Washington State

Celtic Dragonfly
3d ago

Uh....How about NO! How about, "We have gone far over our maximum capacity amount. Therefore, until we reestablish ICE, reform and update our immigration process. Start deporting current illegal occupants, get our homeless housed, Veterans lifelong benefits, ensure families are housed and everyone is fed, we are currently not accepting anyone at this time. We currently are unaware of a date to reopen at this time. Sorry for any inconvenience. Please go back home and try again later."

Alfreda James
3d ago

We have people here homeless. Help them .PEOPLE on the street begging for money and food . Living in tents in the woods. I don't understand. We struggling and we are citizens.

Judy DeRolf
3d ago

the border should be closed and nobody should be allowed in. we already have over 6 million in the past two years thanks to Biden who stopped building the wall on day one. The Drugs, Terrorists, Guns. and Human traffickers getting away hourly.

