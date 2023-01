Everybody loves Bronny James. At least that’s how it felt during the final day of the 2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic at Springfield College. In front of a sold out, overflowing crowd, the minute that James and Sierra Canyon School (CA) made their way on the floor of Blake Arena for warmups, he had stolen the attention of everyone. Fans were quick to whip out their phones, and followed his every move.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO