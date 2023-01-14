Read full article on original website
mutigers.com
Laird Named to Extra Elite 100 College Player Rankings by Extra Inning Softball
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri Softball junior shortstop Jenna Laird was named an Extra Elite 100 College Player by Extra Inning Softball ahead of the 2023 season. Selected No. 42 on the preseason player rankings, Laird led the Tigers in 2022 for batting average (.338), doubles (11), triples (3), runs scored (44) and stolen bases (22) as she garnered 2022 NFCA Third Team All-Region honors.
mutigers.com
Tennis Earns Opening Weekend Split In Oklahoma
COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri tennis earned a split on the first weekend of the 2023 season, knocking off Tarleton State, 4-0, and falling to No. 4 Oklahoma, 7-0, at the Headington Family Tennis Center in Norman, Oklahoma. Mizzou moved its dual-meet record to 7-1 on the season.
Columbia Missourian
In Paris, former MU coach Quin Snyder briefly gets back to work
PARIS — Former Missouri men’s basketball coach Quin Snyder was back in his element. Sweats, sneakers, T-shirt. Evaluating players, sharing ideas, connecting with new people and reconnecting with some others. He was coaching again. For two days, anyway.
kmaland.com
Missouri lands coveted JUCO prospect Lewis
(Columbia) -- Missouri received a pledge from junior college basketball star Curt Lewis. Lewis comes to Columbia from John A. Logan College. Lewis has averaged 14.2 points per game in 16 games this year. The Louisville native spent two seasons at Eastern Kentucky, where he appeared in 56 games, made...
Human remains found in Columbia, identified as Mizzou student
A lady was arrested Tuesday night by the Columbia Police Department in connection with a homicide investigation.
What I’ve Learned From Eating Missouri’s Famous Guber Burger
Last week I tried my first bite of the hamburger Sedalia's Wheel Inn made famous, the Guber Burger. It's been a bit of an educational experience beyond trying both the Kehde's Barbeque and Goody's Steakburger versions of the burger. Here's what I've learned:. Many Sedalians take the Guber Burger personally....
939theeagle.com
Top Columbia banker predicts more explosive growth in Ashland
The president of Columbia’s largest bank says growth continues in Ashland, Boonville, Hallsville and Centralia. Central Bank of Boone County president Ed Scavone notes the bank has branches in all of those communities. “Some of the housing issues we talked about and cost of land and cost of living...
West Central Missouri’s Spring-like Weather Ending, Will We See Snow?
The warmer temperatures and spring-like weather will be ending today as cooler temperatures settle in, and precipitation is expected for Wednesday. The big question is, will we see any snow?. Our current forecast from Weatherology is talking about cooler temperatures starting today, as well as precipitation on Wednesday. Weatherology says...
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Central Bank of Boone County President Ed Scavone discusses economy and growth on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”
Central Bank of Boone County is Columbia’s largest bank, with about $3-billion in assets. The bank has numerous branches throughout Columbia, two Boonville branches and branches in Ashland, Centralia, Hallsville and Sturgeon. Central Bank of Boone County president Ed Scavone joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table.” Mr. Scavone credits the REDI staff for taking some REDI board meetings on the road to smaller communities. He also predicts that Ashland’s explosive growth will continue. Mr. Scavone predicts that in the future, Ashland and Columbia will be similar to what we’re seeing in southwest Missouri’s Nixa and Springfield:
Let us Introduce you to the Best Bakery in Missouri
Scones are the specialty at the best bakery in all of Missouri, but if you have a taste for giant cinnamon rolls, pecan pies, or anything else that is baked fresh with love you need to stop by this small-town bakery in the Show-Me State. The winner of Missouri's Best...
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey discusses Mexico/Fulton hospital closings on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico), describes what happened to employees regarding health insurance premiums at the now-closed Fulton and Mexico hospitals as criminal. Haden, who chairs the Missouri House Healthcare Reform committee, tells 939 the Eagle that the hospitals allegedly took money out of employees’ pay for health care but did not actually pay insurance premiums. Haden says one employee has $50,000 in unpaid hospital bills for a child with spina bifida. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this morning, telling listeners that he’s limited in what he can say due to his office’s ongoing investigation. General Bailey says his office will not allow these employees to be taken advantage of, emphasizing that his office has broad authority to protect Missouri consumers:
Police identify MU student found dead in fire pit at north Columbia home
Columbia police have identified the University of Missouri student officers found dead last week in a fire pit behind a house in north Columbia. The post Police identify MU student found dead in fire pit at north Columbia home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The 2003 true crime of Missouri’s ‘Acid Lady’
CLARENCE Mo. — Larissa Foreman, later known as Larissa Schuster, was born in Clarence, Missouri and grew up on a farm. She attended the University of Missouri and studied biochemistry, while working at a nursing home. Her future husband, Timothy Schuster, who also grew up on a farm, was also attending nursing school. They were married in 1982, and had two children together, Kristin and Tyler.
kmmo.com
BEEF PRODUCERS URGED TO ‘GET YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER’ IN 2023 ACCORDING TO UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION
Drought, high feed and input costs and lingering supply chain issues will likely push Missouri cow numbers lower in 2023 according the University of Missouri Extension. Missouri lost six percent of its cow numbers from January 2021 to January 2022 according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. The 2022...
nodawaynews.com
MCA Leadership Development Award presented to Thummel
The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association recognized Sydney Thummel, Columbia, formerly from Sheridan, as the 2022 Leadership Development Award recipient at the 55th Annual Missouri Cattle Industry Convention & Trade Show held January 6-8 in Osage Beach. The MCA Leadership Development Award was formed to acknowledge individuals who are dedicated to...
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to repeated rape of 13-year-old runaway
A Missouri man admitted repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob D. Burney, 24, Mexico, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. Burney admitted becoming involved...
visithermann.com
Mark Your Calendar Now for Hermann’s Annual Festivals
In Hermann, every season is festival season. People travel from near and far to celebrate culture, art, holidays, with food, drinks, and entertainment that is sure to captivate. Hermann is always adding to the calendar of events, but visitors can start planning ahead for various events and festivals that take...
abc17news.com
Driver killed in rollover crash east of Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - The driver of a work truck died after his vehicle rolled over east of Columbia on Monday. Troy Boshears, 22, of Paris, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report did not say if he was wearing a seatbelt. Gale...
southarkansassun.com
Police Shoots Man Who Attacks Them With Knife in Columbia, Missouri
Two police officers shoot at a man who attacked them with a knife in Columbia, Missouri on January 11. Suspect Jordan Pruyn was also accused of assaulting several people at a mobile home park earlier that night. On January 12, Columbia Police spokesperson Christian Tabak announced in a news conference...
Woman charged with murder after body found burning outside house in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. — A woman has been charged with murder after a body was reportedly found burning outside a house in Columbia, Missouri. On Twitter, Columbia Police Department said at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the University of Missouri Police Department was called out to do a welfare check at Hudson Hall on the University of Missouri campus. CPD said the investigation led MUPD to the 2400 block of Bentley Court where officers found human remains that were unidentifiable and appeared to be in a suspicious manner,
