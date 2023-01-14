Read full article on original website
Floki announces collaboration with Binance Pay
Binance Pay will be Floki’s primary cryptocurrency payment services company. Floki will create a Shop Floki promotion just for Binance Pay customers. Binance Pay will notify millions of Binance App users about Floki’s retail shop promotion through push notifications. Floki announced on Twitter that it is partnering with...
Key NFT collections trading activity slows as crypto prices rise
Over the last week, Bored Ape Yacht Club‘s sales decreased by 22%. The trading volume and the number of sales for important NFT collections have declined, despite a 23% and 21% price increase for bitcoin and ether, respectively. Market-leading pools including Bored Ape Yacht Club, Azuki, and CryptoPunks have experienced a sharp decline in trading activity and sales.
Party City files for bankruptcy protection
The retail chain Party City filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections on Monday in an attempt to reduce its massive debt.
Web-based gaming platform Intella X, backed by Polygon, raises $12 million
Intella X, a Web 3-game platform, raised $12 million ahead of its Polygon debut. In addition to Global Coin Research and Wemix, other investors are Animoca Brands, Planetarium, Crit Ventures, Magic Eden, Big Brain Holdings, JoyCity, XL Games, and Pearl Abyss. Neowiz, a South Korean video game developer, collaborated with...
Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 Network is Launching
Shibarium Network introduces Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 network. Shibarium is on its journey to become a robust Layer 2 blockchain, and the Shiba Ecosystem is in its transitional phase. Shibarium’s layer 2 is a collaborative blockchain that scales the decentralized finance space and welcomes solutions, creativity, and reliability. This network (L2) is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, which is used by the SHIB ecosystem currencies.
Crypto community member shares synopsis of NFTs’ legal issues in 2022
On January 13, 2023, Web3 writer Inal Tomaev released an article on the legal standing of NFTs and possible sources of disagreement. It covers royalties, NFT theft, fraudulent NFTs, taxation, marketing and advertising hacking assaults, private details, detecting offenders, NFTs as assets, and NFT marketplace accountability. NFTs are cryptographic currencies...
Reddit hits 6 Million unique NFT owners
Reddit has 6 million different owners of its polygonal NFT avatars. About 4,700 NFTs traded on Reddit have generated $1.95 million in revenue. Reddit makes it simple to interact with individuals from across the world whose interests are similar. On January 17, 2023, Kyle Reidhead stated that Reddit has reached...
Hardware wallet stores KEYS – Cygaar Explains
Cygaar has clarified the misconceptions of people on Twitter who don’t understand what hardware wallets do. Hardware wallets store KEYS rather than assets in cold storage. These gadgets are “safe” because the codes are not exposed elsewhere. Since the secret keys required to transfer the funds are...
Singtel collaborated with SK Telecom to hold its first metaverse event
Singtel recently partnered with SK Telecom in order to hold its first metaverse event. The event, “Destination:ifland,” was held at the Singtel Comcentre in Singapore. The experiences taking place on the ifland platform involve celebrity fan meets, virtual concerts, and more. Most recently, Singtel has entered a partnership...
UGC metaverse Createra raises $10M in Series A funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz
A user-generated content (UGC) metaverse engine, Createra, has recently made an announcement regarding securing $10 million in Series A funding spearheaded by Andreessen Horowitz. This came as a pursuit to continue building the largest metaverse platform focused on Gen-Z. Connie Chan, the a16z General Partner, released a statement regarding the...
Katana DEX is releasing New Token Pair
WETH partnerships on the Katana DEX had been replaced with WRON pairs. Ronin was created in 2021 as a more efficient scaling method to handle traffic on Axie Infinity and high transaction load. Ronin is on a fast track to being the basis for more online gaming than Axie. On...
Xternity helping Polygon in transferring Solana’s Web3 game
Layer-2 scaling strategy for Ethereum Polygon collaborated with Xternity, a Web3 gaming creation infrastructure, to move and onboard a multiplayer Web3 game, Synergy Land, from Solana to the Polygon system. Solana, as a blockchain network, emphasizes durability and expense, whereas Polygon provides for smooth connection with the Ethereum ecosystem. Xternity...
Reportlinker publishes metaverse report with forecast for 2022-2027
Reportlinker.com has published a report titled “Metaverse: Global Market Size, Trends, and Forecast (2022-2027).”. Based on surveys and questionnaires, recent papers examine the market’s drivers, restraints, and prospects. Among the market factors discussed are the effects of COVID-19, Porter’s Five Forces, use case analysis, and the regulatory environment.
Malware offered by Google Ads depletes crypto wallets of NFT influencers
An NFT influencer claims that they lost “a life-changing sum” of their net worth in NFTs and cryptocurrency after unintentionally installing malicious software they got from a Google Ad Search result. On January 14, a Twitter user going by the handle “NFT God” published a series of tweets...
Japan issues guidelines on NFT transaction taxation
Regulations for taxing NFT transactions, which include blockchain gaming transactions, have been made public by the National Tax Agency of Japan. To make it simple to tax these significant and frequent transactions, the government issued guidelines for users. According to the NTA, in-game currency (tokens) must be earned and spent,...
