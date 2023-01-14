Crypto Community Could Still Save Money By Investing In Elrond (EGLD), Chiliz (CHZ) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Read full article on original website
Related
usethebitcoin.com
2023 Crypto Outlook: Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), And Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Are The Top Picks For Investors
Some analysts have forecasted that the price of an ORBN token and other major cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, will experience a significant increase in 2023. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), specifically, is expected to rally over 6000% during the presale phase of Orbeon Protocol, with predictions of the ORBN token reaching $0.24 within the next few weeks. Orbeon Protocol, a blockchain-based investment platform, mints NFTs against the equity of firms seeking funding on the network.
usethebitcoin.com
GateToken (GT) And Casper (CSPR) Show Promise While Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Targets Over 987%
The global cryptocurrency market has been in a free fall since the start of the bear market, causing the total market capitalization to plummet to a significant low level since the history of cryptocurrencies. Three tokens that you can include in your investment portfolio to beat the bear market and stay on top of your game are GateToken (GT), Casper (CSPR), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) which is near to the end of its pre-sale.
usethebitcoin.com
Must-Have Crypto’s for 2023: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Fantom (FTM) And PancakeSwap (CAKE)
Investors are always looking for the next big crypto. Bitcoin at $1. Solana at $2. Ethereum at $3. These are the investments of dreams. However, few investors see them coming at the time, with a select few enjoying the profits. Now Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Fantom (FTM), and PancakeSwap (CAKE) are...
Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund made more than $1B offloading 8 years of crypto investments just before markets soured
Founders Fund first bought Bitcoin in 2014 when the cryptocurrency traded for under $1,000.
usethebitcoin.com
Koinly Review: The Best Crypto Tax Software?
Founded in 2018, Koinly is a global cryptocurrency platform with offices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, and Germany. The firm is based in and abides by the laws of the state where its main office is located, Palo Alto, California 95124. The platform supports data input through...
Semafor to Buy Out SBF’s Interest In Company
"Semafor plans to buy back Sam Bankman-Fried's $10 million investment in the company."
usethebitcoin.com
HedgeUp (HDUP), Tap (XTP), and Suneku (SUNEKU) Set to Increase in Value
As the use of cryptocurrency increases, the value of coins is expected to skyrocket. The year is already starting on a good note. Many cryptos have been predicted to yield tangible returns. HedgeUp (HDUP), Tap (XTP), and Suneku (SUNEKU) are three cryptocurrencies investors should consider while picking coins to invest...
usethebitcoin.com
Bitcoin Stays Close to $21K As Almost 1M Addresses Hold 1 BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) has moved to $21,000 and the digital currency remains very close to this value according to CoinGecko. This strong bullish moment comes at a time in which we are approaching 1M unique Bitcoin addresses that hold at least 1 BTC. But what could happen in the coming months for Bitcoin?
usethebitcoin.com
How to get started with crypto sports betting in 2023: A complete guide
Sports betting adds a touch of extra excitement to watching your favorite sports and teams. However, with the advent of cryptocurrency and more sports betting sites now accepting crypto payments, it has become even easier than ever to place bets on sporting events. In this complete guide, we’ll show you how to start crypto sports betting in 2023.
usethebitcoin.com
Litecoin Surprises Everyone With Over 170 Million Addresses
Litecoin (LTC) has surprised everyone in the market with data released by Glassnode. The crypto on-chain intelligence company uploaded a report showing that Litecoin addresses surpassed 170.5 million a few days ago. With this recently released data, Litecoin has more unique addresses than other blockchain networks like Ethereum (ETH). Litecoin...
Comments / 0