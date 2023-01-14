A 29-year-old Illinois man has been charged with several felonies in Saline County after an incident in Blackburn on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The Saline County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a burglary in progress at a residence in Blackburn. The department says the suspect, identified as Michael Lutman, was confronted by the homeowner and fled from the residence. At least one shot was reportedly fired during the incident.

SALINE COUNTY, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO