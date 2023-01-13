ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All-Americans Sweep Weekly WCC Awards for Women's Tennis

MALIBU, California – The #10 Pepperdine women's tennis program earned a sweep of the weekly West Coast Conference awards on Tuesday, as Lisa Zaar was named the first 2023 WCC Singles Player of the Week and the duo of Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen was recognized as the WCC Doubles Team of the Week.
Zaar and Broadus Win Singles Titles at Freeman Memorial Championship

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The Pepperdine women's tennis team answered the bell in its final tune-up before the dual season, taking home a pair of singles flight titles at the prestigious Freeman Memorial Championship hosted by UNLV. Three players – Lisa Zaar, Savannah Broadus, and Carolyn Campana – won...
Pepperdine Hosts Saint Mary's on ESPNU, Travels to Portland

GAME #20 – Pepperdine (7-12) vs #24 Saint Mary's (16-4) | Thursday, Jan. 19 | Malibu, Calif. | ESPNU | 8 p.m. GAME #21 – Pepperdine (7-12) at Portland (9-11) | Saturday, Jan. 21 | Portland, Ore. | Root/Bally Sports | 3 p.m. PROMOS – Students will receive...
Women's Soccer Adds Amber Marshall to Coaching Staff

MALIBU, Calif. – Pepperdine women's soccer head coach Tim Ward announced the hiring of assistant coach Amber Marshall this week to join the Waves' coaching staff. Marshall comes to Pepperdine after a prominent playing career on both the collegiate and professional levels, and brings a wealth of soccer experience.
Pepperdine's Dvorak Named MPSF Offensive Player of the Week

MALIBU, Calif. – After leading the #5 Pepperdine men's volleyball team to a pair of sweeps last weekend, Bryce Dvorak has been named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation's Offensive Player of the Week. Dvorak (Newport Beach, Calif./Corona del Mar HS), a junior setter, pushed the Waves' hitting percentage to...
Waves Wrap Up Weekend at Bruin Diving Invite

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Pepperdine women's swim and dive team finished its busy weekend with another day of diving, this time participating in the 1-meter event at the Bruin Diving Invite hosted by UCLA at the Spieker Aquatic Center. MEET RECAP. Against another outstanding field, Pepperdine divers performed...
#5 Waves Roll Past Princeton

MALIBU, Calif. — The #5 Pepperdine men's volleyball team had another strong offensive day in Firestone on Monday night, as the squad swept past its third opponent in the last four days, defeating Princeton 25-17, 25-23 and 25-19. The Waves (4-0) pounded down in all three sets, hitting above .533 in the first two sets alone and .493 overall, while keeping the Tigers (1-3) to a .300 clip throughout the match. Junior setter Bryce Dvorak, who garnered the Waves' first seasonal MPSF Offensive Player of the Week nod earlier today, dished out 38 assists, while completing the well-rounded effort with a team-high three aces and four blocks.
