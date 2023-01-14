ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police investigating robbery at Subway fast food restaurant

Fall River Police are investigating a robbery that took place at a fast-food restaurant in the city. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Officers responded to Subway located at 290 South Main Street in response to a reported unarmed robbery. Upon arrival, the clerk advised...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police investigating after stabbing of 57-year-old man

The Fall River Police Department is investigating a reported stabbing that took place on Monday. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Officers responded to Saint Anne’s Hospital after a 57-year-old man walked into the emergency department with an apparent stab wound. The man entered the hospital under his own power.
FALL RIVER, MA
GoLocalProv

Police Investigating Break-In at Providence Place Mall

Providence Police responded to a report of a break-in at Providence Place Mall overnight. It marks the latest news for the mall following Talbots’ announcement over the weekend of its impending departure from the location. About Incident. Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, police responded to a report of a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Providence Police Investigate Violent Weekend

Providence police investigated several violent incidents over the weekend. There were two stabbings overnight Saturday, one on Elmwood Avenue and the other in Kennedy Plaza. The suspect in the transit hub stabbing reportedly used an ice pick. Meanwhile at around the same time, a man in a parked vehicle on...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Caught in Southie

BPD Community Alert: Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Assault and Battery near Atlantic Ave and Congress St.

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to an assault and battery that occurred at about 5:40 PM on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the area of 540 Atlantic Avenue in Downtown Boston. During the incident, an adult male victim was punched and kicked several times by a group of males resulting in medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

State Police arrest three New York men on numerous larceny charges in multiple communities

Three men from out of state have been arrested on charges involving multiple communities. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Monday at 5:30 p.m., members of the State Police, with the assistance of the North Kingstown Police Department and the South Kingstown Police Department arrested three men from New York for numerous charges related to a series of larcenies in Smithfield, Lincoln, and Central Falls.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
STOUGHTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing

A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Turnto10.com

Police: Woman crashes car into wall in Providence

(WJAR) — Providence police said a woman crashed a car into a wall on Monday, sending her and a child to the hospital. The accident occurred at the corner of Orms and Zone Streets. Police told NBC 10 News crews on the scene that the woman fell asleep at...
PROVIDENCE, RI
universalhub.com

Woman shot in Polish Triangle

Live Boston reports a woman was shot in a vehicle on Dorchester Avenue near Divine Way around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. She is expected to survive.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police

Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms. Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

District Attorney: Massachusetts man held without bail in murder of 40-year-old Amber Buckner

A Massachusetts man has been held without bail concerning the murder of a 40-year-old woman. In December, Stoughton Chief of Police Donna McNamara and Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey announced that 39-year-old Victor Carter with recent addresses in Stoughton and Brockton, was taken into custody on a Stoughton District Court warrant for the murder of Amber Buckner in Stoughton.
STOUGHTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Two Suspects in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Two Loaded Firearms During Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about 8:10 PM on Friday January 13, 2023, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested two suspects on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of 8 Ronan Street in Dorchester. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle as part of a firearm investigation when they removed the operator, Derren Brown, 30, of Dorchester, and the lone passenger, Gerald Vick, 29, of Dorchester. Officers then performed a pat frisk leading to the recovery of a loaded .40 caliber Glock 27 handgun and a loaded .22 caliber Taurus PT-22 from inside the vehicle at which time both suspects were placed in custody.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police investigating shooting on Dorchester Avenue

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting on Dorchester Avenue in Boston on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 629 Dorchester Ave. around 5:15 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story;...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Police investigating after 22-year-old shot in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, were asking for tips from the public as they investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting of a 22-year-old man. Police officers responded to a multi-family home in the area of 925 Main Street near Wyman Street on...
WORCESTER, MA
Turnto10.com

Teenager stabbed multiple times at Kennedy Plaza

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times at Kennedy Plaza on Tuesday, according to Providence police. Police said he is in stable condition after being stabbed in the head, back, and arm. He went into surgery at about 5 p.m. Police told NBC 10 they...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy