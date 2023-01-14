The Littlefield Wildcats’ varsity basketball team pulled out a big win on the road on Friday night over the Dimmitt Bobcats, 66-60, as they remain in front in District 3-3A. With the win, the Wildcats improve to 12-10 overall, 4-0 in district play. CJ Willey opened the contest with...

LITTLEFIELD, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO