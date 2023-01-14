STILLWATER – The way Jalen Pope describes it he and his parents were sitting in Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy’s office on Saturday, Jan. 14 on his official visit with the Cowboys and Gundy was telling the Popes that if the transfer portal wasn’t out there that Jalen would have had some 15 Division I offers and would have been signed on the Dec. 21 early signing date.

