ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs to honor Ryne Sandberg, who sees 'roadblock' for Sammy Sosa

By Jesse Rogers
ESPN
ESPN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQb7k_0kEyZQNe00

CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg will be immortalized outside of Wrigley Field in the summer of 2024 when the team unveils a statue of his likeness, the organization announced on Saturday at its annual fan convention.

Sandberg's statue will join those of Hall of Fame players Ron Santo, Billy Williams, Ernie Banks, Fergie Jenkins and announcer Harry Caray just outside the gates of the ballpark.

Sandberg found out about the honor when it was announced to the crowd -- which he was a part of -- during a seminar with ownership on Saturday morning.

"It caught me a little off guard," Sandberg said through a smile.

Sandberg, 63, played for the Cubs for 15 years, making the All-Star team 10 times while winning the NL MVP in 1984. He was enshrined in Cooperstown in 2011. On Saturday, he was asked what kind of pose he'd prefer for his statue.

"That might be hard," he answered. "I was all about equal, both offense and defense. That was my goal, to be the best at both. I don't know if I'll be able to pick a pose."

A renovated Wrigley Field will feature the statues outside of the stadium and a new Cubs Hall of Fame inside. On Friday, the team announced former standouts Mark Grace and Shawon Dunston will be inducted into that Hall of Fame this summer.

One former player who won't be getting any of the above honors in the very near future is Sammy Sosa. The team's all-time home run leader remains in bad standing with the organization and hasn't been invited back to Chicago for any of its fan conventions in several years.

Sosa's potential association with the steroid era remains an issue for the team. During the owner's seminar, Tom Ricketts was asked why Sosa, who failed to make the Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame when he was eligible, isn't welcomed back despite the demand from fans.

"I think there are two sides here," Ricketts said. "The Hall of Fame voters believe there are two sides to the story. I know a lot of fans that believe there are two sides to the story. I'd like to get this behind us as well but I want to be thoughtful about it and do it in a way that's respectful to both the people that love Sammy and people that respect the game too."

There is one pathway back for Sosa that would not involve the team directly. Inductees to the new team Hall of Fame are voted in by a committee of current Hall of Fame players along with a group of local sportswriters. Sosa would be eligible for that in 2024, in which case the organization would not stand in the way of his enshrinement nor the ceremony for it, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Sosa hit 60 or more home runs three times between 1998 and 2001 and is the only Cubs player to accomplish the feat three times. He ranks ninth all-time with 609 home runs while hitting 545 as a member of the Cubs from 1992 to 2004.

Sandberg, who was part of the Contemporary Era committee which recently failed to elect Barry Bonds or Roger Clemens to the Hall of Fame, stands with Cubs ownership.

"For me, playing the game the right way, with respect, was always what I was taught in the minor leagues," Sandberg said. "That was my Hall of Fame speech. I think I said it 28 times. And there was a little problem with the way that Sammy played the game. If that's a roadblock, that's a roadblock."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: Legendary Mets Star Died On Monday

The New York Mets announced a tragic passing on Monday afternoon.  Frank Thomas, known to some as the "original Met," passed away at the age of 93.  "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of original Met Frank Thomas," the Mets announced on Monday afternoon.  Thomas, a ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Former Red Sox fan favorite announces his retirement from MLB

The Mayor’s term is officially over. Veteran infielder Travis Shaw announced over social media on Monday that he is retiring from Major League Baseball. The 32-year-old Shaw played eight career MLB seasons. To the game of baseball, Thank you! 💙 pic.twitter.com/M2aBpppx9G — Travis Shaw (@travis_shaw21) January 16, 2023 Shaw began his career with the Boston... The post Former Red Sox fan favorite announces his retirement from MLB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade

After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Justin Verlander, Kate Upton enjoy ‘great night’ dining with Mets’ Steve Cohen

Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton were dining with some new friends. The superstar pitcher ate out with Steve Cohen and his wife, Alex, after the 39-year-old superstar inked a two-year, $86.7 year deal with the Mets this offseason. Cohen’s wife took to her Instagram story on Sunday night to spread the news of the newfound friendship. “Great night getting to know @justinverlander and @kateupton,” Alex posted alongside a picture of the two couples smiling along with some added Mets logos Verlander and Cohen built a rapport over the offseason, with billionare calling the ace “approachable.” Verlander added Cohen’s initial phone call to woo him to Queens wasn’t about baseball, but rather about getting to know each other. Verlander won a World Series with the Houston Astros, along with a Cy Young award, this past season before heading to New York. He will fill the role of co-ace to Max Scherzer after Jacob deGrom left to sign with the Rangers.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox officially sign Dominican shortstop Yoelin Cespedes

The Red Sox have officially signed international free agent Yoelin Cespedes, per the club’s MLB.com transactions log. Cespedes received a signing bonus of approximately $1.4 million, according to MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez. Cespedes is a 17-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic who is regarded by MLB Pipeline as the...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

White Sox sign son of ex-fan favorite

The Chicago White Sox are kicking it back to the era of their last World Series title. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported this week that the White Sox have signed Juan Uribe Jr., the son of former White Sox player Juan Uribe, for a $200,000 signing bonus as part of International Signing Day. Gomez also... The post White Sox sign son of ex-fan favorite appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

ESPN

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy