why Certain People Call South Jersey Beaches “The Shore?”
I'm a South Jersey girl, don't get me wrong. But, I grew up in Gloucester County. Some people from Atlantic and Cape May counties have literally yelled at me and said that Gloucester County's not "South Jersey". I told them to get a map. It is South Jersey, it's just...
Absolute Best Donuts in Ocean, Burlington, and Monmouth Counties NJ
A donut and coffee, a fan favorite for sure and we have both here in New Jersey for folks to enjoy. I do drink coffee every day but I don't do donuts every day, but I do enjoy a good donut. In an article from NorthJersey.Com, They broke down the...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Classic Sandwiches Shop in Wildwood and a Duplex for $650,000
Classic Sandwiches Shop at 2703 new jersey Ave in Wildwood, NJ. Endless possibilities with this income producing opportunity on a high traffic corner property location in Wildwood. Front building has been used as a sandwich shop with an outdoor seating area, garage and ample storage. This property also has a two unit duplex with one unit consisting of a two bedroom/one bath and the second unit consisting of 3 bedrooms/one bath. Both units have front porches. There is also off street parking.
lpgasmagazine.com
Allen’s Oil & Propane grows in New Jersey
Allen’s Oil & Propane of Vincentown and Hammonton, New Jersey, acquired Penn-Jersey Propane of Hainesport, New Jersey. Penn-Jersey Propane operates a bulk plant and several bobtail trucks used to service their customer base in New Jersey. Prior to this transaction, the company was owned and operated by Kauffman Gas, based in Atglen, Pennsylvania.
Environmentalists say Jersey Shore whale deaths not caused by offshore wind program
Environmentalists gathered in Atlantic City on Tuesday to dispel what they say are some myths about potential links between recent whale deaths and the state’s offshore wind program.
See N.J. gymnasts soar, twist and flip at Star Struck Invitational
Hundreds of young gymnasts flipped, twisted and tumbled during the 26th annual Star Struck Invitational in Atlantic City this past weekend. Gymnasts of all levels competed on the uneven bars, balance beam, vault and floor exercises. The weekend-long event, hosted by Star Bound Gymnastics Academy in Deerfield Township, was held...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
This Little Beach Town Voted The Absolute Coolest In New Jersey
This, according to some experts is the coolest beach town along the Jersey Shore, but between you and I I'm not totally convinced!. Now, I think it goes without saying that most beach towns are cool in and of themselves. When you go to the beach you're escaping the hustle...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Dec. 5-11, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
MLK once lived in this dilapidated N.J. house, local activists say. A new grant could help save it.
In the years before he became an iconic leader of the Civil Rights movements, a young Martin Luther King Jr. planned his first sit-in while living in a three-story row house in Camden, local researchers say. That house — at 753 Walnut Street — is now a deteriorating ruin, with...
18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Comments / 0