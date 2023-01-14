Read full article on original website
Related
krcu.org
Vivek Malek sworn in as Missouri treasurer, says he will protect taxpayers’ money
All of Missouri’s statewide offices are now occupied after the swearing-in of Vivek Malek as the state’s new treasurer on Tuesday. Malek, who has never held public office, becomes the first person of color to serve in a statewide office in Missouri. He will be the 48th person to serve as treasurer.
krcu.org
KRCU Public Radio To Carry Live Coverage of Missouri State of the State Address Wed. Jan. 18th
Governor Mike Parson delivers his 2023 State of the State Address, Wednesday, January 18 at 3 p.m. KRCU Public Radio will carry live coverage of the Missouri State of the State address from Gov. Mike Parson, as hosted by St. Louis Public Radio's Elaine Cha, with live commentary from statehouse reporter Sarah Kellogg, who will report from the House chambers until Gov. Parson's speech.
krcu.org
MO Expert: We Can Do More to Help Grieving Kids
One in 11 Missouri children, and one in 13 nationally, will lose a parent or sibling by age 18. Childhood grief that is not dealt with can have short and long-term negative effects, including school problems, mental health issues and even a shortened life span. Becky Byrne, founder and executive...
Comments / 0