Two charged following fatal crash in East Knoxville
Crews are at the scene of the 'significant motor vehicle accident' in East Knoxville.
Teens from New York charged with attempted murder in Knoxville
Two juveniles have been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a vehicle pursuit with Knoxville Police Department officers on Monday.
wvlt.tv
One dead, multiple people injured following East Knoxville crash, KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died, and multiple were injured in an East Knoxville crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department and KPD officers responded to the “significant” crash on Jan. 17 just before 4:00 p.m., according to alerts from both agencies.
WATE
Missing Morgan County man found dead
Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
Knox County death investigator 1 of 7 in Tennessee to earn rare certification
Morgan Maples has become one of seven people in Tennessee who have earned “Fellow” status as a medicolegal death investigator through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators. According to Knox County, around 200 people around the nation have attained the status.
wymt.com
Shooting threat leads to brief standoff in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What could have turned into a very bad situation this weekend ended with a Southeastern Kentucky man facing a host of charges. Early Sunday morning, Knox County deputies were called to a home on KY 3439 after reports one man with a rifle was threatening to shoot another man and a woman.
wvlt.tv
KPD: Two 15-year-olds charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teens were charged with attempted second-degree murder following a Tuesday morning shooting on E. Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville Police Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting happened around 9:22 a.m. at an apartment complex, Erland said. Officers responded and were told by the victim,...
wymt.com
Firefighters arrested and charged with arson
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters were arrested and charged with arson following an investigation of an incident that occurred on June 22, 2022. The arson happened at an abandoned structure on Balkan Road in Pineville. The three...
WATE
Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man found dead at Anderson Co. detention center
Family and friends gathered Sunday night for a vigil remembering a man found dead at an Anderson County detention center. An investigation is ongoing. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man found …. Family and friends gathered Sunday night for a vigil remembering...
indherald.com
Oneida woman charged with child neglect after young children discovered outside in cold weather
ONEIDA | An Oneida mother is facing child abuse and neglect charges after police spotted her unattended young children wandering outside in cold weather. Amber N. Huckeby, 33, of a North Oneida Circle address, was taken into custody Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Big South Fork Medical Center, where her children were being checked out.
TBI investigating in-custody death of 19-year-old
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Anderson County Jail, the agency said. The TBI said District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the agency investigate the death. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
wymt.com
Two Pulaski County men killed in weekend crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A deadly crash on Saturday claimed the lives of two men from one Southern Kentucky county. Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a two-car crash Saturday afternoon on U.S. 127 in Clinton County. During the investigation, police determined one of the cars involved in the...
Man convicted of murder in Blount County dies on death row
A man convicted of murder in Blount County died of apparent natural causes after more than 25 years on death row.
Knoxville officer suspended after theft charge
A Knoxville police officer who has been with the department since 1994 has been placed on leave and suspended following a theft charge.
wymt.com
Former pastor with EKY ties dies in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A former pastor at an Eastern Kentucky church died this past weekend in East Tennessee. Carl Dean Buchanan died Saturday at his home in Knoxville. Buchanan served as pastor for First Baptist Church in Hazard from 1992 until 1999. In addition to his work in the...
wymt.com
WATCH: Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper rescues owl
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper lent a helping hand to an owl on Sunday. A video captured the moment Trooper Crouser walked up to the bird on the side of the road. “Thankfully, Mr. Owl agreed with the trooper that the road was no place for...
Gary Wayne Sutton continues fight for release after co-defendant dies on Death Row
After one of two men sentenced to death for a pair of 1992 Blount County murders, his co-defendant maintains his innocence as executions remain on hold in Tennessee.
wymt.com
Person hit, killed by car in Knox County, KSP investigating
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Knox County. Police said the crash happened Saturday evening on KY-3439. Detectives said the driver of a 2010 Dodge Ram truck was going north on KY-3439. They said the truck hit a person walking in the roadway.
Loudon County man shares warning after gift card funds stolen
Brian Vaughan's fiancée was given a Vanilla prepaid Visa gift card as a Christmas gift. However, when the couple when to use it, the funds were depleted.
wymt.com
Laurel County man pleads guilty after robbing bank in Corbin
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The man who robbed a North Corbin Community Trust Bank in September of last year has taken a plea agreement. Shawn Fox of Laurel County pleaded guilty to robbery charges in federal court. In September, Fox was arrested after video surveillance showed him walking into the...
