WKRG News 5

2 teens, 3 adults arrested in Fort Walton Beach, found with several guns, fentanyl, other drugs: Police

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said they arrested five people, two of whom are juveniles, and charged them with felony drug and weapon charges, according to a release from the FWBPD. 29-year-old Martayvais Sorey of Fort Walton Beach, 21-year-old Mario Lee of Milton, 18-year-old Jamarion Pride of Mary […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Milton man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old in 2020

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 57-year-old man from Milton was found guilty on Friday, Jan. 13, for molesting an 11-year-old child in 2020. Antonio Jay White was found guilty of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation on a victim less than 12 years of age by a Santa Rosa County jury. The State Attorney’s Office […]
MILTON, FL
getthecoast.com

Stolen handgun found on 18-year-old at High School Basketball Game

An 18-year-old Fort Walton Beach resident was taken into custody on Friday night at a high school basketball game after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies learned he had a concealed firearm at the game. The incident took place during a boys basketball game between Fort Walton Beach High...
WKRG News 5

Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in unmarked grave at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a body was found Monday afternoon in an unmarked grave at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Allentown, north of Milton. Deputies said workers were digging a grave for an upcoming funeral when they found a body buried there. […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Two arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two Pensacola residents are being held in jail in Baldwin County on drug charges. Stephen Allen Clark, 56, and Aubrey Jones, 25, are charged with drug trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. They are being held without bond on the drug trafficking charge and in lieu of $5,000 bond for each of the other two charges.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WJHG-TV

Deputies: Car cuts off patrol vehicle in U-turn, ends in collision

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A deputy has minor injuries after troopers say a vehicle allegedly collided into a patrol car on Tuesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Walton County Sheriff’s Office marked Explorer was traveling east on Caswell Road. Meanwhile, a Cadillac Escalade driver was stopped facing west on the north shoulder of Caswell Road east of the patrol car.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County crash involving school bus kills truck driver

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Florida man was killed after a crash involving a Bay District Schools’ school bus on Hwy. 231, according to Florida Highway Patrol. In an FHP news release, troopers say a truck was traveling south on Hwy. 231 near Penny Road. That’s when the truck hit the back of a school bus that was at a complete stop on Hwy. 231.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

SRCSO: Shooting may be ‘stand your ground’ case

NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - A shooting by a homeowner that left one person wounded in Navarre Saturday morning may be a “stand your ground” case, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a report of a shooting in the 5500 block of...
NAVARRE, FL
WMBB

Work begins on Panama City Beach medical campus

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Work has begun on one of Panama City Beach’s largest medical advancements in history. Officials ceremoniously turned dirt for the FSU Health – Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare medical campus. “Today is the day we’ve been waiting for in Panama City Beach for years,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
ssrnews.com

Holley Man Booked for Fentanyl/Amphetamine Trafficking

Cameron Gillilan, 31, of Holley, was booked January 13 into Santa Rosa County Jail after deputies initially busted him August 26 for Fentanyl and amphetamine trafficking. Gillilan’s address when booked January 13 was listed as 3251 Bob Tolbert Road, the location of Rebecca’s Hollow Trailer Park, which is owned by Wendy Greene. Two people died of Fentanyl overdoses at that trailer park on Christmas Day, and sources close to that case say a third victim survived.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: Escambia County deputies locate missing 15-year-old girl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have safely located 15-year-old Shaniyah Berrian Friday night. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance locating a missing 15-year-old girl, who was last seen Friday morning. Shaniyah Berrian, 15, was last seen Friday at around 9:59 a.m. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
wdhn.com

A Geneva Co. man charged in the fatal shooting of a Holmes Co. man

SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)—More details have been released in the deadly shooting of a holmes county man outside of Samson. On Thursday afternoon, 60-year-old “Jason Kersey” of Geneva County allegedly shot and killed. Tony Dean of Westville, Florida. Authorities are calling it a “love triangle”. Dean reportedly drove...
SAMSON, AL

