Read full article on original website
Related
lambcountyleadernews.com
Nita Jo Eiland
Nita Jo Eiland went home with Jesus December 26, 2022. She was born November 23, 1948, to Orba and Minnie Eiland of Lockney, TX. Nita had a passion for taking care of children; most of her life, that is what she did. She started working in a daycare and eventually began a business in her home. Nita went back to college later in life and earned a degree in Child Development. She continued in her field of Child Development at Wayland Baptist University in their Day Care department. When it was time for her to do something else, she went overseas to Kuwait for a while and worked at the gym and common area where she was known as "Mama Jo" for the soldiers. She was able to meet Kid Rock and Robin Williams during this time, which was special to her. Nita was a lifelong Beatles fan and was planning to marry Ringo Star for most of her life.
lambcountyleadernews.com
WIldcats win big road game over Dimmitt, 66-60
The Littlefield Wildcats’ varsity basketball team pulled out a big win on the road on Friday night over the Dimmitt Bobcats, 66-60, as they remain in front in District 3-3A. With the win, the Wildcats improve to 12-10 overall, 4-0 in district play. CJ Willey opened the contest with...
lambcountyleadernews.com
Lfd. Cheer competes at State Competition
Littlefield High School cheerleaders participated in the State UIL cheer competition on January 12th . This was held in Ft. Worth at the Ft Worth Convention center. This was their first time competing. They did well and look forward to next year’s competition.
lambcountyleadernews.com
Lady Cats widen district lead with with at Dimmitt
The Lady Cats’ varsity basketball team stayed unbeaten in district play on Friday, as they took down the Dimmitt Bobbies, 68-33, to close out the first half of district play. With the win, the Lady Cats improve to 15-9 overall, 6-0 in district play. Kyndal Edgemon opened the contest...
lambcountyleadernews.com
Lamb County Library sets January Schedule
The Lamb County Library has released their January newsletter. The Lily Society, a Christian Women’s Book Club, will be meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6:30 p.m. and the book will be “Nine”. Teen Night will be meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. Toddler...
lambcountyleadernews.com
2023 Lfd. Area Goat, Lamb and Swine results
The 2023 Littlefield Area Stockshow continued on Friday at the Lamb County Ag Center with the showing of the Goats, Lambs and Swine. 16 Lambs, 24 Goats and 98 Swine were shown on Friday. Kauy Carr of Sudan won Grand Champion Goat, while Kinley Coker of Sudan took home Reserve...
Comments / 0