Where can I watch Australian Open? TV channel, schedule and more

The Australian Open continues at Melbourne Park on Tuesday with Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek the favourites to win the opening grand slam of the tennis season.

Djokovic is back at the Australian Open following his dramatic deportation fom the country 12 months ago, and is now looking to add a record-extending 10th title in Melbourne as well as a record-equalling 22nd grand slam title overall.

Meanwhile, Swiatek will aim to continue following in the footsteps of last season’s Australian Open champion Ash Barty. Swiatek replaced Barty as world No 1 after her sudden retirement last season and went on to win the French Open and US Open titles, with the Australian Open next on the list.

Rafael Nadal is the defending men’s champion after his stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev in last year’s epic final. Jack Draper was hobbled by cramp as he fell to a four-set loss against the defending champion in the first round, while Emma Raducanu put injury worries behind her with victory over Tamara Korpatsch , setting up a clash with Coco Gauff.

Here’s everything you need to know during the Australian Open:

How to watch the Australian Open 2023

You can watch the Australian Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year .

Sky has also announced that starting today, Discovery+ will be available at no extra cost for Sky customers, including for Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers.

Meanwhile, ESPN has the rights in the US.

Australian Open 2023 tournament schedule

Monday 16 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - first round

Tuesday 17 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - first round

Wendesday 18 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - second round

Thursday 19 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - second round

Friday 20 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Saturday 21 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - third round

Sunday 22 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Monday 23 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - fourth round

Tuesday 24 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Wednesday 25 January: Men’s singles, women’s singles - quarter-finals

Thursday 26 January: Women’s singles - semi-finals

Friday 27 January: Men’s singles - semi-finals

Saturday 28 January: Women’s singles final

Sunday 29 January: Men’s singles final

Order of play - Tuesday 17 January

(All times local, +11 hours from GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

12:00: (5) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr) v Eva Martincova (Cze), Katherine Sebov (Can) v (4) Caroline Garcia (Fra), (13) Matteo Berrettini (Ita) v Andy Murray (Gbr), Tamara Zidansek (Slo) v (2) Ons Jabeur (Tun), Roberto Carballes Baena (Spa) v (4) Novak Djokovic (Ser)

Margaret Court Arena

12:00: Garbine Muguruza (Spa) v (26) Elise Mertens (Bel), Xiyu Wang (Chn) v (30) Karolina Pliskova (Cze), Tomas Machac (Cze) v (2) Casper Ruud (Nor), Viktoriya Tomova (Bul) v (12) Belinda Bencic (Swi), Yu Hsiou Hsu (Tpe) v (22) Alex De Minaur (Aus)

John Cain Arena

12:00: (5) Andrey Rublev (Rus) v Dominic Thiem (Aut), (8) Taylor Harry Fritz (USA) v Nikoloz Basilashvili (Geo), Maryna Zanevska (Bel) v (9) Veronika Kudermetova (Rus)

1573 Arena

12:00: (27) Grigor Dimitrov (Bul) v Aslan Karatsev (Rus), (16) Anett Kontaveit (Est) v Julia Grabher (Aut), Jasmine Paolini (Ita) v (18) Ludmilla Samsonova (Rus), Juan Pablo Varillas (Per) v (12) Alexander Zverev (Ger)

Kia Arena

12:00: (31) Kaia Kanepi (Est) v Kimberly Birrell (Aus), Filip Krajinovic (Ser) v (9) Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (Den), Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus) v Fabio Fognini (Ita), (8) Daria Kasatkina (Rus) v Varvara Gracheva (Rus)

Court 3

12:00: Leylah Annie Fernandez (Can) v Alize Cornet (Fra), Jeffrey John Wolf (USA) v Jordan Thompson (Aus), Chun Hsin Tseng (Tpe) v Alexei Popyrin (Aus), (14) Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra) v Nuria Parrizas-Diaz (Spa)

Court 5

12:00: Arianne Hartono (Ned) v Shelby Rogers (USA), Katie Volynets (USA) v Evgeniya Rodina (Rus), Jan-Lennard Struff (Ger) v Tommy Paul (USA), Richard Gasquet (Fra) v Ugo Humbert (Fra)

Court 6

12:00: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Rus) v Camila Giorgi (Ita), Nicolas Jarry (Chi) v (26) Miomir Kecmanovic (Ser), Christopher O’Connell (Aus) v Jenson Brooksby (USA), Alison Riske-Amritraj (USA) v Marketa Vondrousova (Cze)

Court 7

12:00: Facundo Bagnis (Arg) v (25) Daniel Evans (Gbr), Max Purcell (Aus) v Emil Ruusuvuori (Fin), Lucrezia Stefanini (Ita) v Tatjana Maria (Ger), Shelley Stephens (Nzl) v Anastasia Potapova (Rus)

Court 8

12:00: (21) Martina Trevisan (Ita) v Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Svk), (14) Pablo Carreno-Busta (Spa) v Pedro Cachin (Arg), Petra Martic (Cro) v Viktorija Golubic (Swi), Aleksandar Vukic (Aus) v Brandon Holt (USA)

Court 12

12:00: Daniel Elahi Galan (Col) v Jeremy Chardy (Fra), Maxime Cressy (USA) v Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spa), Mayar Sherif (Egy) v Magda Linette (Pol)

Court 13

12:00: Ysaline Bonaventure (Bel) v (19) Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus), Linda Fruhvirtova (Cze) v Jaimee Fourlis (Aus), David Goffin (Bel) v Laurent Lokoli (Fra), Joao Sousa (Por) v (24) Roberto Bautista Agut (Spa)

Court 14

12:00: Zizou Bergs (Bel) v Laslo Djere (Ser), Ben Shelton (USA) v Zhizhen Zhang (Chn), (23) Shuai Zhang (Chn) v Patricia Maria Tig (Rom), (27) Irina-Camelia Begu (Rom) v Saisai Zheng (Chn)

Court 15

12:00: Mattia Bellucci (Ita) v Benjamin Bonzi (Fra), Donna Vekic (Cro) v Oksana Selekhmeteva (Rus), Lucia Bronzetti (Ita) v Laura Siegemund (Ger), Claire Liu (USA) v Madison Brengle (USA)

Court 16

12:00: Diane Parry (Fra) v Taylor Townsend (USA), (30) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa) v Alexander Bublik (Kaz), Sorana Cirstea (Rom) v Yulia Putintseva (Kaz), Enzo Couacaud (Fra) v Hugo Dellien (Bol)

Court 17

12:00: (23) Diego Sebastian Schwartzman (Arg) v Oleksii Krutykh (Ukr), Lauren Davis (USA) v Danka Kovinic (Mne), John Isner (USA) v Adrian Mannarino (Fra)