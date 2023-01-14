Read full article on original website
Related
lambcountyleadernews.com
Lfd. Cheer competes at State Competition
Littlefield High School cheerleaders participated in the State UIL cheer competition on January 12th . This was held in Ft. Worth at the Ft Worth Convention center. This was their first time competing. They did well and look forward to next year’s competition.
lambcountyleadernews.com
Lamb County Library sets January Schedule
The Lamb County Library has released their January newsletter. The Lily Society, a Christian Women’s Book Club, will be meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6:30 p.m. and the book will be “Nine”. Teen Night will be meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. Toddler...
Most successful Black restaurant owner in Lubbock celebrates 10 years of Lee’s Café
Dorothy Lee opened Lee's Café in January 2013.
Who killed 40-year-old, father of three, David Perez? Lubbock family pleads with public to come forward with information
David Perez, a 40-year-old man from Lubbock, was shot and killed in his home on January 13th. The Lubbock Police Department is searching for a black four-door sedan seen in the area and is asking the public for any information. The family is also asking for support in paying for a memorial service
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 45 People Arrested Along With Four People Rearrested From 2022
It's a new week so that means we have to recap what you may have missed while working hard or stuck home with a cold. Lubbock seems to always be getting some new kind of place to eat but recently a new authentic Indian food place opened up on 34th Street. Along with new food the old Dragon Buffet near the South Plains Mall was just bought by the owners of Hayashi and the food is just amazing that I encourage everyone to try it at least twice.
lambcountyleadernews.com
WIldcats win big road game over Dimmitt, 66-60
The Littlefield Wildcats’ varsity basketball team pulled out a big win on the road on Friday night over the Dimmitt Bobcats, 66-60, as they remain in front in District 3-3A. With the win, the Wildcats improve to 12-10 overall, 4-0 in district play. CJ Willey opened the contest with...
YAHOO!
Plainview police say escaped New Mexico inmate suspected in rash of burglaries captured
An escaped New Mexico inmate believed to be involved in a rash of burglaries in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico has been captured, the Plainview Police Department announced Monday. Plainview police believe the man is responsible for a string of commercial burglaries in Plainview, Levelland, Brownfield, Snyder and Big...
Two local teams ranked No. 1 in latest TABC rankings
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Monterey Lady Plainsmen remained No. 1 in Class 5A after wins over Abilene Cooper and Lubbock High last week. Monterey continues district play with a pair of home games against Coronado on Tuesday and No. 5 Cooper on Friday. Both games tipoff at 6 p.m. In Class 3A, Idalou remains ranked […]
fox34.com
Plainview man critically injured in shooting taken to Lubbock hospital, 1 arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police have arrested a man accused of critically injuring another man in a shooting at an apartment near West 28th and Joliet Street. Officers responded to a shots fired call Monday night at the Central Village Apartments where they found Tevin Baker with multiple gunshot wounds to his arms and torso. He was taken to Covenant Hospital in Plainview for treatment and later transported to Covenant in Lubbock in critical condition.
Get Ready For Pancakes! 71st Annual Lubbock Lions Club Pancake Festival Is Coming
Get ready for pancakes, bacon, sausage, and more pancakes. Oh, and pass the syrup and butter along as well. The Lubbock Lions Club Pancake Festival is back at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on Saturday, February 18th from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. It's an all day event and fundraiser...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD released image, investigation of deadly downtown shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department on Monday released a photo of a vehicle connected with a shooting in downtown Lubbock on Friday that killed a 40-year-old man. The vehicle described as a black four-door sedan was last seen Friday, LPD said. On Friday, police were called for...
Crash on Milwaukee Avenue turns deadly, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash in the 3200 block of Milwaukee Avenue early Tuesday morning turned deadly, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said officers were called at 4:54 a.m. According to LPD, Konny Krier, 56, was driving an SUV southbound when the vehicle left the road and “struck a telephone pole before coming […]
Reviews Are In For Lubbock’s Hayashi Buffet, Formerly Dragon Buffet
When I heard that Dragon Buffet (5608 Slide Rd,) was to be taken over by the folks who run Hayashi, I was optimistic, but still waiting with bated breath. Because a bad buffet is really truly BAD. Disappointing if not straight-up scary. Once, I was at a buffet here in...
Lubbock Woman Offers Cash Reward For Beloved Missing Orange Cat
Alright, guys, it's time to come together and help Lubbock resident Sarah Louise Hunt find her precious 10-year-old orange kitty. His name is 'Doctor' and he has been missing for roughly five days now. He disappeared somewhere near 27th and University on Friday night and Sarah has been all over town, posting flyers and checking with local animal shelters in search of her sweet baby, but so far, hasn't had any luck.
fox34.com
LFR responding to cut gas line in south Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is at the 114th and Quaker Avenue intersection after an excavator cut through a 2″ gas line. LFR received the call around 4:05 p.m. As of 5 p.m., the gas leak has been controlled and units have cleared the scene.
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Police investigating deadly downtown Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person that shot and killed a man early Friday morning at his home near 19th and Ave. M. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on the case. Full story here:...
One seriously injured in crash at 34th and West Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries after crashing into the wall on the overpass at 34th Street and West Loop 289 around 8:52 a.m., according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said that there were no other vehicles involved at the initial time of the report. Traffic on the West Loop and 34th […]
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: One hospitalized after crash in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Electric Utility Board to decide $1.1 million in LP&L transition. The Lubbock City Council and Electric Utility Board will meet today to discuss the next steps in the move to ERCOT. That include more than $1.1 million to help get the last 30%...
everythinglubbock.com
Stabbing leaves one with serious injuries, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — At 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department was called in reference to a stabbing. According to LPD, the victim showed up at Community Health Center of Lubbock in the 1600 block 5th Street and had serious injuries. EverythingLubbock.com asked if the stabbing occurred at that...
The Number One Thing That Lubbock Drivers Need
I had this completely wired, but then some jerk forced me to expand it a bit. I had a hopeful message for Lubbock drivers out there. In fact, I will have that message for you in a bit, but let me deal with one GIANT exception in a big red truck.
Comments / 0