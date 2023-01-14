ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kalkinemedia.com

Iran detention of Belgian aid worker 'flagrant violation': UN experts

UN rights experts on Tuesday slammed Iran's "arbitrary detention" of Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele, who has been sentenced to over a decade behind bars, as a "flagrant violation" of international law. "We believe Mr Vandecasteele has been arbitrarily deprived of his liberty and is a victim of enforced disappearance...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'

Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
AFP

Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president

Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
kalkinemedia.com

Zelensky condemns Russians' 'cowardly silence' over Dnipro strike

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday condemned Russian people's "cowardly silence" following the missile strike on a tower block in the city of Dnipro that has so far killed 30 people. "Your cowardly silence, your attempt to 'wait out' what is happening, will only end with the fact that one...
kalkinemedia.com

Ukraine's Zelensky says fatal helicopter crash 'a terrible tragedy'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday described a fatal helicopter crash outside Kyiv that killed the interior minister and more than a dozen others as "a terrible tragedy". "Today, a terrible tragedy occurred in Brovary, Kyiv region. A SES (state emergency services) helicopter crashed, and a fire broke out at...
kalkinemedia.com

Teachers in England and Wales announce to strike over pay

The UK's largest teaching union on Monday announced a series of strike days over pay starting February 1, in England and Wales. The National Education Union (NEU) said that 90 percent of teachers in England voted for strike action, calling for an above-inflation pay rise. am/phz/jmm.
kalkinemedia.com

Ukraine missile toll rises to 40 as Russia denies attack

The toll from a devastating Russian strike on Dnipro rose to 40 on Monday, as more bodies were pulled from the debris of one of Russia's deadliest attacks since its invasion. Residents gathered to watch as cranes removed collapsing sections of the Soviet-style residential building that was ripped open by the strike in central Ukraine on Saturday.
kalkinemedia.com

Unrest during Morocco migrant clearance: media

Migrants threw stones that injured an officer and damaged police vehicles during an operation to remove them from an illegal camp in Casablanca, local media reported on Monday. Police questioned six migrants from sub-Saharan Africa suspected of involvement in the violence towards the officers, the reports said. Located at Africa's...
Markets Insider

The Justice Department just shut down little-known crypto exchange Bitzlato and arrested its Russian founder in what authorities claim is a huge blow to crypto crime

Bitzlato is a little-known crypto exchange that was just shut down by the Justice Department. FBI agents arrested Anatoly Legkodymov, the founder of crypto exchange Bitzlato, on Tuesday. US authorities alleged that the site laundered millions tied to illicit Russian finances. US authorities announced the arrest of the founder and...
kalkinemedia.com

Australia's Mineral Resources says it will not make a takeover bid for Warrego Energy

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mineral Resources Ltd said on Wednesday that it will not make a takeover offer for Perth-based Warrego Energy after confirming a 19.17% stake acquisition in Warrego a day earlier. (Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced...
kalkinemedia.com

Davos 2023: Egypt sees high demand from investors after currency drop- minister

DAVOS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Egypt is seeing good investor appetite for stakes in its state-owned enterprises, the country's planning minister said on Wednesday, as the government pursues partial privatisations to drum up funds after a sharp fall in the value of its currency. Egypt, faced with a currency crunch...

