Stillwater, OK

pokesreport.com

First 2024 Oklahoma State Commitment Josh Ford Outgrew Quarterback

STILLWATER – On the same day that Josh Ford became the first commitment in the 2024 Oklahoma State football recruiting class, Ford was with his Stillwater Pioneer football teammates in offseason lifting weights and working toward defending the Oklahoma Class 6A-II State Championship won last December. The 6-5, 235-pound athlete that blocks and catches passes on offense and makes tackles and helps set the edge on defense is pretty happy to get that decision taken care of.
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

New 2023 Class Commitment Jalen Pope Talks Oklahoma State Pledge

STILLWATER – The way Jalen Pope describes it he and his parents were sitting in Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy’s office on Saturday, Jan. 14 on his official visit with the Cowboys and Gundy was telling the Popes that if the transfer portal wasn’t out there that Jalen would have had some 15 Division I offers and would have been signed on the Dec. 21 early signing date.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Oklahoma State flips 2023 wideout Jalen Pope from Air Force

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football is making moves once again as it continues to piece together its 2023 recruiting class. On Sunday, the Cowboys received a verbal commitment from Aledo (Tex.) wideout Jalen Pope during an official visit. It is the fourth new pledge of the weekend for the Pokes.
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Gajewski and Oklahoma State Cowgirls Ranked No. 3 in D1 Softball Preseason Poll

STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State softball team is No. 3 in the D1Softball Preseason Top 25, tying the highest preseason ranking in the history of the program. The Cowgirls have advanced to each of the last three Women's College World Series and return six starters – including All-Americans Kelly Maxwell and Katelynn Carwile – from last year's team that advanced to OKC and finished the 2021 season ranked third in the nation.
STILLWATER, OK
Popculture

Man Arrested in Murder of College Football Player Daniel Howard

An Oklahoma City man was arrested in the shooting death of Daniel Howard, a 22-year-old college football player. J'Coal Glover, 30, was arrested at an Oklahoma City gas station on Jan. 7. Although he was charged with first-degree murder, records show Clover did not pull the trigger, reports News9. Howard,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Tulsa high school basketball game closed to public

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) confirms Tuesday’s basketball game, Memorial High School at East Central High School, is a closed game. TPS says each school has the flexibility to make a decision about what best meets the needs of their schools. In a statement, TPS adds:...
TULSA, OK
arizonasuntimes.com

Major University Sued over Speech Policies

Oklahoma State University (OSU) violated students’ First and Fourteenth amendment rights by enforcing policies which police speech concerning political and social issues, according to a lawsuit filed by legal group Speech First on Tuesday. OSU enforces policies which “deter, suppress, and punish speech about political and social issues of...
STILLWATER, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
yukonprogressnews.com

Supreme Court to hear appeal in fatal crash case

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Canadian County couple has appealed to the state’s highest court challenging a ruling in a civil suit stemming from a traffic collision near Yukon that killed their teenage daughter. The Oklahoma Supreme Court will hear an appeal filed Dec. 9 by attorneys representing the...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Oklahoma

If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

