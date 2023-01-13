Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Two Waves of Soaking Rain This Week. Keeping an eye on two rounds of soaking rain this week. Some locations, in Central and Eastern Kentucky, could end up with 1-3 inches of rain. Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Two Rain Makers Next Week. Updated: Jan....
WBKO
Girl Scout cookie orders begin in Kentuckiana on Jan. 14
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Jan. 14, Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana kicks off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season across Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Beginning February 27, customers can order their favorite cookies for shipment, directly to their front door, including the new Raspberry Rally cookie via the Girl Scout Cookie Finder (www.girlscoutcookies.org).
wdrb.com
2 Indiana residents winners of $20,000 from Mega Millions drawing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winning $1.35 billion jackpot ticket came from Maine but two Indiana residents are still big winners from the Mega Millions drawing. According to a news release, two $20,000 tickets were sold in Indiana. The tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Mega Ball with a multiplier of 2.
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
WHAS 11
'Check washing' nearly costs Indiana business thousands
Have you ever heard of "check washing"? Well, this week a southern Indiana business became all too familiar with the term.
Knobs, licks, and bottoms: 15 uniquely named cities, places in Kentucky
Many of these names are in or use Appalachian English in their naming, highlighting the impact the historic community has had on Kentucky's history.
bestthingsky.com
10 Best Myths and Urban Legends in Kentucky
Some of Kentucky’s myths and legends are well-known, having been featured on major outlets like the Travel Channel and the History Channel. From some of the most haunted places in the country, to one of the world’s most famous UFO stories, looking into Kentucky’s lore is as creepy as any story that could be told after dark around a campfire.
Where Can You Find Red Pandas in Southern Indiana?
So, every year, we consult our magic 8 ball called "the internet" about things that people have been searching for in the area. We want to make sure that you have all the information you need right at your fingertips. One of the things that people searched for A LOT in 2022 was "Where to Find Red Pandas in the Evansville area." My guess is that they watched Turning Red and had to see some cuteness for themselves.
Bull elk poaching prompts reward in southeastern Kentucky
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said they found a bull elk carcass on Friday near Middle Ridge Trail in the Beaver Creek Wildlife Management Area.
kyweathercenter.com
This Active Pattern Won’t Slow Down
Good Saturday, everyone. Light snows are slowing down as a seasonably cold day unfolds across Kentucky. As we look ahead, a much more stark change to winter looks to begin later next week, but things remain active ahead of it. As we start the day, watch for slick spots with...
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Indiana
Indiana is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Indiana!
Indiana bill to increase semi truck speed limits faces tough road ahead
A pair of bills filed in the Indiana Legislature seek to raise the speed limit for large trucks on certain state highways and interstates, but continued pushback from a Hoosier truck drivers group is likely to keep the measures from becoming law. Five prior proposals to eliminate the lower speed limit for trucks have been […] The post Indiana bill to increase semi truck speed limits faces tough road ahead appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Snow Fleas are Real and We Have Them in Indiana
The next time it snows here in Indiana, and you notice some little black specs in the snow, you might have come across a swarm of snow fleas!. Currently, there isn't any snow on the ground (at least in Southern Indiana), but that wasn't the case a few weeks ago. We had our first White Christmas in years. Now, the snow quickly melted away, but winter isn't over yet. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, more snow could be on the way in January and February of 2023.
fox56news.com
Kentucky government bans TikTok
Growing security concerns over the app have led to the decision to ban TikTok from all government owned devices. Growing security concerns over the app have led to the decision to ban TikTok from all government owned devices. Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County …. Kentucky State Police...
WBKO
Kentucky State Police on the look out for escaped inmate
The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. The academy is a weekend learning program, allowing young men of color from third to eighth grade to be taught extracurricular academic courses on Saturdays. Health and Wellness Expo returns after three years. Updated: Jan....
WLKY.com
The number of $1M earners is surging. Here's how many Kentucky and Indiana added
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Ty West) — Louisville Business First reports that the number of millionaires in both Kentucky and Indiana has risen in the last five years,according to data from the Internal Revenue service. The data breaks down the number of filers based on adjusted gross income. In Kentucky, the...
iheart.com
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Kentucky
Kentucky has over 12.4 million acres of forestland! There are also wetlands and hilly grasslands sprinkled across the landscape. The entire state makes up an impressive 25,862 acres. Who is responsible for caring for all that land? The answer lies with a mix of private landowners, federal government agencies, state...
