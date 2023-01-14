Read full article on original website
WIldcats win big road game over Dimmitt, 66-60
The Littlefield Wildcats’ varsity basketball team pulled out a big win on the road on Friday night over the Dimmitt Bobcats, 66-60, as they remain in front in District 3-3A. With the win, the Wildcats improve to 12-10 overall, 4-0 in district play. CJ Willey opened the contest with...
Lfd. Cheer competes at State Competition
Littlefield High School cheerleaders participated in the State UIL cheer competition on January 12th . This was held in Ft. Worth at the Ft Worth Convention center. This was their first time competing. They did well and look forward to next year’s competition.
Littlefield Area Livestock Show Winners
SUDAN AREA SHOWMAN AND THEIR AWARDS. (Staff Photo by Derek Lopez) BREED CHAMPION BRITISH STEER- PAISLI CLAUNCH of Sudan. RESERVE BREED CHAMPION BRITISH HEIFER- MAGGIE McNEESE of Littlefield. FIRSTTIMEAREAJUNIOR LIVESTOCK PARTICIPANTS.
High Plains Water District directors were sworn in last week
Brandon Patschke was sworn in on January 10th, 2023, as the High Plains Water District Precinct One Director. Patschke is a fifth-generation farmer. He owns and operates Patschke Land & Cattle, a farm and ranch operation that raises club calves, cattle, hay, wheat, and cotton. He resides in Lubbock County with his wife and three kids.
Lamb County Library sets January Schedule
The Lamb County Library has released their January newsletter. The Lily Society, a Christian Women’s Book Club, will be meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6:30 p.m. and the book will be “Nine”. Teen Night will be meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. Toddler...
