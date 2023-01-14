ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littlefield, TX

Lfd. Cheer competes at State Competition

Littlefield High School cheerleaders participated in the State UIL cheer competition on January 12th . This was held in Ft. Worth at the Ft Worth Convention center. This was their first time competing. They did well and look forward to next year’s competition.
Lamb County Library sets January Schedule

The Lamb County Library has released their January newsletter. The Lily Society, a Christian Women’s Book Club, will be meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6:30 p.m. and the book will be “Nine”. Teen Night will be meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. Toddler...
LAMB COUNTY, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 45 People Arrested Along With Four People Rearrested From 2022

It's a new week so that means we have to recap what you may have missed while working hard or stuck home with a cold. Lubbock seems to always be getting some new kind of place to eat but recently a new authentic Indian food place opened up on 34th Street. Along with new food the old Dragon Buffet near the South Plains Mall was just bought by the owners of Hayashi and the food is just amazing that I encourage everyone to try it at least twice.
LUBBOCK, TX
WIldcats win big road game over Dimmitt, 66-60

The Littlefield Wildcats’ varsity basketball team pulled out a big win on the road on Friday night over the Dimmitt Bobcats, 66-60, as they remain in front in District 3-3A. With the win, the Wildcats improve to 12-10 overall, 4-0 in district play. CJ Willey opened the contest with...
LITTLEFIELD, TX
fox34.com

Plainview man critically injured in shooting taken to Lubbock hospital, 1 arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police have arrested a man accused of critically injuring another man in a shooting at an apartment near West 28th and Joliet Street. Officers responded to a shots fired call Monday night at the Central Village Apartments where they found Tevin Baker with multiple gunshot wounds to his arms and torso. He was taken to Covenant Hospital in Plainview for treatment and later transported to Covenant in Lubbock in critical condition.
PLAINVIEW, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD released image, investigation of deadly downtown shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department on Monday released a photo of a vehicle connected with a shooting in downtown Lubbock on Friday that killed a 40-year-old man. The vehicle described as a black four-door sedan was last seen Friday, LPD said. On Friday, police were called for...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Crash on Milwaukee Avenue turns deadly, LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash in the 3200 block of Milwaukee Avenue early Tuesday morning turned deadly, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said officers were called at 4:54 a.m. According to LPD, Konny Krier, 56, was driving an SUV southbound when the vehicle left the road and “struck a telephone pole before coming […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Woman Offers Cash Reward For Beloved Missing Orange Cat

Alright, guys, it's time to come together and help Lubbock resident Sarah Louise Hunt find her precious 10-year-old orange kitty. His name is 'Doctor' and he has been missing for roughly five days now. He disappeared somewhere near 27th and University on Friday night and Sarah has been all over town, posting flyers and checking with local animal shelters in search of her sweet baby, but so far, hasn't had any luck.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LFR responding to cut gas line in south Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is at the 114th and Quaker Avenue intersection after an excavator cut through a 2″ gas line. LFR received the call around 4:05 p.m. As of 5 p.m., the gas leak has been controlled and units have cleared the scene.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Stabbing leaves one with serious injuries, LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas — At 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department was called in reference to a stabbing. According to LPD, the victim showed up at Community Health Center of Lubbock in the 1600 block 5th Street and had serious injuries. EverythingLubbock.com asked if the stabbing occurred at that...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Number One Thing That Lubbock Drivers Need

I had this completely wired, but then some jerk forced me to expand it a bit. I had a hopeful message for Lubbock drivers out there. In fact, I will have that message for you in a bit, but let me deal with one GIANT exception in a big red truck.
LUBBOCK, TX

