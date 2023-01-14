Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Remembering legendary Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, dead at 95
Legendary Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida died yesterday in Rome. She was 95 years old. Nicknamed La Lollo, she made dozens of movies in the U.S. and Europe after World War II. NPR's Elizabeth Blair has more. ELIZABETH BLAIR, BYLINE: Gina Lollobrigida melted the hearts of major stars in the 1950s...
NPR
'Master Slave Husband Wife' details a couple's journey from slavery to freedom
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Ilyon Woo about her new book — Master Slave Husband Wife — which details the account of Ellen and William Craft escaping slavery. We have the story of a divided nation - not divided as we know now, but divided between states that banned slavery and states that embraced it. In 1848, in the slave state of Georgia, a husband and wife decided to escape. It was 800 miles to Philadelphia in the free state of Pennsylvania, but Ellen and William Craft made a plan to travel by train and boat in disguise. The writer Ilyon Woo reconstructs their escape in her new book, "Master Slave Husband Wife."
NPR
Author George M. Johnson on the need to tell all people's stories
Banned and Challenged: Restricting access to books in the U.S. In recent weeks, we've brought you the perspectives of authors whose books have been challenged or banned in some parts of the country. Today, we replay our interview with George M. Johnson, who I spoke to back in October. When Johnson was growing up, they didn't see themself in books. So Johnson wrote the book they wish they'd had, the 2020 memoir "All Boys Aren't Blue."
NPR
Building the score for 'Glass Onion'
The soundtrack to any good murder mystery must have some suspense. (SOUNDBITE OF NATHAN JOHNSON'S "THEME FROM GLASS ONION") CHANG: But what if the story is also funny and absurd and even a little tongue-in-cheek? Well, that was the task for composer Nathan Johnson, who wrote the score for the film "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Johnson sat down with Robin Hilton from NPR's All Songs Considered podcast to peel back the layers of the soundtrack, starting with the main theme.
NPR
What makes that song swing? At last, physicists unravel a jazz mystery
LOUIS ARMSTRONG: (Singing) What is this thing called swing? What is this thing called swing?. MARTÍNEZ: In 1939, Louis Armstrong asked a question that musicians still debate - what creates the swing feel in jazz? Now physicists think they've got an answer, and it all has to do with the subtle nuances in timing. As part of our science series Finding Time, NPR's Maria Godoy has a story.
NPR
Is music an exclusively human thing? A new study says no
Charles Darwin once speculated that all animals, beyond just humans, may share the ability to perceive melody and rhythm. HENKJAN HONING: He was very optimistic, but the empirical evidence is still very meager. CHANG: Henkjan Honing at the University of Amsterdam says although the evidence is slim, there are a...
NPR
An astronaut tells NPR what life is like on the ISS
Short Wave's scientist in residence Regina Barber talks with NASA astronaut Josh Cassada about daily life on the International Space Station. Depending on where you are in the world, the International Space Station could be zipping over your head as you hear this. The space-based science lab orbits about 250 miles above the planet. And NPR's Short Wave podcast recently talked with NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, who's up there right now. He maintains the station, runs experiments and does the occasional spacewalk.
NPR
New and noteworthy public media podcasts to check out this January
It's a new year and with it new podcasts are here! The NPR One team has gathered a few returning favorites as well as some new shows from across public media to add to your playlist. Ghost Herd. It started as an American success story. The Easterday family took a...
NPR
Jan. 6 report isn't dominating the sales charts like prior government reports
Since the release of the January 6 committee report, several publishers have raced to make the free government document available as a book. This isn't the first time a government report has gotten that treatment. The 9/11 Commission report and the Mueller report were both bestsellers. So how does the January 6 report compare? Here's Andrew Limbong, host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast.
NPR
Encore: How did COVID warp our sense of time? It's a matter of perception
The pandemic did something strange to our sense of time. For some, it made time stand still. RUTH OGDEN: Looking at the clock and thinking, oh, my God, it's still 6 hours until the kids are going to go to bed. SHAPIRO: For others, time sped up. ARTHUR WADE YOUNG...
NPR
Coping with climate change: Advice for kids — from kids
Today, we're launching a comic book for kids, and it's all about climate change. It can be a lot to take in, and many kids are feeling the weight of inheriting a hotter planet. So we created a guide to help them. It focuses on a student grappling with that issue - 17-year-old Gabriel Nagel of Denver, Colo. He first remembers learning about climate change in class as a seventh grader.
NPR
A previously unknown Egyptian royal tomb has been discovered in Luxor
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Egyptian city of Luxor is home to several royal sites, like the Valley of the Kings and the Tomb of Tutankhamen. Turns out, they've been sharing the city with another royal. Egyptian and British archaeologists uncovered a new tomb that could date back to as early as 1550 B.C. Experts say it may belong to a royal wife or a princess. Our editor says he really digs this news. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Encore: End-of-life doulas are working to make conversations about death easier
End-of-life doulas are like birth doulas –- except rather than helping someone with a birth, they guide people through the process of dying. The profession has been growing since the pandemic. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Talking about dying can be uncomfortable or awkward and often heartbreaking. But a growing number...
NPR
Yellow Magic Orchestra drummer Yukihiro Takahashi has died at age 70
YUKIHIRO TAKAHASHI: (Singing in non-English language). CHANG: That same year, Takahashi formed Yellow Magic Orchestra with some band mates. The group, often referred to as YMO, were trailblazers in the synthpop genre. Here's their take on the Beatles' hit song "Day Tripper." (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DAY TRIPPER") YELLOW MAGIC ORCHESTRA:...
NPR
Kenneth Roth had a Harvard fellowship offer. Was it rejected for his view on Israel?
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Kenneth Roth, former head of Human Rights Watch, about Harvard University's decision not to offer him a fellowship. Roth says it was because of his criticism of Israel. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Kenneth Roth was executive director of Human Rights Watch for almost three decades. His...
NPR
It's Been a Minute
OK. Alexis, we just got out of "M3GAN." What are your thoughts?. ALEXIS WILLIAMS, BYLINE: Ten out of 10 - she accomplished a lot. LUSE: M3GAN didn't let anything stand in her way. (Laughter) I'll say that much. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) LUSE: Hey, everyone. You're listening to IT'S BEEN A...
NPR
Taylor Swift's adult fans now have a place to go to forget their exes
TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) We are never, ever, ever getting back together. FADEL: Now her adult fans have a place to forget their exes. A pop-up bar in Chicago called Bad Blood is opening in time for Valentine's Day. Taylor won't be there, but she'll leave a blank space to write your name.
NPR
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Where the U.S. and schools stand with segregation
As Americans observe the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. today, many will pause to remember his most famous speech - I Have A Dream. NPR's Alana Wise examines the goals that King set for his country, especially around schools and segregation, and where the nation stands today. ALANA WISE,...
NPR
A Rolex for a Casio: Why Shakira's new song is breaking records
SHAKIRA: (Singing in Spanish). CHANG: All right. This is a full-on diss track aimed at her ex, a retired Spanish soccer star. The single went straight to the top of Spotify's top 50 global chart. It hit 100 million views on YouTube in just under three days. NPR's Isabella Gomez Sarmiento is here to explain what this has all been about. Hello.
NPR
Why data from 15 cities shows police response times are taking longer
Police response times are taking longer in many cities and experts attribute it, in part, to staffing shortages. Departments are struggling to fill vacancies left by officers who have quit or retired. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Police response times are getting longer. That's according to a new analysis of the...
Comments / 0