ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

NFL head coach interview tracker: Updated NFL coach rumors

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sethT_0kEyUdMw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CLfmm_0kEyUdMw00

We’ve officially reached the offseason for 28 of the 32 NFL teams. Some organizations have already fired head coaches , and others may follow . With new meetings being set every day, it’s hard to remember which team is interested in who when it comes to NFL coach rumors.

We thought an NFL head coach interview tracker would be helpful to keep everything in order.

Here are all the official NFL head coaching interviews that are already scheduled, updated with the publish date you see above.

Related: NFL coaching candidates: Best head coach, coordinator, and GM candidates in 2023

Arizona Cardinals head coaching vacancy interview tracker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mIdpN_0kEyUdMw00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals decided to fire Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons. He went 28-37-1 in that span, including one playoff appearance. The Cardinals are already putting together a list of candidates to replace Kingsbury.

We are still waiting to learn what type of leader Michael Bidwill will be targeting for the Cardinals’ head coaching vacancy. Yet, it’s been said that Kyler Murray will have a say in the team’s next head coach, giving the franchise QB some sway during the interview process.

Here are all the candidates set to interview with Arizona.

Cardinals HC interview list:

Cardinals GM interview tracker:

  • Quentin Harris – Cardinals – VP of player personnel
  • Adrian Wilson – Cardinals – VP of pro personnel
  • Ian Cunningham – Chicago Bears – Assistant GM
  • Ran Carthon – San Francisco 49ers – Director of player personnel
  • Adam Peters – 49ers – Assistant GM
  • Jerry Reese – Former New York Giants GM
  • Joe Hortiz – Baltimore Ravens – Director of player personnel
  • Monti Ossenfort – Tennessee Titans – Director of player personnel

The Cardinals have decided to hire Ossenfort , making them the first team to find their GM during the 2023 hiring cycle.

Related: Best Arizona Cardinals coaching candidates to replace Kliff Kingsbury in 2023

Carolina Panthers head coach interview schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29uG5C_0kEyUdMw00
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers are once again searching for a new head coach. Matt Rhule was let go after an 11-27 record across two-plus seasons, and Steve Wilks managed to go 6-6, but a full coaching search will now begin. Here are the known interview candidates linked to the Carolina vacancy.

Panthers defensive coordinator interview list:

  • Vic Fangio – Former Denver Broncos head coach ( interviewed 1/15 )
  • Marquand Manuel – New York Jets safeties coach (requested 1/15)
  • Kris Richard – New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach ( requested 1/16 )

Related: Carolina Panthers to interview Frank Reich, Jim Caldwell for head coaching vacancy

Denver Broncos head coach interview list

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aH5Uq_0kEyUdMw00
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Nathaniel Hackett lasted just 15 games with the Denver Broncos, going 4-11 in the short span. Now general manager George Paton is tasked with finding another head coach to get the most out of Russell Wilson . This coaching search has already generated interest from a number of candidates.

Related: Denver Broncos request to interview Super Bowl head coach for top gig

Houston Texans NFL coach rumors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uVWHs_0kEyUdMw00
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

After firing Lovie Smith following a 3-13-1 season, the Houston Texans will now be looking for their fourth head coach in as many seasons. But this time around, the job is much more desirable, with a chance to secure a franchise QB and continue adding talent thanks to a rich collection of draft assets. Here are the candidates linked to Houston so far.

Related: Ranking best NFL head coach openings in 2023

Indianapolis Colts coaching search tracker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ge9Y6_0kEyUdMw00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts famously fired Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the season. It wrapped up a tenure where the former NFL QB went 40-33-1 in his four-plus seasons at the helm. Former Colts great Jeff Saturday dove on the grenade and proceeded to lead a 1-7 effort. Unsurprisingly, the Colts are now searching for a new head coach, which could reportedly result in Saturday getting the full-time gig. But they’re also looking for a new offensive coordinator after Marcus Brady was let go in Week 9.

Here are the candidates linked to the Colts so far.

Colts’ offensive coordinator interview tracker:
  • TBD

Related: Indianapolis Colts could hire college head coach, and it’s not who you think

Tennessee Titans general manager interview tracker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gEm5l_0kEyUdMw00
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans are one of the few teams searching for a new general manager in the 2023 offseason. Jon Robinson was let go mid-season after six-plus years, which included four playoff appearances. The Titans went 66-48 under Robinson’s watch, but clearly team ownership wasn’t pleased with the franchise’s direction. This includes the firing of offensive coordinator Todd Downing once the season concluded.

The Titans have officially hired Ran Carthon from the San Francisco 49ers to be their GM. Carthon is a former NFL running back who began his post-playing days as a pro scout with the Atlanta Falcons in 2008. He also worked with the Rams from 2012-16 as their director of player personnel before joining the 49ers in 2017 as the team’s director of pro personnel.

Now, Carthon takes on the challenge of getting the Titans back to the playoffs while building a better roster for coach Mike Vrabel to work with.

Here were the known GM candidates for Tennessee before the Carthon hiring:

  • Monti Ossenfort – Titans – Director of player personnel
  • Ryan Cowden – Titans – VP of player personnel
  • Ian Cunningham – Chicago Bears – Assistant GM
  • Quentin Harris – Arizona Cardinals – VP of player personnel
  • Malik Boyd – Buffalo Bills – Senior director of pro personnel
  • Glenn Cook – Cleveland Browns – AGM and VP of player personnel
  • Adam Peters – San Francisco 49ers – AGM
  • Ran Carthon – 49ers – Director of player personnel

Titans offensive coordinator interview list:

Related: 2023 NFL mock draft: Colts, Raiders land QBs in Round 1

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator interview tracker

While it may not be as big of a deal as selecting the next general manager or head coach of a franchise, the Atlanta Falcons will also be scouring for a new defensive coordinator after Dean Pees announced his retirement. The Falcons have not interviewed anyone yet, but they have requested an interview.

Related: Dean Pees, legendary NFL defensive coordinator, announces retirement

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator rumors and news

After four seasons coordinating the Ravens’ offense, including during Lamar Jackson’s MVP season in 2019, Greg Roman has been let go. Now John Harbaugh will search for a new offensive playcaller who can help the offense return to a top-10 unit, in a perfect world. Here are the known offensive coordinator candidates for Baltimore so far.

Related: Ravens, OC Greg Roman part ways after six seasons

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator interview tracker

The Cleveland Browns aren’t making a change at the head coaching position, but defensive coordinator Joe Woods is out after three seasons under coach Kevin Stefanski. The Browns ranked 21st, 13th, and 20th during his three years calling the defense. Here are the known candidates so far.

  • Brian Flores – Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach, former Miami Dolphins head coach
  • Jerod Mayo – New England Patriots inside linebackers coach
  • Sean Desai – Seattle Seahawks associate head coach for defense
  • Dennard Wilson – Philadelphia Eagles defensive pass game coordinator/DBs coach
  • Jim Schwartz – Tennessee Titans senior defensive assistant

The Browns have officially hired Jim Schwartz , who brings 19 years of experience either as an NFL defensive coordinator or head coach. He also won a Super Bowl during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator interview tracker

The Los Angeles Chargers finished with the 13th-highest-scoring offense in football in 2022. But evidently, they weren’t pleased with offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, who was relieved of his duties following their playoff loss to the Jaguars. Now coach Brandon Staley will search for a new play-caller to work with Justin Herbert , which shouldn’t be difficult. We’ll keep you updated on the candidates linked to the vacancy in L.A.

Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator interview tracker

Another coach from Sean McVay’s staff has pursued another opportunity elsewhere, with Liam Coen taking a job with Kentucky as the team’s offensive coordinator. This once again leaves McVay searching for another OC this offseason. Here are all the names linked to the Los Angeles Rams’ coordinator vacancy so far.

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator interview tracker

Mike McDaniel opted to keep Josh Boyer as the team’s defensive coordinator in 2022, giving him a third season at the control. But after allowing the 24th-most points per game, Boyer is out, meaning McDaniel will now be tasked with picking the first defensive coordinator of his NFL head coaching career. We’ll update this space once more candidates are known.

  • Sean Desai – Seattle Seahawks def. assistant/associate head coach ( requested 1/22 )

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator rumors

After leading a defense that allowed the second-most points per game, the Minnesota Vikings have fired Ed Donatell after just one season. This means Kevin O’Connell will start searching for another defensive coordinator to right the ship. Donatell implemented a 3-4 defense after decades of the team operating from a 4-3 base. Seeing who O’Connell targets will be telling, as far as the team’s future plans. Here are the Vikings defensive coordinator candidates.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator targets

Bill Belichick’s experiments with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge working on offense instead of on defense and special teams predictably failed. Now the New England Patriots will search for a new offensive coordinator who can provide a spark for their scoring attack, hoping to unlock Mac Jones as he heads into his third season. Here are the known candidates the Patriots are targeting.

New York Jets coaching rumors

After two underwhelming seasons coaching the offense and calling plays, Robert Saleh has relieved Mike LaFleur of his duties. This means the Jets will be searching for a new offensive coordinator this offseason. Here is a list of candidates connected to the Jets’ vacancy so far.

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator interview tracker

Also making a change at offensive coordinator is the Washington Commanders, who have decided to move on from Scott Turner. A longtime member of Ron Rivera’s coaching staff, the Commanders will now look for a new playcaller who can help improve upon the team’s 24th-ranked scoring offense.

Here is who Washington is targeting for their OC vacancy so far:

Related: Washington Commanders players blame struggles on coaching

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

Miami Dolphins Fire Coach

Following a season of ups and downs ending in their defeat in the NFL Wild Card Round, the Miami Dolphins have decided to make a major shakeup to their coaching staff, letting a coach go that had been a part of the staff for several years.
The Spun

NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet

Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Maria Taylor's Live Slip-Up

It happens to the best of 'em. And on Saturday night, NBC's Maria Taylor had an unfortunate slip-up when she called the Kansas City Chiefs the "Kansas Shitty Chiefs" before quickly correcting herself: The NFL world reacted to Maria's mistake on Twitter. "Lmaooooo," a user replied. "Thoughts and ...
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
dcnewsnow.com

NFL Coaching Carousel: What We’re Hearing on Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Broncos

The playoffs and league rules are slowing down the process with five head coach openings and more than 10 offensive and defensive coordinator positions still available. This is a good time to reset the coaching carousel and, as it stands, there are two general manager jobs filled, and none open, with five head coach openings, and none filled. Even all 10 of the offensive coordinator openings out there remain. The easy explanation for why things have played out this way over the past couple of weeks is that, with rules getting more and more stringent around coaches, especially those who are in the playoffs, it’s much easier to expedite a GM search than it is a coaching search.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Names The NFL's Best Quarterback

This past weekend's games have Dan Orlovsky believing there's a new best quarterback in the NFL. Jumping on "Get Up" Monday morning with Mike Greenberg and crew, the former QB explained why he believes the best player at the position resides in Cincinnati and not KC. Joe Burrow's the best QB in the ...
OHIO STATE
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Announcement On Monday

Will Tom Brady play football next season? That's the question everyone's asking the 45-year-old NFL quarterback these days.  However, Brady isn't willing to share any insight just yet. In fact, he's tired of getting asked questions about what he's doing next season. During his Let's Go! ...
FOX Sports

Panthers complete interview with Sean Payton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers interviewed Sean Payton for their coaching vacancy on Monday. Panthers owner David Tepper has also interviewed Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, former Detroit Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell and Steve Wilks, who was the team’s interim head coach this season, for the job.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: NFL World Not Happy With Jim Nantz Sunday

The NFL World isn't thrilled with Jim Nantz's comment on a Buffalo Bills player on Sunday. Nantz and his broadcasting partner, Tony Romo, mocked Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis for not intercepting a Joe Burorw Hail Mary! attempt on Sunday afternoon. Bills fans believe Nantz was being a bit harsh ...
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Several ex-Broncos are involved in Sunday's NFL playoff games

Several former Denver Broncos will be involved in the NFL’s divisional-round playoff games on Sunday. The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals games will feature five former Broncos. Buffalo will play wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, and quarterback Case Keenum will serve as Josh Allen’s backup. Bills senior offensive assistant Mike Shula served as Denver’s QBs coach from 2020-21.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets request interview with former Panthers OC Joe Brady

It’s been over a year since the Carolina Panthers parted ways with Joe Brady. Yet, the two sides may still be intertwined. As first reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Sunday, the New York Jets have requested permission to speak with Brady for their offensive coordinator position. The 33-year-old is currently the quarterbacks coach for the Buffalo Bills.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Ex-Quarterback Said About Tony Dungy

One former NFL quarterback has made his opinion on Tony Dungy extremely clear amid this week's controversy. Dungy, the Hall of Fame head coach, went viral this week for pushing a ridiculous conspiracy theory and making a controversial comment at the March for Life. But while Dungy is facing a lot ...
OHIO STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
72K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy