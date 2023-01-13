The competitive season of tier-one CS:GO in 2023 will kick off with the $177,500 BLAST Premier Spring Groups from Jan. 19 to 29. The tournament will feature all 12 CS:GO teams partnered with BLAST, including some of the best in the world like FaZe Clan, Heroic, G2, Liquid, and Natus Vincere. The event is essentially a competition that will see six squads advance directly to the $425,000 BLAST Premier Spring Finals, while the bottom half will have to attend the Spring Showdown alongside non-partnered teams from all over the world.

