Brownsville, TX

KRGV

New BPUB plan to give customers money back by April

Stemming from that failed energy project by the Brownsville Public Utilities Board - the group is now planning the next steps to pay back its customers that paid for that failed project. Right now, the board has about $29 million to pay back, but first officials must meet certain requirements...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Harlingen FD receives new updated unit

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Fire Department hosted a “Push Back” ceremony Monday in commemoration of its new unit. The new unit is equipped with typical fire truck gear but has been customized with new updated features. “If there’s a car that gets submerged into a...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

City of Weslaco addressing concerns at Weslaco school zone

Parents whose children attend Margo Elementary in Weslaco are still waiting for crosswalks to be painted in front of the school. On October 2022, parents expressed concern to 5 On Your Side over fast drivers in school zones. On Tuesday, the city of Weslaco announced they are removing the campus’...
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Valley businesses seeing hiring challenges

While there has been a drop in the state’s unemployment rate over the past two years, employers are still finding it difficult to not only keep current workers, but also hire new employees. Over at Station One in Harlingen, General Manager Omar Trevino has been looking to fill three...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

City of Weslaco receives new radar speed signs

Weslaco authorities say they hope a newly installed tool in the city will help drivers remember and obey speed limits. The city purchased four radar speed signs and have already set up two of them around the city. The locations for the radar signs will keep changing every month, officials...
WESLACO, TX
riograndeguardian.com

South Texas Health System celebrates huge milestone

MCALLEN, Texas – After a sterling year, South Texas Health System closed 2022 with a huge milestone: receiving a Level I trauma designation from the Texas Department of State Health Services for STHS McAllen. To celebrate the momentous occasion, a ceremony was held at the hospital with doctors, nurses,...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

City of Palmview launching new message service

Palmview residents can now get a hold of city workers and services through text messages. It is part of a new service that will allow them to use simple phrases like ‘pay utilities’ or ‘report potholes.’. Palmview residents can even send pictures. If you live in Palmview,...
PALMVIEW, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

How gas prices have changed in McAllen recently

Gas prices are slightly higher this week as refineries remain impacted by recent winter weather and China’s emergence from Covid-19 lockdowns, according to petroleum analysts. A gallon of gas was $3.28 on average Monday, January 9, up from $3.22 a week ago, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

New app allows students and staff at Weslaco ISD to send tips to police

The Weslaco Independent School District is teaming up with police and students to keep the district safe. The district announced the P3 campus app, which allows students and staff at Weslaco ISD to file police reports from their smartphones. The app is a collaboration between the district, Weslaco Crime Stoppers...
ValleyCentral

BARCC will help chip, vaccinate pets for free in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center (BARCC) is offering free microchipping and vaccines every Tuesday and Wednesday in January. BARCC will administer the microchipping and DAPPv vaccines by appointment only. The vaccines will only be given to dogs while supplies last. To secure an appointment contact BARCC during their business […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco spends $6K per radar sign to curb speeders; Two up so far

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Weslaco has installed four solar panel traffic signs that display a driver’s speed. The price tag for each sign is $6,000 but city engineers said preventing a major accident is priceless.   “There were concerns about pedestrians walking to school crossing the street that had significant volumes,” said Albert […]
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Harlingen CISD makes menu changes due to inflation

Not only is inflation affecting us, but it is also affecting school districts as well. Record high inflation is forcing menu changes at Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District. The district says the cost of food has gone up around 10 to 15 percent. It’s an issue that first began at...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman, 23, arrested at Hidalgo bridge; match to Kenedy County warrant, feds say

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge arrested a woman Jan. 14 who was wanted for multiple counts of smuggling of persons. Ashley Giselle Espinoza, a 23-year-old U.S. citizen, was stopped as she arrived from Mexico and immediately secured after officers discovered she was a possible match […]
HIDALGO, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Edinburg school district to host mass casualty event training

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officials with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District are boosting security with technology and training in preparation for mass casualty events. ECISD is preparing in case a school shooting ever takes place. On Saturday, Jan. 21, the district will put their school police officers, nurses...
EDINBURG, TX

