Nita Jo Eiland went home with Jesus December 26, 2022. She was born November 23, 1948, to Orba and Minnie Eiland of Lockney, TX. Nita had a passion for taking care of children; most of her life, that is what she did. She started working in a daycare and eventually began a business in her home. Nita went back to college later in life and earned a degree in Child Development. She continued in her field of Child Development at Wayland Baptist University in their Day Care department. When it was time for her to do something else, she went overseas to Kuwait for a while and worked at the gym and common area where she was known as "Mama Jo" for the soldiers. She was able to meet Kid Rock and Robin Williams during this time, which was special to her. Nita was a lifelong Beatles fan and was planning to marry Ringo Star for most of her life.

LOCKNEY, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO