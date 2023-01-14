Read full article on original website
2023 Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame inductees announced
The Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning has announced the 2023 class of the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame. Marsha Norman, Suzan-Lori Parks, both accomplished playwrights, screenwriters, and Pulitzer Prize winners, and Richard Taylor, former Kentucky Poet Laureate (1999-2001) and 2018 recipient of the Thomas D. Clark Medallion, are among this year's inductees into the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame.
