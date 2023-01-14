ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

recordgazette.net

Former San Gorgonio Inn property has another interested developer

Economic doldrums have persisted at 150 W. Ramsey St. since the nostalgic San Gorgonio Inn closed in 2007. The restaurant, along with another building that previously housed West Coast Electric, was torn down in 2011, and it has been a 5.1-acre vacant lot ever since. Since then, it has provided...
BANNING, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Cathedral City Seeking Development of North of I-10

Cathedral City is looking to expand its horizon. “North City”, a 5,000 acre plot of open land north of Interstate 10 in Cathedral City, may soon be the site for economic expansion in the valley. “The city council’s vision is to enhance the economic viability of both our...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

OC bank starts homeowners division

Newport Beach-based Genesis Bank has opened a homeowners association banking division. The division will serve property management companies, homeowners associations, condo associations, and their boards of directors, according to a statement. It will provide online and mobile banking, treasury management, lockboxes, payment processing and depository, and fraud protection. “Genesis Bank...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
AOL Corp

City council takes contrary stance on heritage months

Temecula City Council in California has decided not to declare federally recognized heritage months, including Asian American and Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Month. In the city council's meeting on Tuesday, Councilmembers Jessica Alexander, James Stewart and Brenden Kalfus voted against declaring citywide proclamations that celebrate cultural diversity, arguing that...
TEMECULA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Leaseback deal in Ontario completed

A retail building next to Vineyard Ontario Plaza has been sold. The 3,060-square-foot structure at 1959 E. 4th St. was sold for $1.1 million, according to Progressive Real Estate in Rancho Cucamonga. The seller was LifeStream Blood Bank, a nonprofit that serves hospitals and medical centers in Southern California. The...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

SB building permits rise

San Bernardino building permits bounced back strongly in 2022. The city issued 6,093 permits last year, a 42.6 percent increase compared with 2021 and the most permits approved in any recent year, according to a statement on San Bernardino’s website. Last year’s permits were worth $363.8 million, up $132...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Inland Empire manufacturing is on probation

The region’s purchasing managing index dipped below 50 for the third consecutive month in December, which means that the sector is contracting, not expanding. One person who helps compile that monthly data says she expects a quick recovery, but some obstacles must be overcome to make that happen. Barbara...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Road Closures Affect Small Businesses in Palm Springs

Road closures in Palm Springs and Cathedral City are affecting more than just drivers. They’re affecting businesses. Anytime major roads such as Indian Canyon, Vista Chino, and Gene Autry Trail are closed, businesses take a hit. “It’s been really bad because every time it rains for over two, three...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

Short Term Vacation Rentals in the Morongo Basin- regulations, applications and limits

The rise of the sharing economy has created new challenges for residents and hosts. In the Morongo Basin, we have regulations for Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and San Bernardino County for all unincorporated areas. Understanding the rules takes effort. Reporter Hilary Sloane has outlined the regulations in each of the three municipalities, and begins her three-part report with a look at Yucca Valley.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
iecn.com

Bank of America invests over $2.3 million with Inland Empire nonprofits in 2022

As part of its commitment to giving back to the communities it serves, Bank of America has directed more than $2.3 million in philanthropic capital to nonprofits and charities across Inland Empire communities. The support is helping to remove barriers to economic mobility and social progress, with a particular focus on nonprofits providing affordable housing solutions, supporting small business, and economic development.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Mourners gather at Murrieta restaurant to mourn slain Riverside deputy

A community continued to mourn as they processed the death of Riverside deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed on Friday. A photo of the fallen deputy shaking hands with Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco rests in the center of the flowers and candles outside the Calhoun family restaurant in Murrieta."Coming here tonight to see the memorial is very emotional," said Sheriff Bianco. He added that when he looked at Deputy Calhoun's memorial tonight, it was through a father's eyes. "I'm looking at it as, my daughter is that age with a baby and she's a deputy," Bianco said. On Friday, Calhoun responded to a...
MURRIETA, CA
WBUR

A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires

Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
LOS ANGELES, CA

