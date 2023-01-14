ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Library Announces One Book/One Town Title

Easton Public Library has chosen “A Snake Falls to Earth” by Darcie Little Badger as its One Book/One Town Community Read for 2023. The book was written for Young Adults but the themes of environmentalism and diversity have a universal appeal to a wider audience. The award-winning author, who is a Fairfield County resident, draws on her Lipan Apache heritage to create an engaging story that embodies the culture of her tribe.
Looking Ahead to 2023

January is a time to look back on what has happened in the past year and to look forward to what lies ahead in the coming year. My guiding principle remains to bring openness, transparency and integrity to town leadership. These accomplishments would not be possible without the relationship we...
