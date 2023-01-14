Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Chicago Blackhawks
UFAs – Ryan Reaves, Frederick Gaudreau, Matt Dumba, Andrej Sustr, Brandon Baddock, Joe Hicketts, Zane McIntyre, Dakota Mermis, Andrei Svetlakov. RFAs – Sam Steel, Brandon Duhaime, Mason Shaw, Calen Addison, Filip Gustavsson, Hunter Jones, Damien Giroux, Nick Swaney, Mitchell Chaffee. Jonathan Toews seeing the writing on the wall.
Yardbarker
Blues Have Large Ask from Maple Leafs for Ryan O’Reilly
Despite the fact that Ryan O’Reilly is out with an injury and might return to the NHL in just enough time to show that he could be a useful addition to an NHL playoff team, the St. Louis Blues are asking for quite a bit if they’re to trade him. In fact, in a recent article for The Athletic, Jeremy Rutherford is writing that he’s spoken to a source who said the Blues want multiple pieces, specifically one of the Maple Leafs’ best prospects if Toronto gets involved in trade conversations.
Yardbarker
The 3 Most Disappointing Avalanche Players of 2022-23 So Far
To say that the Colorado Avalanche‘s season has not gone to plan is an understatement. The defending Stanley Cup champions own a middling record of 22-17-3 at the halfway point of the season, and currently sit outside of the Western Conference playoff picture by both total points and points percentage (PTS%). There’s still plenty of time for them to change course, but they’ve seen their status around the league tumble as a result.
Yardbarker
Report: Steelers' staffing decisions on hold amid Mike Tomlin personal matter
The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't decided on potential changes on their coaching staff. Per The Athletic's Mark Kaboly that's because head coach Mike Tomlin is dealing with an undisclosed personal matter instead of making final decisions on assistants. So any word of the fate of embattled offensive coordinator Matt Canada remains...
Yardbarker
Report: Matt Canada to Return as Steelers OC
The Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking with Matt Canada for another season as offensive coordinator, according to Pittsburgh Post Gazette's Gerry Dulac. There has been plenty of questions about the Steelers' future at offensive coordinator, but the team has been silent for over a week on their decision. During that time, head coach Mike Tomlin stepped away from the facility to deal with a personal matter and rumors started circulating about the potential of hiring Byron Leftwich.
Yardbarker
Pathetic Penalty That Attributed To Steelers Missing Playoffs Results In A Fine After Week 18
The Pittsburgh Steelers had an incredible turnaround to their season. Their season started out 2-6 prior to the bye week and led almost everyone to write the team off. However, after the bye, they rebounded to an astonishing 7-2 and nearly made the playoffs. The Steelers did what they needed to do and won their last several games. They also needed help in the form of a Buffalo Bills and New York Jets win. The Bills won, but the Miami Dolphins managed to kick a last-second field goal to beat the Jets eliminating the Steelers from playoff contention. That field goal was made possible by a controversial play call that gave the Dolphins a first down on the final drive.
Yardbarker
How the Philadelphia Flyers sabotaged their own Pride Night
What do the Philadelphia Flyers think about hosting Pride Night?. We’ll start with the canned answer, submitted to Daily Faceoff Tuesday evening in a statement reacting to the news that defenseman Ivan Provorov refused to wear a Pride jersey during the pre-game warmup on the grounds of his Russian Orthodox religious beliefs.
Yardbarker
Steelers' 2022 fourth-round pick could be missing piece to offense
The Pittsburgh Steelers had one of the worst offenses in the league this season. With Pittsburgh's offseason under way, the team is searching for answers. But one answer may already be on the roster. Memphis WR Calvin Austin III was the 138th overall pick in the fourth round of the...
Yardbarker
ESPN Predicts Steelers Fire Matt Canada And Sign Important Free Agent
The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially in offseason mode, and with it comes all the questions about what the team can do to improve in 2023. The organization got a good look at the talent selected in the 2022 draft and hopefully found some important building blocks to get them back to playing at least one game in January next year.
Yardbarker
Kenny Pickett Knows Steelers OC Decision
It sure seems like the Pittsburgh Steelers have already made their call about the offensive coordinator. This is what we know so far. The Steelers are putting their offseason checklist on hold as head coach Mike Tomlin tends to a personal matter. As of now, no word has been said on whether or not Matt Canada will return, which only leaves speculation - no definitive answers.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ QB1 Kenny Pickett Shares Revealing Thoughts On Reunion With College Teammate Jordan Addison
On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Kenny Pickett joined defensive captain, Cam Heyward and his co-host, Hayden Walsh, on their podcast hosted by ESPN, Not Just Football With Cam Heyward . The first-year quarterback opened up about his draft day experience, his relationship head coach, Mike Tomlin, his thoughts on the current playoff scenarios, and much more. Of course, he was also asked about the possibility of playing with his college teammate once again, that being wide receiver, Jordan Addison.
Yardbarker
Should Steelers reunite QB Kenny Pickett with former college teammate?
Now that the Steelers' offseason has officially begun, talks of how the 17th overall pick will be used have ramped up. The latest idea is reuniting QB Kenny Pickett with his favorite target from college. WR Jordan Addison has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and Pittsburgh will certainly be...
Comments / 0