Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KRGV
New BPUB plan to give customers money back by April
Stemming from that failed energy project by the Brownsville Public Utilities Board - the group is now planning the next steps to pay back its customers that paid for that failed project. Right now, the board has about $29 million to pay back, but first officials must meet certain requirements...
McAllen Public Utility to conduct ‘chlorine burnout’: What is that?
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Public Utility said they will be temporarily conducting a free chlorine conversion or “chlorine burnout”. The MPU social post said the process will take place from 8 a.m. Jan. 30 through 8 a.m. Feb. 13 MPU said although some customers will notice a difference in odor and taste the water […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Harlingen FD receives new updated unit
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Fire Department hosted a “Push Back” ceremony Monday in commemoration of its new unit. The new unit is equipped with typical fire truck gear but has been customized with new updated features. “If there’s a car that gets submerged into a...
KRGV
Computers containing personal information of staff, students from SBCISD sold at auction
A co-owner of a Brownsville Tech Recycling Company revealed that computers sold at an auction still had personal information of students and staff at San Benito Consolidated Independent School District. "It was over 1,000 computers sold to different buyers. I was not the only one." David Avila said. Avila bought...
KRGV
City of Weslaco addressing concerns at Weslaco school zone
Parents whose children attend Margo Elementary in Weslaco are still waiting for crosswalks to be painted in front of the school. On October 2022, parents expressed concern to 5 On Your Side over fast drivers in school zones. On Tuesday, the city of Weslaco announced they are removing the campus’...
KRGV
Valley businesses seeing hiring challenges
While there has been a drop in the state’s unemployment rate over the past two years, employers are still finding it difficult to not only keep current workers, but also hire new employees. Over at Station One in Harlingen, General Manager Omar Trevino has been looking to fill three...
KRGV
City of Weslaco receives new radar speed signs
Weslaco authorities say they hope a newly installed tool in the city will help drivers remember and obey speed limits. The city purchased four radar speed signs and have already set up two of them around the city. The locations for the radar signs will keep changing every month, officials...
riograndeguardian.com
South Texas Health System celebrates huge milestone
MCALLEN, Texas – After a sterling year, South Texas Health System closed 2022 with a huge milestone: receiving a Level I trauma designation from the Texas Department of State Health Services for STHS McAllen. To celebrate the momentous occasion, a ceremony was held at the hospital with doctors, nurses,...
KRGV
City of Palmview launching new message service
Palmview residents can now get a hold of city workers and services through text messages. It is part of a new service that will allow them to use simple phrases like ‘pay utilities’ or ‘report potholes.’. Palmview residents can even send pictures. If you live in Palmview,...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
How gas prices have changed in McAllen recently
Gas prices are slightly higher this week as refineries remain impacted by recent winter weather and China’s emergence from Covid-19 lockdowns, according to petroleum analysts. A gallon of gas was $3.28 on average Monday, January 9, up from $3.22 a week ago, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on...
KRGV
New app allows students and staff at Weslaco ISD to send tips to police
The Weslaco Independent School District is teaming up with police and students to keep the district safe. The district announced the P3 campus app, which allows students and staff at Weslaco ISD to file police reports from their smartphones. The app is a collaboration between the district, Weslaco Crime Stoppers...
Feds: Man’s gas tank hid 180 pounds of cocaine at border checkpoint in Texas
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after he was found to be transporting more than 180 pounds of cocaine hidden in a gas tank, authorities said. Glafiro Valle Jr. was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiring to possess with intent to distribute a […]
BARCC will help chip, vaccinate pets for free in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center (BARCC) is offering free microchipping and vaccines every Tuesday and Wednesday in January. BARCC will administer the microchipping and DAPPv vaccines by appointment only. The vaccines will only be given to dogs while supplies last. To secure an appointment contact BARCC during their business […]
Weslaco spends $6K per radar sign to curb speeders; Two up so far
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Weslaco has installed four solar panel traffic signs that display a driver’s speed. The price tag for each sign is $6,000 but city engineers said preventing a major accident is priceless. “There were concerns about pedestrians walking to school crossing the street that had significant volumes,” said Albert […]
KRGV
Harlingen CISD makes menu changes due to inflation
Not only is inflation affecting us, but it is also affecting school districts as well. Record high inflation is forcing menu changes at Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District. The district says the cost of food has gone up around 10 to 15 percent. It’s an issue that first began at...
Brownsville zoo reports ‘unexpected loss’ of stingrays; Investigation begins
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after the Gladys Porter Zoo announced the death of five aquatic animals on Tuesday. Aquarium staff at the zoo said the death of five stingrays at Stingray Landing in the Russell Aquatic Ecology Center as an “unexpected loss.” According to a press release from Gladys Porter Zoo, […]
Woman, 23, arrested at Hidalgo bridge; match to Kenedy County warrant, feds say
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge arrested a woman Jan. 14 who was wanted for multiple counts of smuggling of persons. Ashley Giselle Espinoza, a 23-year-old U.S. citizen, was stopped as she arrived from Mexico and immediately secured after officers discovered she was a possible match […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Edinburg school district to host mass casualty event training
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officials with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District are boosting security with technology and training in preparation for mass casualty events. ECISD is preparing in case a school shooting ever takes place. On Saturday, Jan. 21, the district will put their school police officers, nurses...
KRGV
Sentencing set for Weslaco businessman, former county commissioner found guilty of bribery
A former Hidalgo County Commissioner and a Weslaco businessman who were found guilty of bribery will be sentenced on Wednesday. Arturo "A.C." Cuellar and Ricardo Quintanilla were found guilty of accepting bribes last October in a federal bribery trial. Both men were accused of offering and accepting bribes when Weslaco...
Comments / 6