Pompton Lakes, NJ

Firefighters injured in Pompton Lakes house explosion

 3 days ago
A house exploded while firefighters responded to a fire in New Jersey.

The fire broke out on Ramapo Ave just after 2 a.m. Saturday in Pompton Lakes. Deena Sinning heard it all.

"Our whole house shook and we came downstairs and saw the whole house in flames and the firemen were there -- the trucks came and they had water coming from a ladder up top," said Sinning.

According to the Pompton Lakes fire department, a police sergeant driving through the area spotted the flames and called the fire in. A squad of firefighters ran in -- but several were carried out following the blast.

Darlene Brewer's son were among those who initially responded to the call.

"Just happy he's still alive and that he has his life and not injured. I just pray for the firefighters who did get hurt and that they'll heal," Brewer said.

Neighbors say firefighters worked until about 5:30 Saturday morning to get the fire under control.

One man inside the home was rescued and is expected to be okay, along with the five firefighters who neighbors are calling heroes.

"They're so dedicated," said Deb Lifer.

"They run into a burning building when everyone is running out," added Brewer.

The Fire Marshal is investigating what caused the fire. Two firefighters were burned and were taken to the hospital -- they have since been released. Three others were treated at the scene.

