The Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning has announced the 2023 class of the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame. Marsha Norman, Suzan-Lori Parks, both accomplished playwrights, screenwriters, and Pulitzer Prize winners, and Richard Taylor, former Kentucky Poet Laureate (1999-2001) and 2018 recipient of the Thomas D. Clark Medallion, are among this year's inductees into the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO