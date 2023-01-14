Current Records: Connecticut 15-4; Seton Hall 11-8 The #15 Connecticut Huskies won both of their matches against the Seton Hall Pirates last season (70-65 and 62-52) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. UConn and Seton Hall will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. The Huskies won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO