The Pittsburgh Steelers had an incredible turnaround to their season. Their season started out 2-6 prior to the bye week and led almost everyone to write the team off. However, after the bye, they rebounded to an astonishing 7-2 and nearly made the playoffs. The Steelers did what they needed to do and won their last several games. They also needed help in the form of a Buffalo Bills and New York Jets win. The Bills won, but the Miami Dolphins managed to kick a last-second field goal to beat the Jets eliminating the Steelers from playoff contention. That field goal was made possible by a controversial play call that gave the Dolphins a first down on the final drive.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO