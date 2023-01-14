Read full article on original website
Kansas City, Mo. - The Kansas City area generally enjoys a cost of living that's a little lower than much of the rest of the country. However, if you ask a lot of renters in the metro, they might tell you otherwise.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas “Outraged” By Missouri’s Attorney Generals Office Suing to Block Student Loan Debt Forgiveness
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
KMZU
Illegal dumping in conservation area under investigation
CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. - Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they have a vehicle description regarding illegal dumping at a local conservation area. According to a social media post, the sheriff’s office indicates they received calls Saturday complaining of roofing materials dumped at Lathrop Bridge Access Conservation Area. Missouri Department of Conservation is reportedly assisting in the investigation. The post further suggests video footage of the incident is under review and more information will be released.
KMZU
Lane and ramp closures scheduled for portions of northbound and southbound U.S. 71/I-35 Jan. 18-19
JACKSON COUNTY – Bridge repairs will require various lane and ramp closures on northbound and southbound U.S. 71 beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily on both Wednesday, Jan. 18, and Thursday, Jan. 19. This work is anticipated to cause significant delays along U.S. 71/I-35. Motorists are advised to plan ahead, leave early, and consider alternate routes. All work is weather permitting.
kcur.org
Mayor Quinton Lucas says Airbnbs are a 'substantial problem' in Kansas City
Kansas City voters will be asked on their April ballots whether to tax short-term rentals in the city. Short-term rentals like Airbnb are exploding in popularity, and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says they have "been a substantial problem in our city." The Airbnbs are reducing the number of housing...
KMZU
Barbara Ellen McBride
Barbara Ellen McBride, 76, of Richmond, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her residence. Barbara was born on January 13, 1947, in Boonville, the daughter of Robert and Lillian (Cox) Drew. She was united in marriage to Jimmy “Gator” McBride of Huntsville, AL; he preceded her in death in 2004.
KMZU
Steven Douglas Grubbs
Richmond resident, Steven Douglas Grubbs, 60, died Sunday, January 15, 2023. Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan 19 at Cotton Creek Cowboy Chapel in Richmond. Contributions suggested to the church, sent to Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond.
kttn.com
Ray County Sheriff seeks assistance from public into investigation of skeletal remains
The Ray County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in an investigation into skeletal remains located in rural Ray County on April 27th, 2022. The remains have been identified as those of Colette Noelle Green, also known as Nicole Joann Kasch. She was a white female. Lieutenant Detective Andrea...
Ray County officials ID remains found in wooded area last spring
The Ray County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has identified human remains a mushroom hunter found last spring.
KCTV 5
Large fire erupts in detached garage in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City firefighters worked to put out a large fire of a detached garage in the 4200 block of Jarboe Court. The fire was large enough to grab attention to several KCTV5 viewers. The Kansas City Fire Department said no injuries were reported in the...
KMZU
Two teens injured after striking tree
CASS COUNTY, Mo. – A Lee’s Summit teen is seriously injured after overturning and striking a tree. Missouri State Highway Patrol states the incident occurred at 7:48 a.m. Monday on Highways 2 and C. Westbound traveling vehicle, driven by 18-year-old Chad M. Rew, ran off the roadway and stuck an embankment.
One man dead in overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas
Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas, killing one man. The blaze took place at a home in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue.
KC drug recovery center concerned with smell from grow operation
A marijuana grow facility moved in near E. 23rd and Indiana, but a nearby drug addiction recovery center said there's been one big problem.
Kansas City police locate missing girl
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, located a girl who went missing after not getting on her bus after school on Friday.
kmmo.com
ILLINOIS MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES IN SALINE COUNTY AFTER INCIDENT IN BLACKBURN
A 29-year-old Illinois man has been charged with several felonies in Saline County after an incident in Blackburn on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The Saline County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a burglary in progress at a residence in Blackburn. The department says the suspect, identified as Michael Lutman, was confronted by the homeowner and fled from the residence. At least one shot was reportedly fired during the incident.
KMZU
Jerry W. Stevenson
Jerry W. Stevenson - age 79 of Turney, MO passed away Monday evening, January 16, 2023, at his home in Turney. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Missouri Department of Conservation in care of the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery (12206 N. Stark Ave, Kansas City, MO 64167). The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Friday, the evening prior at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Kansas City woman injured by rock that crashed through her windshield speaks out
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman is out of the hospital and speaking out for the first time after she was hit in the head with a rock that crashed through her windshield.
KMZU
Lawson man flees with woman and child in car, faces multiple charges
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Lawson man is charged with multiple offenses when he allegedly fled from a traffic stop and crashed his vehicle with a 5-year-old inside. According to Clay County Sheriff’s Office, deputies last week attempted to stop a car with an unreadable temporary tag near N.E. 48th Street and N. Bennington Avenue in Kansas City. The driver, 24-year-old David A. Strohm, allegedly fled the scene at a high rate of speed. A brief pursuit led Strohm to drive the wrong way on Worlds of Fun Avenue, traveling south in the northbound lanes.
Facebook parent quietly amasses almost 900 acres around Northland data center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Meta Platforms Inc. quietly bought more than 500 acres and now owns all the land designated for Golden Plains Technology Park, though the company remains quiet on whether it plans more data center space. The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp confirmed in late March that it would invest more than $800 […]
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 28-year-old Leah Kae Weaver is wanted for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Weaver is five-feet-nine and 143 pounds.
