2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups: How to watch, scores, brackets, results
The competitive season of tier-one CS:GO in 2023 will kick off with the $177,500 BLAST Premier Spring Groups from Jan. 19 to 29. The tournament will feature all 12 CS:GO teams partnered with BLAST, including some of the best in the world like FaZe Clan, Heroic, G2, Liquid, and Natus Vincere. The event is essentially a competition that will see six squads advance directly to the $425,000 BLAST Premier Spring Finals, while the bottom half will have to attend the Spring Showdown alongside non-partnered teams from all over the world.
Here are the best games to watch in the first week of 2023 LEC Winter Split
It’s still pretty cold out, but in a couple of weeks, the action will be heating up on Summoner’s Rift when the 2023 LEC Winter Split begins. Fans from across the globe will get to sit back, relax, and enjoy some competitive League of Legends from the finest players Europe has to offer from Saturday, Jan. 21.
The winners and losers of League of Legends Patch 13.1
How do you recognize a League of Legends player? Are they taller and thinner than Fortnite players? Or are they just louder than other gamers? The biggest telling sign you’re dealing with a League player is that you won’t see much of them mid-January since they’ll be too busy reading the first patch notes of the year and tirelessly grinding to get back to their rank after the reset.
Ambition breaks down flashy but useless Lee Sin combo in League
The Blind Monk has for years been one of the most skill-demanding and mechanically-intensive League of Legends champions that has a long list of testing combos that separate the true masters of Eastern arts from filled junglers looking for a carry. But not all high-Elo Lee Sins are masterminds of combos, and not all combos are useful.
How does Apex Legends matchmaking work?
Apex Legends is one of the hottest battle royales, allowing players to take on the role of an ever-expanding list of champions. The game has gone on to inspire an esports league and has drawn millions of players since its release. However, as with all multiplayer games, some players would...
Annie, Zoe, and Orianna grab up buffs, various marksmen to get mana boosts in League Patch 13.2
Over the latest League of Legends patch, summoners have watched as some champions rose to relevancy while others fell to new lows in the game’s evolving meta. Certain picks have struggled to find their fit within the scene, but in Patch 13.2, a trio of mages will be getting some attention from Riot Games’ developers.
TFT 13.1 B-patch nerfs Mech Sett and 5-costs
Riot Games dropped a Teamfight Tactics 13.1 B-patch today, nerfing overpowered traits and Set Eight champions who have dominated the meta. Hitting live servers around 4pm CT, the TFT Set Eight 13.1 B-patch contained a total of seven changes. Not included in the update today, however, were any buffs to previous units like Yuumi who have essentially seen little to no play since Patch 13.1 was released. But those changes are potentially coming in Patch 13.2, according to game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer, which will release on Jan. 25.
When does Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus end?
Overwatch 2 has been going strong since it was released last October as a free-to-play title. The hero shooter has taken a drastically different approach to monetization and events, with the Battle for Olympus event no different. As such, many players are curious about how long they have to compete on the Battle for Olympus leaderboard.
Call of Duty’s King-sized hole: Who can replace Scump as the face of the CDL?
The Call of Duty League has a problem on its hands, and it’s one that the CoD esports scene has been dreading for a very long time: Scump, the face of the league and most popular and recognizable player, has retired. Whether he would admit it or not, Scump...
How many Overwatch 2 characters are there?
Overwatch 2 is the sequel to Blizzard Entertainment’s highly successful and popular Overwatch. As is with most of Blizzard’s games, Overwatch 2 has a diverse array of characters that work as playable heroes for the game. Each hero has their own backstory and ways they fit into the game, with every one of them sporting unique designs full of personality.
This wholesome Ramattra interaction will calm you down before your Overwatch match starts
Lots of players have only recently found out that Ramattra, the latest hero added to Overwatch 2, is able to pat the head of other players because of how his shield interaction works. To pull off this interaction in your own Overwatch 2 matches, all you have to do is...
Overwatch 2’s next heroes might’ve just been teased in upcoming novel, fans believe
Overwatch fans who are starving for lore are getting some pretty sweet treats later this year when Blizzard releases two new novels. The covers of the books have spurred conversation around the characters on the cover, and many think that the newest hero might have been teased on one of them.
Ready-made rivalry: XQc wants to build a VALORANT roster to ‘smoke’ Disguised Toast’s team
When Disguised Toast first stated his intentions to form a VALORANT team and have them compete in the NA VALORANT Challengers League open qualifier, nobody expected much. That changed when he unveiled the roster on Jan. 8, confirming it had former T1 leader Joshua “steel” Nissan, Damion “XXiF” Cook, Drake “Exalt” Branly, Joseph “clear” Allen, and Amgalan “Genghsta” Nemekhbayar.
Overwatch 2 players demand Blizzard make big swap to ‘unrewarding’ rank system, and soon
Overwatch 2 is one of the most well-known competitive FPS titles on the market, and while it gives players a ton of free gameplay to grind and fun times to be had, for competitive gamers, there’s something that still needs work. The rank system has a massive list of...
MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge winner confirmed by Fortnite Competitive
Fortnite has had a really strong run as an esport, giving away millions of dollars to winners over the last five years. But while organizations haven’t been spending as much on Fortnite lately, Epic has taken a new step with Creative competitive games. And the first attempt at this, MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge, has finally had a winner selected.
MTG Kaito boosts Dimir strategies in Phyrexia: All Will Be One
Dimir colors in Magic: The Gathering have a new planeswalker through Kaito, Dancing Shadow in Phyrexia: All Will Be One, providing value through drain and gain strategies, along with card draw and return to hand effects. First introduced to MTG during Kamigawa: Neon Nights, Kaito returns in Phyrexia: All Will...
Overwatch player gets quadra kill with Wrecking Ball in the best way possible
Among all Overwatch 2 tanks, there is none better than Wrecking Ball to wreak havoc in the enemy’s lines. Thanks to his numerous mobile abilities, Hammond and his deadly machine can steamroll through a packed team and make them split up by knocking back everyone who’s on their way, stomping onto the ground for even more chaos.
These Overwatch 2 post-game cards could show players who’s actually carrying every match
Overwatch 2’s release brought a series of both welcome and unwelcome changes. The game is still in its infancy, but as the seasons roll on, the game adapts. Before the first Overwatch’s unfortunate demise, the game had spent 35 seasons changing the meta and maps and creating the FPS experience that it became.
League players pinpoint everything wrong with battle passes and lay out plan for Riot to fix them
After a failure of a season cinematic, little to no promised content upcoming in 2023, and months and months now of leaving the game in an imbalanced state with bruisers and fighters running the show, the League of Legends community is at its wits end with Riot Games. In the spirit of Riot repeatedly failing to meet previously set standards, League players dissected the battle pass system and proposed a plan of action for the devs to fix it.
Warzone Mobile could be getting Resurgence mode before Warzone 2, according to leak
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 fans who are pining for the return of the Resurgence mode may want to look away from this one. A new report from leaker Shaun Weber, first posted by @just4leaks2 on Twitter and later picked up by CharlieIntel, claims that Rebirth Island will be coming to Warzone Mobile. The small-scale map was home to the respawn-based Resurgence mode, a hit with Warzone players.
