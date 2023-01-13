ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

wfmynews2.com

The history behind MLK Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and all the critical work he did for this country. Even during the height of racial segregation in the 1960s, Dr. King envisioned a world where his kids' would not be judged by the color of their skin.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Police chase from Boone into Wilkesboro

WILKESBORO, N.C. — A police chase started in Boone before crossing county lines and ending in Wilkes County around midnight on Sunday, Jan. 15. A silver 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling east on US 421 South near Industrial Drive and was speeding and swerving in between lanes with no license plate.
BOONE, NC
wfmynews2.com

North Carolina Zoo mourns loss of Natalie, rhino with 'big personality'

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo sadly announces the death of a southern white rhinoceros named Natalie. She was euthanized on Jan. 10 after a period of declining health, according to zoo officials. Zookeepers said 30-year-old Natalie had a personality that matched her big 4,000+ pound size. The...
ASHEBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

12-year-old identified in Winston-Salem double shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are desperate for the community to come forward with information about a double shooting that injured one person and killed a sixth grader. According to police, Enedy Penaloza Morales died in the shooting that took place at Weston Park around 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

15-year-old shot inside home on Gholson Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police initially responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Gholson Street just before midnight Sunday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home nearby. The victim said they were walking on Gholson Street when they were shot.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

NC man charged with shooting, killing wife in their Mooresville home

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man was charged with shooting and killing his wife at their home Sunday afternoon, police said. Mooresville police responded to a reported shooting at a home on Laurel Glen Drive in the Cherry Grove subdivision a little after 5 p.m. Sunday. The caller, 39-year-old Derik Thomas Trocke, told 911 dispatchers that he shot his wife. When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Annalene Julia Trocke dead from a gunshot wound.
MOORESVILLE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Guilford County Schools receives grant to expand mental health services

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A federal grant worth nearly $15 million will allow Guilford County Schools (GCS) to expand its on-demand mental health resources for students. The 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) data released last month shows alarming mental health trends among students in North Carolina. "Through our...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Making healthy lifestyle changes in 2023: 2 Your Well-Being

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Making healthy lifestyle changes is usually at the top of many New Year's resolution lists. Things like working out and eating better can not only help you feel better, they can be changes that save your life. It's something at the core of Cone Health's Sagewell...
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

How to avoid card skimmers

Several skimmers have been found across Guilford County. Here’s what to watch for to protect your bank account.

