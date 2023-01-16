ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Where can I watch Australian Open? TV channel, schedule and more

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QrCRF_0kEydtZT00

The Australian Open continues at Melbourne Park on Tuesday with Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek the favourites to win the opening grand slam of the tennis season.

Djokovic is back at the Australian Open following his dramatic deportation fom the country 12 months ago, and is now looking to add a record-extending 10th title in Melbourne as well as a record-equalling 22nd grand slam title overall.

Meanwhile, Swiatek will aim to continue following in the footsteps of last season’s Australian Open champion Ash Barty. Swiatek replaced Barty as world No 1 after her sudden retirement last season and went on to win the French Open and US Open titles, with the Australian Open next on the list.

Rafael Nadal is the defending men’s champion after his stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev in last year’s epic final. Jack Draper was hobbled by cramp as he fell to a four-set loss against the defending champion in the first round, while Emma Raducanu put injury worries behind her with victory over Tamara Korpatsch , setting up a clash with Coco Gauff.

Here’s everything you need to know during the Australian Open:

How to watch the Australian Open 2023

You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year .

Sky has also announced that starting today, Discovery+ will be available at no extra cost for Sky customers, including for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers.

If you’re not already a Sky customer, you can get a Sky Stream box , which comes with Sky TV and a Netflix basic plan. The device is currently discounted in Sky’s winter sale (was £26 per month, now £24 per month, Sky.com ). This is Sky’s new device, and doesn’t require a satellite dish as it streams Sky directly over wifi.

Meanwhile, ESPN has the rights in the US.

Australian Open 2023 tournament schedule

Monday 16 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - first round

Tuesday 17 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - first round

Wendesday 18 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - second round

Thursday 19 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - second round

Friday 20 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Saturday 21 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Sunday 22 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Monday 23 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Tuesday 24 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Wednesday 25 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Thursday 26 January: Women’s singles - semi-finals

Friday 27 January: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 28 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 29 January: Men’s singles final

Order of play - Tuesday 17 January

(All times local, +11 hours from GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

12:00: (5) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr) v Eva Martincova (Cze), Katherine Sebov (Can) v (4) Caroline Garcia (Fra), (13) Matteo Berrettini (Ita) v Andy Murray (Gbr), Tamara Zidansek (Slo) v (2) Ons Jabeur (Tun), Roberto Carballes Baena (Spa) v (4) Novak Djokovic (Ser)

Margaret Court Arena

12:00: Garbine Muguruza (Spa) v (26) Elise Mertens (Bel), Xiyu Wang (Chn) v (30) Karolina Pliskova (Cze), Tomas Machac (Cze) v (2) Casper Ruud (Nor), Viktoriya Tomova (Bul) v (12) Belinda Bencic (Swi), Yu Hsiou Hsu (Tpe) v (22) Alex De Minaur (Aus)

John Cain Arena

12:00: (5) Andrey Rublev (Rus) v Dominic Thiem (Aut), (8) Taylor Harry Fritz (USA) v Nikoloz Basilashvili (Geo), Maryna Zanevska (Bel) v (9) Veronika Kudermetova (Rus)

1573 Arena

12:00: (27) Grigor Dimitrov (Bul) v Aslan Karatsev (Rus), (16) Anett Kontaveit (Est) v Julia Grabher (Aut), Jasmine Paolini (Ita) v (18) Ludmilla Samsonova (Rus), Juan Pablo Varillas (Per) v (12) Alexander Zverev (Ger)

Kia Arena

12:00: (31) Kaia Kanepi (Est) v Kimberly Birrell (Aus), Filip Krajinovic (Ser) v (9) Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (Den), Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus) v Fabio Fognini (Ita), (8) Daria Kasatkina (Rus) v Varvara Gracheva (Rus)

Court 3

12:00: Leylah Annie Fernandez (Can) v Alize Cornet (Fra), Jeffrey John Wolf (USA) v Jordan Thompson (Aus), Chun Hsin Tseng (Tpe) v Alexei Popyrin (Aus), (14) Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra) v Nuria Parrizas-Diaz (Spa)

Court 5

12:00: Arianne Hartono (Ned) v Shelby Rogers (USA), Katie Volynets (USA) v Evgeniya Rodina (Rus), Jan-Lennard Struff (Ger) v Tommy Paul (USA), Richard Gasquet (Fra) v Ugo Humbert (Fra)

Court 6

12:00: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Rus) v Camila Giorgi (Ita), Nicolas Jarry (Chi) v (26) Miomir Kecmanovic (Ser), Christopher O’Connell (Aus) v Jenson Brooksby (USA), Alison Riske-Amritraj (USA) v Marketa Vondrousova (Cze)

Court 7

12:00: Facundo Bagnis (Arg) v (25) Daniel Evans (Gbr), Max Purcell (Aus) v Emil Ruusuvuori (Fin), Lucrezia Stefanini (Ita) v Tatjana Maria (Ger), Shelley Stephens (Nzl) v Anastasia Potapova (Rus)

Court 8

12:00: (21) Martina Trevisan (Ita) v Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Svk), (14) Pablo Carreno-Busta (Spa) v Pedro Cachin (Arg), Petra Martic (Cro) v Viktorija Golubic (Swi), Aleksandar Vukic (Aus) v Brandon Holt (USA)

Court 12

12:00: Daniel Elahi Galan (Col) v Jeremy Chardy (Fra), Maxime Cressy (USA) v Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spa), Mayar Sherif (Egy) v Magda Linette (Pol)

Court 13

12:00: Ysaline Bonaventure (Bel) v (19) Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus), Linda Fruhvirtova (Cze) v Jaimee Fourlis (Aus), David Goffin (Bel) v Laurent Lokoli (Fra), Joao Sousa (Por) v (24) Roberto Bautista Agut (Spa)

Court 14

12:00: Zizou Bergs (Bel) v Laslo Djere (Ser), Ben Shelton (USA) v Zhizhen Zhang (Chn), (23) Shuai Zhang (Chn) v Patricia Maria Tig (Rom), (27) Irina-Camelia Begu (Rom) v Saisai Zheng (Chn)

Court 15

12:00: Mattia Bellucci (Ita) v Benjamin Bonzi (Fra), Donna Vekic (Cro) v Oksana Selekhmeteva (Rus), Lucia Bronzetti (Ita) v Laura Siegemund (Ger), Claire Liu (USA) v Madison Brengle (USA)

Court 16

12:00: Diane Parry (Fra) v Taylor Townsend (USA), (30) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa) v Alexander Bublik (Kaz), Sorana Cirstea (Rom) v Yulia Putintseva (Kaz), Enzo Couacaud (Fra) v Hugo Dellien (Bol)

Court 17

12:00: (23) Diego Sebastian Schwartzman (Arg) v Oleksii Krutykh (Ukr), Lauren Davis (USA) v Danka Kovinic (Mne), John Isner (USA) v Adrian Mannarino (Fra)

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
tennisuptodate.com

"It definitely took the air out of the building for sure" - John McEnroe devastated over Nick Kyrgios' withdrawal from the Australian Open

John McEnroe says Nick Kyrgios’ withdrawal from the Australian Open was a “total bummer” that “took the air out of the building”. Kyrgios pulled out of his home Grand Slam on the first day of the tournament due to a knee injury. The Aussie is not only one of tennis' great entertainers but appeared to be a potential contender for the title after an impressive 2022 season that included reaching the Wimbledon final.
BBC

Australian Open 2023: Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff

If you're a fan of tennis, you'll be excited to see Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff go head to head at the Australian Open!. The two young champs have sailed through their opening matches in the tennis tournament, and will meet each other on the court on Wednesday. Emma was...
New York Post

Iga Swiatek scolds Australian Open fan for throwing tennis ball at her

Iga Swiatek’s Australian Open campaign had a slight hiccup off the court. The world No. 1 was seen reprimanding a fan who appeared to throw a tennis ball at her while she signed autographs following her first-round win over Germany’s Jule Niemeier on Monday. In a video from the tournament in Melbourne, Swiatek, 21, can be seen ducking as a tennis ball hit her midsection. When she stood up holding the ball, the Polish pro waved her index finger in the direction of the crowd and appeared to tell the fan not to throw it at her. Regardless of the situation, Swiatek...
The Independent

Australian Open order of play: Day 2 schedule including Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Ons Jabeur

Novak Djokovic headlines the second day of action at the Australian Open as the nine-time tournament champion returns to Melbourne Park for his first competitive match since being deported from the country 12 months ago.Djokovic takes on the Spaniard Roberto Carballés Baena in the opening round and is expected to get another warm welcome at the Rod Laver Arena, as he begins his quest for a 10th Australian Open title and record-equaling 22nd grand slam.Elsewhere, Andy Murray takes on Matteo Berrettini in a tough opening match for the former world No 1. Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka and Caroline Garcia...
msn.com

Tennis legend slams Nick Kyrgios over Australian Open knee injury

Todd Woodbridge has laid some of the blame for Nick Kyrgios' devastating knee injury at the feet of the Aussie star, saying his preparation for the Australian Open was lacking. Kyrgios was a shock withdrawal from his home grand slam on Monday afternoon, revealing he'd suffered a partially torn meniscus...
NBC Sports

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — A “devastated” Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open on Monday — the day before he was scheduled to play his first-round singles match — because of an injured left knee that needs arthroscopic surgery. Kyrgios, a 27-year-old from Australia, was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Action News Jax

Australian Open 2023 Day 2: Novak Djokovic victorious in return, Andy Murray upsets top 15 seed

Day 2 of the 2023 Australian Open didn't quite go according to plan. Matches started at 7:00pm EST as usual, but several hours later play was stopped due to the extreme heat. Matches continued with the roofs closed at Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, and John Cain Arena, but matches on the uncovered courts — which is the majority of them — were suspended and rescheduled for Wednesday.
The Associated Press

Hampered by bad hip, Rafael Nadal loses at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal bowed his head during changeovers and rested his elbows on his knees, the very picture of resignation. What already was a poor start to 2023, following a year marred by all manner of health issues, reached a low point at the Australian Open on Wednesday.
NBC Sports

2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores

Novak Djokovic, a record nine-time champion, and defending champion Rafael Nadal headline the 2023 Australian Open, where the men’s Grand Slam singles titles record is at stake. Djokovic was PointsBet Sportsbook’s pre-tournament favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Australian Open lookahead: Coco Gauff plays in 3rd round

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY Coco Gauff continues her quest for a first Grand Slam title when she plays her third-round match at the Australian Open. The 18-year-old from Florida takes on another American, Bernarda Pera. Gauff reached her first major final at last year’s French Open before losing to Iga Swiatek. Gauff, who won the WTA warm-up event in Auckland, has yet to drop a set at Melbourne Park this year. She is trying to become the youngest winner of the Australian Open since Martina Hingis won the first of three straight titles in 1997 at age 16. The top-seeded Swiatek and No. 3 Jessica Pegula will look to move a step nearer to a semifinal showdown by winning matches Friday. Swiatek plays Cristina Bucsa, a Spanish qualifier, while Pegula meets Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine. The No. 3-seeded man, Stefanos Tsitsipas, faces Tallon Griekspoor, while Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 U.S. Open champion and runner-up in Melbourne the past two years, plays 29th-seeded Sebastian Korda of the U.S. FRIDAY’S FORECAST Mostly sunny. High of 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 degrees Celsius).
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Nadal, eyes more in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — It was a long road back to elite-level tennis for Mackenzie McDonald, and his victory over defending champion Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open showed just how much things have changed for the 27-year-old Californian who was a college star at UCLA. To...
atptour.com

Nadal, Tsitsipas, Medvedev Eye Third Round On Australian Open Day 3

Felix, Hurkacz also in action as Tiafoe meets #NextGenATP Shang. Defending champion Rafael Nadal headlines a star-studded schedule Wednesday at the 2023 Australian Open, where the Spaniard seeks to carry the momentum from his opening win into a second-round clash against Mackenzie McDonald. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger-Aliassime...
BBC

Australian Open 2023: 'I've never seen it before' - players critical of tennis balls

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. They're too "fluffy", they lose their "pop" and are generally slowing things down. Players have been making...
ng-sportingnews.com

Aussie wildcard Kimberly Birrell dumps out seed in Australian Open shock

Australian wildcard Kimberly Birrell has come from a set down to defeat 31st-seed Kaia Kanepi in the Australian Open first round. In front of a parochial crowd at KIA Arena, the 24-year-old recovered from a poor first set to win 3-6 7-6(4) 6-1 against last year's Australian Open quarter-finalist. Birrell...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy