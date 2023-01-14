Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
Gifts of Bicycles are Changing the Direction for Some in the Murfreesboro Area
(Murfreesboro, TN) Sometimes, a true gift that can change the direction of a life - - comes on two wheels. Adult bicycles are needed at Greenhouse Ministries in Murfreesboro…. Cliff Sharp, founder of the non-profit based in Murfreesboro, told WGNS News the importance of the bikes…. Many of those who...
Long-time Portland animal rescue on the brink of closure
Animal rescues and shelters across the country are facing a crisis. Fewer people are adopting dogs and cats, which has led to overcrowded facilities.
wgnsradio.com
Special Fundraiser to Take Middle and High School Students Shopping for School Clothes in Rutherford County
Clothing for Rutherford County middle and high school students can sometimes lead to problems in the classroom. Sadly, these superficial problems often lead to bullying. SRO Sgt. Dustin Cox stated…. SRO Sam Trubee recognized the growing problem and worked towards a goal of helping less fortunate middle and high school...
Little girl's small gesture raises thousands of dollars for dog rescue
A little girl’s kind gesture is inspiring dozens of people to give back to an animal rescue in Portland, Tennessee, called "A Place to Bark.”
This Is The Top Buffet In Tennessee
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this tasty haven in Tennessee.
WSMV
TN urgent care missing 4 months of pay checks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Employees at a Chattanooga urgent care say they’ve had to take out loans, borrow from their retirement, and watch their credit scores drop. They say their employers, Healthcare Solutions, hasn’t paid them in four months. There are three Advance Care Medical locations in Tennessee:...
Popular restaurant giving away free food in eight Nashville locations this Thursday
For chicken salad fans in the Nashville area, Thursday, January 19, will be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
New Sprouts Opening on Nolensville Pike in South Nashville
A new Sprouts grocery store will open at 5821 Nolensville Pike in Nashville. The grand opening celebration takes place Friday, January 20 – Sunday, January 22. Enjoy live music, FREE samples, exclusive offers and more all weekend long!. Schedule of Grand Opening Weekend Events. Friday, January 20. 6:45am Ribbon...
Rescue dogs save sleeping Shelbyville family from house fire
The family told News 2 they were woken by their newest addition, Jigsaw, whose persistent barking alerted them to the ongoing danger.
wgnsradio.com
Barrett Firearms Sells To Australian Group
(MURFREESBORO) Barrett Firearms has been purchased by Australian defense contractor NIOA. The firm completed a 100 percent acquisition of the industry-leading rifle design and manufacturing company, Barrett Firearms. All management and staff at Barrett's Murfreesboro manufacturing facility will be retained, and production will continue as normal. Financial details of the...
fox17.com
Mary Kay conference in Nashville to generate millions for Music City
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- You might be seeing a lot of pink in Nashville this week. Upwards of 5,000 Mary Kay Inc. sales representatives are in Nashville until January 21 for a leadership conference. It is one of the largest events in the first quarter of the year for Nashville, and is expected to generate a lot of money for the city.
‘One of the worst cases I’ve seen’: Dozens of cats rescued in Middle Tennessee
Dozens of cats were rescued from a home in Giles County early Saturday morning.
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices in Rutherford County and Throughout Tennessee
(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.93 per gallon on Monday, but then rising to an average of $2.99 per gallon on Tuesday afternoon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Overall, prices in Tennessee are a little more than 19 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Nashville, Tn. - Country music isn't the only thing that's big business in Nashville. In addition to the Grand Ole Opry, the metro area is home to a population of more than 2 million residents, as well as a fast-growing economy supported by several diverse industries:
wgnsradio.com
Home Inventory in Rutherford County and a Study on Interest Rate of Home Mortgages in Tennessee
(Rutherford County, TN) The past two-and-a-half to three years has equaled massive changes for the real estate market locally and nationwide. By December of last year, Rutherford County had about 3-months of home inventory that came with a climb in interest rates for home loans. Just last month on December...
Family celebrates Adrianna Wix’s would-be 21st birthday
Jennifer Wix and her daughter, Adrianna, went missing in March 2004, which is one of Middle Tennessee's longest unsolved mysteries. Nearly 19 years later, on Jan. 14, their family celebrated what would have been Adrianna's 21st birthday.
fox17.com
New coronavirus variant 'spreading quickly,' Nashville officials confirm case
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Public Health Department (MPHD) reports the new variant of coronavirus which has caused concern in other countries has been detected in the city. MPHD reports the XBB.1.5 coronavirus variant was confirmed in a patient in Nashville this month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and...
wgnsradio.com
Passing of MTSU Alumnus, Trustee Jacobs Prompts Postponement of Student-Athlete Performance Center Groundbreaking
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University said Tuesday it will postpone Thursday’s planned groundbreaking ceremony for its new Student-Athlete Performance Center in respect for alumnus and Trustee Joey Jacobs, who died Saturday (Jan. 14). The ceremony will now be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at...
Major grocery store opening another new location in Tennessee
A major supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Tennessee this week. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event. On Friday, January 20, 2023, Sprouts Farmers Market will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Tennessee grocery store location in Nashville, according to the company's website.
