Tulsa, OK

KFOR

Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business

Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
Ash Jurberg

This Tulsa rock star is giving away millions

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. Today I wanted to write about a singer and entertainer making Tulsa proud- Ryan Tedder. Of course, Tedder is known worldwide for his music, but he should also be recognized for his philanthropy and charity work.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Sobering Experience; Welltown Brewing pauses alcohol sales

TULSA, Okla. — Welltown Brewing announced Friday they are temporarily pausing alcohol sales. “This decision was not made lightly,” the brewery said in a statement. Due to a “clerical error by a third-party partner,” Welltown’s liquor license was not renewed on time. The brewery said they are working with Oklahoma’s ABLE Commission to resolve the issue.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

One Dead in Fatality Collision Near Hominy

A Tulsa man is killed in a fatality collision near Hominy over the weekend. The one-vehicle crash occurred just before 2pm on Saturday on State Highway 20, 8/10ths of a mile east of County Road 5455, 2 miles west of Hominy in Osage County. According to OHP, a Chevrolet Suburban...
HOMINY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa man dead after Osage County crash

A Tulsa man was killed in a car crash in Osage County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place on Jan. 14, around 2:00 p.m. on State Highway 20, about two miles west of Hominy. According to OHP, a 2004 Chevrolet...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Job fair scheduled for Baker Hughes employees impacted by closure

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation and Work in BA Career & Workforce are partnering with Baker Hughes to help employees impacted by the upcoming closure. A job fair will be hosted at the Baker Hughes Broken Arrow facility on Jan. 17. There will be...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
okwnews.com

Stilwell, Oklahoma Resident Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Murder In Indian Country

MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Earl McAlister, age 55, of Stilwell, Oklahoma, was sentenced to life imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release for Murder in Indian Country – Second Degree. The charges arose from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.
STILWELL, OK
KOKI FOX 23

48-year-old woman dies at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail

TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old woman died at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail on Saturday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a trespassing call at WinCo Foods, near E. 71st St. and S. Memorial Dr., around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 12. When TPD got there, they spoke with loss prevention officers who had a 48-year-old woman in custody.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Storage building catches on fire in Wagoner County

WAGONER, Okla. — Firefighters in Wagoner County responded to a building fire on Sunday. Crews went to a storage building near Cherokee and Taylor behind Lopez in Wagoner, Wagoner County Emergency Management said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. There were no reports of injuries. ©2023...
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Muskogee Man Killed In Crash In Creek County

A Muskogee man is dead after an early-morning crash in Sapulpa, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say it happened on the Turner Turnpike at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday. According to troopers, 61-year-old John Williams died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not...
SAPULPA, OK
Evan Crosby

10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Tulsa, OK. - The website Livability.com has named Tulsa #6 on their list of the 7 most recession-proof cities in the US. The former "Oil Capital of the World" is now home to a highly diversified economy that includes aviation, finance, manufacturing, and technology, in addition to energy.
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

One injured in accident near Morrison

MORRISON — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that an injury accident occurred at 8:06 a.m. Monday on US-64 near County Road 305, eastbound, approximately six miles east of Morrison in Noble County. Troopers report that Garrett R. Gum, 20, Morrison was driving a 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis eastbound on...
MORRISON, OK
1600kush.com

Cushing man accused of having stolen motorcycle

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing man with a history of property crimes has been jailed on $20,000 bail pending his arraignment Wednesday on charges of possessing a stolen motorcycle along with having methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Due to his criminal record, James Henry Walker Jr., 37, could be sentenced...
CUSHING, OK

