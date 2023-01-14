ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

Gifts of Bicycles are Changing the Direction for Some in the Murfreesboro Area

(Murfreesboro, TN) Sometimes, a true gift that can change the direction of a life - - comes on two wheels. Adult bicycles are needed at Greenhouse Ministries in Murfreesboro…. Cliff Sharp, founder of the non-profit based in Murfreesboro, told WGNS News the importance of the bikes…. Many of those who...
WSMV

TN urgent care missing 4 months of pay checks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Employees at a Chattanooga urgent care say they’ve had to take out loans, borrow from their retirement, and watch their credit scores drop. They say their employers, Healthcare Solutions, hasn’t paid them in four months. There are three Advance Care Medical locations in Tennessee:...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Barrett Firearms Sells To Australian Group

(MURFREESBORO) Barrett Firearms has been purchased by Australian defense contractor NIOA. The firm completed a 100 percent acquisition of the industry-leading rifle design and manufacturing company, Barrett Firearms. All management and staff at Barrett's Murfreesboro manufacturing facility will be retained, and production will continue as normal. Financial details of the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Mary Kay conference in Nashville to generate millions for Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- You might be seeing a lot of pink in Nashville this week. Upwards of 5,000 Mary Kay Inc. sales representatives are in Nashville until January 21 for a leadership conference. It is one of the largest events in the first quarter of the year for Nashville, and is expected to generate a lot of money for the city.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Gas Prices in Rutherford County and Throughout Tennessee

(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.93 per gallon on Monday, but then rising to an average of $2.99 per gallon on Tuesday afternoon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Overall, prices in Tennessee are a little more than 19 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Evan Crosby

10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Nashville, Tn. - Country music isn't the only thing that's big business in Nashville. In addition to the Grand Ole Opry, the metro area is home to a population of more than 2 million residents, as well as a fast-growing economy supported by several diverse industries:
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

New coronavirus variant 'spreading quickly,' Nashville officials confirm case

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Public Health Department (MPHD) reports the new variant of coronavirus which has caused concern in other countries has been detected in the city. MPHD reports the XBB.1.5 coronavirus variant was confirmed in a patient in Nashville this month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy