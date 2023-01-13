Read full article on original website
Statesville Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. DayKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this WeekendKim McKinneyIredell County, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
The history behind MLK Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and all the critical work he did for this country. Even during the height of racial segregation in the 1960s, Dr. King envisioned a world where his kids' would not be judged by the color of their skin.
Police chase from Boone into Wilkesboro
WILKESBORO, N.C. — A police chase started in Boone before crossing county lines and ending in Wilkes County around midnight on Sunday, Jan. 15. A silver 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling east on US 421 South near Industrial Drive and was speeding and swerving in between lanes with no license plate.
North Carolina Zoo mourns loss of Natalie, rhino with 'big personality'
ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo sadly announces the death of a southern white rhinoceros named Natalie. She was euthanized on Jan. 10 after a period of declining health, according to zoo officials. Zookeepers said 30-year-old Natalie had a personality that matched her big 4,000+ pound size. The...
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King and his North Carolina ties
The civil rights leader was scheduled to be in Greensboro the day he was assassinated. His only trip to the Triad was in 1958.
Beyond Sports NC helping underfunded schools get sports gear
Beyond Sports NC serves 12 schools in Guilford County and will soon expand into Forsyth County. The company helps provide sports gear for underfunded schools.
Meet Greensboro's first Black woman fire captain
Temeka Brown will become fire captain for Fire Station 1. She's worked in the department for 10 years.
Winston-Salem man facing charges after shooting a gun in an abandoned home
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was arrested after firing a gun in an abandoned home Tuesday, police say. Officers with the Violent Firearm Investigations Team were investigating a separate incident on 23rd Street and Dunleith Avenue when they happened to spot a man running with a gun. Investigators...
12-year-old identified in Winston-Salem double shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are desperate for the community to come forward with information about a double shooting that injured one person and killed a sixth grader. According to police, Enedy Penaloza Morales died in the shooting that took place at Weston Park around 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
15-year-old shot inside home on Gholson Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police initially responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Gholson Street just before midnight Sunday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home nearby. The victim said they were walking on Gholson Street when they were shot.
NC man charged with shooting, killing wife in their Mooresville home
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man was charged with shooting and killing his wife at their home Sunday afternoon, police said. Mooresville police responded to a reported shooting at a home on Laurel Glen Drive in the Cherry Grove subdivision a little after 5 p.m. Sunday. The caller, 39-year-old Derik Thomas Trocke, told 911 dispatchers that he shot his wife. When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Annalene Julia Trocke dead from a gunshot wound.
'No decision we make will be right to everyone' | GCS shares school weather safety plan
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This time last year snow and ice were covering the ground causing hazardous driving conditions. Triad school districts were either remote.. or closed altogether for the week. So far, we haven't seen anything like that this year but winter is far from over. That’s why Guilford...
Guilford County Schools receives grant to expand mental health services
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A federal grant worth nearly $15 million will allow Guilford County Schools (GCS) to expand its on-demand mental health resources for students. The 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) data released last month shows alarming mental health trends among students in North Carolina. "Through our...
Making healthy lifestyle changes in 2023: 2 Your Well-Being
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Making healthy lifestyle changes is usually at the top of many New Year's resolution lists. Things like working out and eating better can not only help you feel better, they can be changes that save your life. It's something at the core of Cone Health's Sagewell...
How to avoid card skimmers
Several skimmers have been found across Guilford County. Here’s what to watch for to protect your bank account.
