6abc
Ana Walshe update: Brian Walshe, husband of missing Massachusetts mom, charged with murder
COHASSET, Mass. -- An arrest warrant charging Brian Walshe with murder was issued Tuesday in the death of his wife Ana Walshe, a Massachusetts mother of three who had been missing since the new year, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced. An attorney for Brian Walshe declined to comment. Walshe,...
6abc
California braces for 1 more day of heavy rain in wake of devastating flooding
Monday marks the last day of heavy rain for California in the wake of a series of relentless storms that have ravaged the state with flooding. Parts of Southern California and the Bay Area were hit with more than 6 inches of rain this weekend. Downtown Los Angeles has seen...
