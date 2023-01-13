KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died, and multiple were injured in an East Knoxville crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department and KPD officers responded to the “significant” crash on Jan. 17 just before 4:00 p.m., according to alerts from both agencies.

