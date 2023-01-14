Read full article on original website
Massachusetts’ Oldest Fast Food Joint Has the BEST Steamed Hot Dogs
Ever wonder what your state’s oldest fast food restaurant is? It’s probably not Wendy’s or even McDonald’s. The people at Love Food researched the oldest fast food restaurant in every state. We’ll give you the oldest fast food restaurant in each New England state (and a few others) plus we’ll let you know what you “must try” there according to patrons’ reviews on Yelp.
Massachusetts Man Inhales Record-Setting Number of Bagels on National Bagel Day!
Massachusetts Man Inhales Record-Setting Number of Bagels on National Bagel Day!. I don’t know how you celebrated National Bagel Day this past Sunday, January 15th. But I can guess it wasn’t with as much gusto as Geoffrey Esper. Esper, who is from Oxford, Mass., wolfed down 17 and...
People in Massachusetts Will Live Longer Than People In 88% of US States – Here Are the Grim Numbers
We may have some bangin’ traffic in Massachusetts but at least we’ll be “enjoying” it for a long time, relatively. NiceRX, which is known for their herbal smoking aid, recently reported their findings showing life expectancy of residents in each of the 50 states. Why do...
