NFL head coach interview tracker: Updated NFL coach rumors

We’ve officially reached the offseason for 28 of the 32 NFL teams. Some organizations have already fired head coaches , and others may follow . With new meetings being set every day, it’s hard to remember which team is interested in who when it comes to NFL coach rumors.

We thought an NFL head coach interview tracker would be helpful to keep everything in order.

Here are all the official NFL head coaching interviews that are already scheduled, updated with the publish date you see above.

Arizona Cardinals head coaching vacancy interview tracker

The Arizona Cardinals decided to fire Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons. He went 28-37-1 in that span, including one playoff appearance. The Cardinals are already putting together a list of candidates to replace Kingsbury.

We are still waiting to learn what type of leader Michael Bidwill will be targeting for the Cardinals’ head coaching vacancy. Yet, it’s been said that Kyler Murray will have a say in the team’s next head coach, giving the franchise QB some sway during the interview process.

Here are all the candidates set to interview with Arizona.

Cardinals HC interview list:

Cardinals GM interview tracker:

Quentin Harris – Cardinals – VP of player personnel

Adrian Wilson – Cardinals – VP of pro personnel

Ian Cunningham – Chicago Bears – Assistant GM

Ran Carthon – San Francisco 49ers – Director of player personnel

Adam Peters – 49ers – Assistant GM

Jerry Reese – Former New York Giants GM

Joe Hortiz – Baltimore Ravens – Director of player personnel

Monti Ossenfort – Tennessee Titans – Director of player personnel

The Cardinals have decided to hire Ossenfort , making them the first team to find their GM during the 2023 hiring cycle.

Carolina Panthers head coach interview schedule

The Carolina Panthers are once again searching for a new head coach. Matt Rhule was let go after an 11-27 record across two-plus seasons, and Steve Wilks managed to go 6-6, but a full coaching search will now begin. Here are the known interview candidates linked to the Carolina vacancy.

Panthers defensive coordinator interview list:

Vic Fangio – Former Denver Broncos head coach ( interviewed 1/15 )

Marquand Manuel – New York Jets safeties coach (requested 1/15)

Kris Richard – New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach ( requested 1/16 )

Denver Broncos head coach interview list

Nathaniel Hackett lasted just 15 games with the Denver Broncos, going 4-11 in the short span. Now general manager George Paton is tasked with finding another head coach to get the most out of Russell Wilson . This coaching search has already generated interest from a number of candidates.

Houston Texans NFL coach rumors

After firing Lovie Smith following a 3-13-1 season, the Houston Texans will now be looking for their fourth head coach in as many seasons. But this time around, the job is much more desirable, with a chance to secure a franchise QB and continue adding talent thanks to a rich collection of draft assets. Here are the candidates linked to Houston so far.

Indianapolis Colts coaching search tracker

The Indianapolis Colts famously fired Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the season. It wrapped up a tenure where the former NFL QB went 40-33-1 in his four-plus seasons at the helm. Former Colts great Jeff Saturday dove on the grenade and proceeded to lead a 1-7 effort. Unsurprisingly, the Colts are now searching for a new head coach, which could reportedly result in Saturday getting the full-time gig. But they’re also looking for a new offensive coordinator after Marcus Brady was let go in Week 9.

Here are the candidates linked to the Colts so far.

Colts’ offensive coordinator interview tracker:

Tennessee Titans general manager interview tracker

The Tennessee Titans are one of the few teams searching for a new general manager in the 2023 offseason. Jon Robinson was let go mid-season after six-plus years, which included four playoff appearances. The Titans went 66-48 under Robinson’s watch, but clearly team ownership wasn’t pleased with the franchise’s direction. This includes the firing of offensive coordinator Todd Downing once the season concluded.

The Titans have officially hired Ran Carthon from the San Francisco 49ers to be their GM. Carthon is a former NFL running back who began his post-playing days as a pro scout with the Atlanta Falcons in 2008. He also worked with the Rams from 2012-16 as their director of player personnel before joining the 49ers in 2017 as the team’s director of pro personnel.

Now, Carthon takes on the challenge of getting the Titans back to the playoffs while building a better roster for coach Mike Vrabel to work with.

Here were the known GM candidates for Tennessee before the Carthon hiring:

Monti Ossenfort – Titans – Director of player personnel

Ryan Cowden – Titans – VP of player personnel

Ian Cunningham – Chicago Bears – Assistant GM

Quentin Harris – Arizona Cardinals – VP of player personnel

Malik Boyd – Buffalo Bills – Senior director of pro personnel

Glenn Cook – Cleveland Browns – AGM and VP of player personnel

Adam Peters – San Francisco 49ers – AGM

Ran Carthon – 49ers – Director of player personnel

Titans offensive coordinator interview list:

Eric Bieniemy – Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator ( requested 1/15 )

Matt Nagy – Chiefs QBs coach ( requested 1/15 )

Tim Kelly – Titans pass game coordinator ( interviewed on 1/20 )

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator interview tracker

While it may not be as big of a deal as selecting the next general manager or head coach of a franchise, the Atlanta Falcons will also be scouring for a new defensive coordinator after Dean Pees announced his retirement. The Falcons have not interviewed anyone yet, but they have requested an interview.

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator rumors and news

After four seasons coordinating the Ravens’ offense, including during Lamar Jackson’s MVP season in 2019, Greg Roman has been let go. Now John Harbaugh will search for a new offensive playcaller who can help the offense return to a top-10 unit, in a perfect world. Here are the known offensive coordinator candidates for Baltimore so far.

Zac Robinson – Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator/QB coach ( requested 1/20 )

Dave Canales – Seattle Seahawks QB coach ( requested 1/21 )

Brian Angelichio – Minnesota Vikings pass game coordinator ( requested 1/22 )

Chad O’Shea – Cleveland Browns WR coach/pass game coordinator ( interviewed 1/23 )

Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator interview tracker

The Cleveland Browns aren’t making a change at the head coaching position, but defensive coordinator Joe Woods is out after three seasons under coach Kevin Stefanski. The Browns ranked 21st, 13th, and 20th during his three years calling the defense. Here are the known candidates so far.

Brian Flores – Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach, former Miami Dolphins head coach

Jerod Mayo – New England Patriots inside linebackers coach

Sean Desai – Seattle Seahawks associate head coach for defense

Dennard Wilson – Philadelphia Eagles defensive pass game coordinator/DBs coach

Jim Schwartz – Tennessee Titans senior defensive assistant

The Browns have officially hired Jim Schwartz , who brings 19 years of experience either as an NFL defensive coordinator or head coach. He also won a Super Bowl during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator interview tracker

The Los Angeles Chargers finished with the 13th-highest-scoring offense in football in 2022. But evidently, they weren’t pleased with offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, who was relieved of his duties following their playoff loss to the Jaguars. Now coach Brandon Staley will search for a new play-caller to work with Justin Herbert , which shouldn’t be difficult. We’ll keep you updated on the candidates linked to the vacancy in L.A.

Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator interview tracker

Another coach from Sean McVay’s staff has pursued another opportunity elsewhere, with Liam Coen taking a job with Kentucky as the team’s offensive coordinator. This once again leaves McVay searching for another OC this offseason. Here are all the names linked to the Los Angeles Rams’ coordinator vacancy so far.

Mike LaFleur – Former New York Jets offensive coordinator ( scheduled for TBD )

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator interview tracker

Mike McDaniel opted to keep Josh Boyer as the team’s defensive coordinator in 2022, giving him a third season at the control. But after allowing the 24th-most points per game, Boyer is out, meaning McDaniel will now be tasked with picking the first defensive coordinator of his NFL head coaching career. We’ll update this space once more candidates are known.

Sean Desai – Seattle Seahawks def. assistant/associate head coach ( requested 1/22 )

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator rumors

After leading a defense that allowed the second-most points per game, the Minnesota Vikings have fired Ed Donatell after just one season. This means Kevin O’Connell will start searching for another defensive coordinator to right the ship. Donatell implemented a 3-4 defense after decades of the team operating from a 4-3 base. Seeing who O’Connell targets will be telling, as far as the team’s future plans. Here are the Vikings defensive coordinator candidates.

Brian Flores – Former Miami Dolphins head coach ( requested 1/21 )

Ryan Nielsen – New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator ( requested 1/21 )

Sean Desai – Seattle Seahawks def. assistant/associate head coach ( requested 1/22 )

New England Patriots offensive coordinator targets

Bill Belichick’s experiments with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge working on offense instead of on defense and special teams predictably failed. Now the New England Patriots will search for a new offensive coordinator who can provide a spark for their scoring attack, hoping to unlock Mac Jones as he heads into his third season. Here are the known candidates the Patriots are targeting.

Nick Caley – Patriots tight ends coach ( interviewed 1/18 )

Keenan McCardell – Minnesota Vikings receivers coach ( interviewed 1/19 )

Bill O’Brien – Alabama offensive coordinator/Former Pats OC ( interviewed 1/19 )

New York Jets coaching rumors

After two underwhelming seasons coaching the offense and calling plays, Robert Saleh has relieved Mike LaFleur of his duties. This means the Jets will be searching for a new offensive coordinator this offseason. Here is a list of candidates connected to the Jets’ vacancy so far.

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator interview tracker

Also making a change at offensive coordinator is the Washington Commanders, who have decided to move on from Scott Turner. A longtime member of Ron Rivera’s coaching staff, the Commanders will now look for a new playcaller who can help improve upon the team’s 24th-ranked scoring offense.

Here is who Washington is targeting for their OC vacancy so far:

