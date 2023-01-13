ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caryville, TN

wvlt.tv

One dead, multiple people injured following East Knoxville crash, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died, and multiple were injured in an East Knoxville crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department and KPD officers responded to the “significant” crash on Jan. 17 just before 4:00 p.m., according to alerts from both agencies.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Missing Morgan County man found dead

Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Shooting threat leads to brief standoff in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What could have turned into a very bad situation this weekend ended with a Southeastern Kentucky man facing a host of charges. Early Sunday morning, Knox County deputies were called to a home on KY 3439 after reports one man with a rifle was threatening to shoot another man and a woman.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

KPD: Two 15-year-olds charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teens were charged with attempted second-degree murder following a Tuesday morning shooting on E. Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville Police Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting happened around 9:22 a.m. at an apartment complex, Erland said. Officers responded and were told by the victim,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Firefighters arrested and charged with arson

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters were arrested and charged with arson following an investigation of an incident that occurred on June 22, 2022. The arson happened at an abandoned structure on Balkan Road in Pineville. The three...
PINEVILLE, KY
WBIR

TBI investigating in-custody death of 19-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Anderson County Jail, the agency said. The TBI said District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the agency investigate the death. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Two Pulaski County men killed in weekend crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A deadly crash on Saturday claimed the lives of two men from one Southern Kentucky county. Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a two-car crash Saturday afternoon on U.S. 127 in Clinton County. During the investigation, police determined one of the cars involved in the...
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Former pastor with EKY ties dies in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A former pastor at an Eastern Kentucky church died this past weekend in East Tennessee. Carl Dean Buchanan died Saturday at his home in Knoxville. Buchanan served as pastor for First Baptist Church in Hazard from 1992 until 1999. In addition to his work in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

WATCH: Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper rescues owl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper lent a helping hand to an owl on Sunday. A video captured the moment Trooper Crouser walked up to the bird on the side of the road. “Thankfully, Mr. Owl agreed with the trooper that the road was no place for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Person hit, killed by car in Knox County, KSP investigating

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Knox County. Police said the crash happened Saturday evening on KY-3439. Detectives said the driver of a 2010 Dodge Ram truck was going north on KY-3439. They said the truck hit a person walking in the roadway.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Laurel County man pleads guilty after robbing bank in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The man who robbed a North Corbin Community Trust Bank in September of last year has taken a plea agreement. Shawn Fox of Laurel County pleaded guilty to robbery charges in federal court. In September, Fox was arrested after video surveillance showed him walking into the...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

