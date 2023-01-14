At about 8:10 PM on Friday January 13, 2023, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested two suspects on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of 8 Ronan Street in Dorchester. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle as part of a firearm investigation when they removed the operator, Derren Brown, 30, of Dorchester, and the lone passenger, Gerald Vick, 29, of Dorchester. Officers then performed a pat frisk leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Glock 27 handgun and a loaded .22 caliber Taurus PT-22 from inside the vehicle at which time both suspects were placed in custody.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO