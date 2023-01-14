Easton Public Library has chosen “A Snake Falls to Earth” by Darcie Little Badger as its One Book/One Town Community Read for 2023. The book was written for Young Adults but the themes of environmentalism and diversity have a universal appeal to a wider audience. The award-winning author, who is a Fairfield County resident, draws on her Lipan Apache heritage to create an engaging story that embodies the culture of her tribe.

EASTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO