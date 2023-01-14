Read full article on original website
Funeral Segment and More Announced for Tonight’s WWE NXT
New matches and segments have been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT episode. WWE has announced that NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller will address their upcoming Steel Cage match at Vengeance Day, which was made after last week’s title match ended in controversial fashion as Breakker won via count out when the ropes broke a second time.
New WWE Royal Rumble Title Match Revealed, Updated Card
The RAW Women’s Title will be defended at the WWE Royal Rumble. The feud between Alexa Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair continued on tonight’s RAW. Bliss interrupted a promo from Belair, who was returning after being away for two weeks due to a ringside attack by Belair. Bliss went to bring up The Rumble but Belair cut her off, and asked if she’d rather try and eliminate 29 other women for a title shot, or if she’d rather just compete for the title at The Rumble. This led to the match being made for the Royal Rumble, and a brawl between the two that featured another appearance by Uncle Howdy. You can see footage below.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/16/2023
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network with the standard intro video. We’re now live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Patrick hypes tonight’s Six-Way main event to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory – Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz.
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Stable to Return Tonight?, Royal Rumble Build Continues, More
Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio as the Road to the Royal Rumble continues. WWE has announced just two segments for tonight’s show – one with The Judgment Day and one with Bobby Lashley. It’s believed that Lashley may bring back The Hurt Business tonight but that has not been confirmed.
Mickie James Would Love To Defend Knockouts Title In Other Companies, Talks Mercedes Moné, Making This Final Title Run Special
Mickie James has big plans for her Knockouts Championship reign. The IMPACT superstar appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss this very topic, which included her naming some big potential opponents like Mercedes Moné or AEW women’s champion Jamie Hayter. James is also adamant about traveling to other companies to defend the title, a goal she really hopes to achieve. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Matt Hardy Explains Why WWE Didn’t Turn John Cena Heel After He Became Top Star
The latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy featured Matt and co-host Jon Alba discussing the career of John Cena. Hardy shared his thoughts on why WWE didn’t turn Cena heel when he was a top star despite mixed crowd reactions. “There’s some times in WWE where...
Jeff Jarrett Shares How He Ended Up Wrestling For AEW After Becoming Director Of Business Development
Jeff Jarrett looked back on his career, his decision to sign with AEW, and more during an appearance on Talk is Jericho. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer shared how he ended up wrestling for AEW after signing with the company to be the Director of Business Development. “I...
Raven Has Major Praise For Mickie James and Jordynne Grace’s Hard To Kill Match, Gives More Thoughts On Hard To Kill
IMPACT Hall of Famer and former WCW, WWE, and ECW alumni Raven recently spoke about his experience at last weekend’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view on the latest edition of his Raven Effect podcast. Here is what he had to say. What he thought of the Hard To Kill main...
The Rock on Being Excited for a Potential WWE Sale, Vince McMahon’s Involvement, More
WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says if WWE is sold, the owners need to be as passionate as Chairman Vince McMahon. The Great One recently spoke with CNBC and was asked about a possible WWE sale. He said he’s excited for what may happen, and wishes Vince and the company all the best.
Maria Kanellis Explains Why She Chose To Sign With AEW Over WWE
Maria Kanellis spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count for WrestlingNews.co where she discussed a wide range of topics including why she signed with AEW. Here are the highlights:. “I think AEW is the best situation for my family right now. The schedule is the best. I love growing and building with companies. I mean, I worked for Ring of Honor and rebuilt the women’s division last year with Bobby Cruise. So like, building is really interesting to me, and I think that for us, it’s just the best schedule we can possibly have with two kiddos.”
Unique Title Match and More Set for Next Week’s WWE NXT
A Handicap Match for the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles and more have been announced for next Tuesday’s show. WWE has announced that Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles against Alba Fyre next week. The match was made after...
Big Gimmick Match Set for WWE RAW 30, Updated Card
The card is shaping up for next week’s WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special. Tonight’s RAW saw Becky Lynch challenge Bayley to a Steel Cage match for RAW 30, with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY banned from ringside. The challenge was accepted. Footage from the segment can be seen below.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 1/19/2023 (WWE NXT Superstar In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Cincinnati, OH to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
WWE NXT Results 1/17/2023
– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week’s NXT New Year’s Evil special. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Fans chant “NXT!” as we go right to the ring.
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,745 tickets, and there are 844 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. KUSHIDA. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Jay...
Jim Cornette on FTR Possibly Returning to WWE After Recent Developments, Their Time with AEW and Current Hiatus, More
The legendary Jim Cornette has weighed-in on FTR taking a hiatus from pro wrestling this year. As noted, Dax Harwood recently revealed on his FTR podcast that he and Cash Wheeler have asked for a few months off from AEW, and the request was granted. FTR will be away until April at least. You can click here for Harwood’s full comments on FTR’s future.
Top MLW Star Reportedly Done with the Company
Myron Reed is reportedly a free agent. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Reed is done with MLW. The release was made official on Saturday, January 14, and word is that the departure was mutual and amicable. Reed finished up with MLW at their Blood & Thunder tapings...
Top Segment with The Anoa’i Family Set for WWE RAW 30, Title Match Revealed
The Bloodline will be fully represented at the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary show, which takes place next Monday from the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia. We noted before how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was being advertised for the RAW 30 show. In an update, it was announced on tonight’s RAW that every generation of The Bloodline will be on RAW to acknowledge Reigns as The Tribal Chief.
Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation below. As a reminder, here’s the card:. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) vs. The Butcher & The Blade w/ The Bunny. Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose, & Marina Shafir w/ Vickie...
Tony Khan Talks Adam Cole’s ‘Challenging Recovery’ From Injury
After being sidelined since June due to concussion-related issues, Adam Cole announced he is back on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Cole last wrestled at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view back in June for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal 4-Way against Hangman Page, Kazuchika Okada, and Jay White.
