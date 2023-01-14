Read full article on original website
Thunder Land Celtics’ Jaylen Brown In Bold Trade Scenario
If you’re a fan of the NBA, you’ve got to love a blockbuster trade. How could you not? Even if your team isn’t involved, a huge deal is just intriguing. If you love the league, you love to imagine how its best players will look in different situations.
NBA
"We Can Build Off This" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Minnesota
I feel bad for any Jazz fans who may have heart conditions — watching Team 49 this season can't be easy on the pumper. What helps is a Utah victory, and that's what Jazz Nation got on Monday afternoon. In what's quickly emerging as a theme this season, the...
NBA
DeMar DeRozan Appreciates Paris, Focused on Second Half of Season
Paris always has been about dreams. There’s the sweep of the Medieval castles and Gothic architecture ringing the river Seine with its many stone bridges decorated with lively sculptures of lions, winged deities, children and candelabras. Balzac called the city a gastronomy of the eye, a celebration of food and a setting that provided a harmony in nature.
NBA
The Four Agreements on the Four-Game Trip
After a fourth quarter barrage where the Thunder played its best basketball of the night against the Brooklyn Nets, and perhaps its best basketball on the four-game road trip overall, OKC hit the locker room, heading home with a 112-102 victory in hand. The win was the third in four...
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Clips Face Off Against Embiid, Harden, and a Upward-Trending 76ers Team
Last Matchup: 12/23/22 – LAC 114 – PHI 119 | Kawhi Leonard: 28 Pts – Joel Embiid: 44 PTS. Including the playoffs, Kawhi Leonard has averaged 32.6 points per game in his last 11 games against Philadelphia. Leonard has at least 28 points in each of his last six games in the matchup, the second-longest such streak against a single team in his career (10 vs. Dallas from 2018-19 to 2019-20).
NBA
Tatum Erupts for 51 as C's Offense Stings Hornets
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics put together an offensive masterpiece Monday afternoon in Charlotte. Tatum erupted for a season-high 51 points while Boston as a team totaled 34 assists compared to just 11 turnovers during a 130-118 win. And that’s just the surface level of this master class of scoring.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Bouncing Back vs. the Pels
The Cavaliers are back in the win column after a 4th quarter surge featuring clutch shots from Darius Garland downed a short-handed Pelicans team. Carter and Justin take a closer look at Isaac Okoro's defense on C.J. McCollum, Garland's late heroics, efficient nights from the big men and much more!
NBA
Wolves Fall To Jazz, 126-125
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125 on Monday. Collin Sexton added 19 points off the bench for Utah,...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 119, Bucks 132
T.J. McConnell put on a show in the first half on Monday afternoon in Milwaukee, scoring a career-best 25 points before halftime, going 9-for-9 from the field and 4-for-4 from 3-point range to propel Indiana to a 76-65 lead at the intermission. Unfortunately, McConnell and the Pacers (23-22) ran out...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Grizzlies
There’s no way around it: the Cavaliers face a tall order tonight in Memphis – back on the road following an afternoon game following a five-game trip, traveling to take on the hottest team in the league. After wrapping up a five-game Western Conference roadie with a 2-3...
NBA
Bulls beat Warriors behind Vucevic's 43 points
Nikola Vučević had the kind of game Sunday in the Bulls 132-118 suffusion of the former NBA champion Golden State Warriors that if it were a game show, he probably wins you a trip to Paris. Vooch, you’re going to Paris!. And so are the rest of...
Jayson Tatum Drops 51 Points in Unreleased Air Jordans
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum scored 51 points in the Air Jordan 37 Low.
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: Consistency keeping New Orleans in top three of West
New Orleans’ up-and-down, five-game road trip alternated wins and losses, but both victories illustrated why the Pelicans have been relatively consistent in 2022-23 and sit in third place of the Western Conference standings. With triumphs over Washington (now 18-26) and Detroit (12-35), New Orleans (26-18) improved to 10-0 this season vs. opponents that are currently five games below .500 or worse. The ability to rack up Ws against struggling foes can be an underrated element to a club’s success, particularly in a league that often features so many unexpected outcomes.
NBA
8 Things the Orlando Magic Did Well During Five-Game West Coast Trip
The Magic forced their opponents into a lot of turnovers – 16.8 in fact, which was tied for the most during this span. They didn’t go to waste very often, either, as Orlando averaged 20.2 points off those turnovers. Along those lines, the Magic’s hands were active during...
NBA
Everything to know ahead of Bulls-Pistons in NBA Paris Game
The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls touched down in Paris, France on Monday in preparation for Thursday’s NBA Paris showdown in the City of Lights. Bulls-Pistons will be the 119th international NBA game played since 1984 and the second Global Game this season. Paris is hosting its sixth NBA matchup — its first coming in a 1994 preseason game between the Warriors and Hornets, and its last being a matchup between the Bucks and Hornets in 2020, the first regular season game played in France.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Cavaliers 113, Pelicans 103
Cavaliers (28-17), Pelicans (26-18) After playing with a lead for much of Monday’s game, a fourth-quarter dry spell proved costly for New Orleans in its bid to post a winning record on the longest road trip of the season. The Pelicans were up by three points through three quarters against the Eastern Conference’s best home team, but were held without a field goal for six-plus minutes to open the final period. Cleveland took full advantage, grabbing a double-digit lead and keeping New Orleans at arm’s length down the stretch. Playing without three starters due to injury, New Orleans finished 2-3 on a 10-day excursion that began in Texas and ended in Ohio. “(We) just ran out of gas, didn’t make enough plays,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “Give (Cleveland) credit, they started the fourth quarter with a lot of juice, (going on) an 11-0 run. Like I told our guys in the locker room, our margin of error is small. We can’t allow teams to go on an 11-0 run. That’s an area in the fourth quarter where we can improve.”
NBA
Todd Graffagnini on Pelicans first half, unsung heroes | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer returns from vacation to join Joe Cardosi in studio as they discuss the Pelicans game against the Cleveland Cavaliers and what they want to see from the Pels in the second half of the NBA season. Radio play by play...
NBA
Pool Report on the Technical Fouls called with 6:40 Left in the Fourth Quarter of Tonight’s Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Jim Owczarski (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel) with Crew Chief Bill Kennedy following tonight’s Raptors at Bucks Game. QUESTION: At 6:40 of the fourth quarter there was a review of the altercation on the baseline. What were the two hostile acts you referenced for Bucks center Brook Lopez to be assessed each technical.
NBA
"Another Chaotic Finish" | Seven Jazz in Double Figures Powers Utah To 126-125 Win Over Minnesota
Entering Monday afternoon, the Jazz led the NBA in most games played in the clutch — score within five with five or fewer minutes to play. So why would their showdown with Minnesota be any different?. After losing so many close games over the past three weeks, Utah finally...
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs. Rockets 1-16-23
After suffering another close and difficult defeat on Sunday, the Lakers (19-24) face off against the Houston Rockets (10-33) for the first time this season. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. PT on Spectrum SportsNet, NBA TV, and 710 ESPN Radio. Below are three things to know ahead of...
