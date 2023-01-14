Shibarium Network introduces Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 network. Shibarium is on its journey to become a robust Layer 2 blockchain, and the Shiba Ecosystem is in its transitional phase. Shibarium’s layer 2 is a collaborative blockchain that scales the decentralized finance space and welcomes solutions, creativity, and reliability. This network (L2) is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, which is used by the SHIB ecosystem currencies.

2 DAYS AGO