Read full article on original website
Related
wabx.net
“Roar To The Shore” In The Planning Stages
A new committee has come together in hopes of bringing back boat racing to Evansville’s riverfront. The Evansville Regatta has a tentative race date set for August 2024 called “Roar to the Shore”. They are aiming for the main event to be Grand Prix America with 2-3...
wabx.net
Two Local Restaurants Have Closed Their Doors For Good
Two tri-state businesses have closed their doors for the last time. The Barrel House made a post on social media on Monday that the building has been sold, but they will continue to operate their catering and food truck business. An announcement will be made this week on how to...
wabx.net
Family Displaced After House Fire
Evansville Firefighters were dispatched to 720 Bell Avenue just after 7:00 Monday night. The unit first on scene reported light smoke conditions, but no fire was visible. A small fire was found in the attic and was contained to the space above the bathroom and kitchen. Crews had the fire...
wabx.net
Medical Emergency Ends In Drug Arrest
The Evansville Police Department responded to a medical emergency, that ended up with a drug arrest. They arrived to a home in the 5000 block of Stringtown Road on Saturday to take care of a person that had overdosed. While on scene, police came in contact with 34 year old...
Comments / 0