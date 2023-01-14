Read full article on original website
recordgazette.net
Former San Gorgonio Inn property has another interested developer
Economic doldrums have persisted at 150 W. Ramsey St. since the nostalgic San Gorgonio Inn closed in 2007. The restaurant, along with another building that previously housed West Coast Electric, was torn down in 2011, and it has been a 5.1-acre vacant lot ever since. Since then, it has provided...
Irvine Councilwoman Threatens To Pull City Out of Green Power Agency if CEO Isn’t Replaced
Orange County’s green power agency could lose its biggest member after Irvine Councilwoman Kathleen Treseder threatened to vote in favor of pulling out of the agency if the current CEO and legal counsel aren’t gone by the end of January. “In order to reform OCPA, the first steps...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Cathedral City Seeking Development of North of I-10
Cathedral City is looking to expand its horizon. “North City”, a 5,000 acre plot of open land north of Interstate 10 in Cathedral City, may soon be the site for economic expansion in the valley. “The city council’s vision is to enhance the economic viability of both our...
iebusinessdaily.com
OC bank starts homeowners division
Newport Beach-based Genesis Bank has opened a homeowners association banking division. The division will serve property management companies, homeowners associations, condo associations, and their boards of directors, according to a statement. It will provide online and mobile banking, treasury management, lockboxes, payment processing and depository, and fraud protection. “Genesis Bank...
AOL Corp
City council takes contrary stance on heritage months
Temecula City Council in California has decided not to declare federally recognized heritage months, including Asian American and Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Month. In the city council's meeting on Tuesday, Councilmembers Jessica Alexander, James Stewart and Brenden Kalfus voted against declaring citywide proclamations that celebrate cultural diversity, arguing that...
iecn.com
San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran calls the city to declare homeless state of emergency
With a recently approved Homeless Action Plan in place and a commitment to spend over $20 million on a solution, San Bernardino leaders on February 1st will discuss declaring a Homeless State of Emergency. San Bernardino would join Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Los Angeles County in declaring such an emergency.
iebusinessdaily.com
Leaseback deal in Ontario completed
A retail building next to Vineyard Ontario Plaza has been sold. The 3,060-square-foot structure at 1959 E. 4th St. was sold for $1.1 million, according to Progressive Real Estate in Rancho Cucamonga. The seller was LifeStream Blood Bank, a nonprofit that serves hospitals and medical centers in Southern California. The...
publicceo.com
Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson bestows Riverside’s first Innovation Award posthumously to Mark Rubin
Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson has named Mark Rubin, whose ambitious and daring approach to development changed the face of Riverside from Mission Grove to Downtown, as the founding recipient of the city’s new Innovation Award. Rubin, who died nearly two years ago, made Riverside his home away from home,...
iebusinessdaily.com
SB building permits rise
San Bernardino building permits bounced back strongly in 2022. The city issued 6,093 permits last year, a 42.6 percent increase compared with 2021 and the most permits approved in any recent year, according to a statement on San Bernardino’s website. Last year’s permits were worth $363.8 million, up $132...
iebusinessdaily.com
Inland Empire manufacturing is on probation
The region’s purchasing managing index dipped below 50 for the third consecutive month in December, which means that the sector is contracting, not expanding. One person who helps compile that monthly data says she expects a quick recovery, but some obstacles must be overcome to make that happen. Barbara...
Two California Residents Win Big In Latest Mega Millions Jackpot Drawing
Here's how much they won.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Road Closures Affect Small Businesses in Palm Springs
Road closures in Palm Springs and Cathedral City are affecting more than just drivers. They’re affecting businesses. Anytime major roads such as Indian Canyon, Vista Chino, and Gene Autry Trail are closed, businesses take a hit. “It’s been really bad because every time it rains for over two, three...
3 California cities among highest for life expectancy, report finds
Researchers also found that moving to California might actually make your life longer.
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped object
A California witness at Menifee reported watching a hovering blue-colored, disc-shaped object that moved away very fast at 2:36 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
z1077fm.com
Short Term Vacation Rentals in the Morongo Basin- regulations, applications and limits
The rise of the sharing economy has created new challenges for residents and hosts. In the Morongo Basin, we have regulations for Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, and San Bernardino County for all unincorporated areas. Understanding the rules takes effort. Reporter Hilary Sloane has outlined the regulations in each of the three municipalities, and begins her three-part report with a look at Yucca Valley.
iecn.com
Bank of America invests over $2.3 million with Inland Empire nonprofits in 2022
As part of its commitment to giving back to the communities it serves, Bank of America has directed more than $2.3 million in philanthropic capital to nonprofits and charities across Inland Empire communities. The support is helping to remove barriers to economic mobility and social progress, with a particular focus on nonprofits providing affordable housing solutions, supporting small business, and economic development.
Mourners gather at Murrieta restaurant to mourn slain Riverside deputy
A community continued to mourn as they processed the death of Riverside deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed on Friday. A photo of the fallen deputy shaking hands with Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco rests in the center of the flowers and candles outside the Calhoun family restaurant in Murrieta."Coming here tonight to see the memorial is very emotional," said Sheriff Bianco. He added that when he looked at Deputy Calhoun's memorial tonight, it was through a father's eyes. "I'm looking at it as, my daughter is that age with a baby and she's a deputy," Bianco said. On Friday, Calhoun responded to a...
WBUR
A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires
Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
vvng.com
Sprouts grocery store to open in Victorville in Former Toy “R” Us Building
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Sprouts Farmers Market is preparing to open its first location in Victorville. The store posted the notification of its type 20 Off-Sale Beer & Wine Liquor license filing last month, which will authorize the sale of beer and wine for consumption off the premises. The...
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
