Read full article on original website
Related
2 teens, 3 adults arrested in Fort Walton Beach, found with several guns, fentanyl, other drugs: Police
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said they arrested five people, two of whom are juveniles, and charged them with felony drug and weapon charges, according to a release from the FWBPD. 29-year-old Martayvais Sorey of Fort Walton Beach, 21-year-old Mario Lee of Milton, 18-year-old Jamarion Pride of Mary […]
WEAR
Deputies investigating body found in unmarked grave at cemetery in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County deputies are investigating Monday after a body was found in an unmarked grave at the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Allentown, just north of Milton. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, a heavy granite slab was removed from a plot...
WEAR
Deputies: Man shoots himself in HCA Florida West Hospital parking lot
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are investigating a shooting at HCA Florida West Hospital. Just before 6 p.m. Monday, a man was found in the hospital's parking lot with a gunshot wound. The hospital, formerly known as West Florida Hospital, is located on N. Davis Highway and Johnson Avenue.
Milton man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old in 2020
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 57-year-old man from Milton was found guilty on Friday, Jan. 13, for molesting an 11-year-old child in 2020. Antonio Jay White was found guilty of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation on a victim less than 12 years of age by a Santa Rosa County jury. The State Attorney’s Office […]
getthecoast.com
Stolen handgun found on 18-year-old at High School Basketball Game
An 18-year-old Fort Walton Beach resident was taken into custody on Friday night at a high school basketball game after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies learned he had a concealed firearm at the game. The incident took place during a boys basketball game between Fort Walton Beach High...
Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in unmarked grave at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a body was found Monday afternoon in an unmarked grave at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Allentown, north of Milton. Deputies said workers were digging a grave for an upcoming funeral when they found a body buried there. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Two arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two Pensacola residents are being held in jail in Baldwin County on drug charges. Stephen Allen Clark, 56, and Aubrey Jones, 25, are charged with drug trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. They are being held without bond on the drug trafficking charge and in lieu of $5,000 bond for each of the other two charges.
WJHG-TV
Deputies: Car cuts off patrol vehicle in U-turn, ends in collision
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A deputy has minor injuries after troopers say a vehicle allegedly collided into a patrol car on Tuesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Walton County Sheriff’s Office marked Explorer was traveling east on Caswell Road. Meanwhile, a Cadillac Escalade driver was stopped facing west on the north shoulder of Caswell Road east of the patrol car.
Milton Police investigating body found in unmarked grave at Historic Milton Cemetery
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Milton Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating after a body was found in an unmarked grave at the Historic Milton Cemetery. On Monday morning, Milton Police Chief Tony Tindell said a funeral home was digging a grave to prepare for an upcoming funeral. He said […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County crash involving school bus kills truck driver
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Florida man was killed after a crash involving a Bay District Schools’ school bus on Hwy. 231, according to Florida Highway Patrol. In an FHP news release, troopers say a truck was traveling south on Hwy. 231 near Penny Road. That’s when the truck hit the back of a school bus that was at a complete stop on Hwy. 231.
WEAR
Deputies: Gulf Breeze homeowner shoots trespasser in 'Stand Your Ground' case
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a shooting sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning in Gulf Breeze. The shooting took place on the 5500-block of Sea Spray Court in the Shadow Lake subdivision. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies determined...
Possible changes to beach chair, event vendors for newly declared Okaloosa Island Public Beach Park
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa Island beaches from the Hilton Garden Inn on HWY 98 to Eglin AFB property down Santa Rosa Blvd. are public property. The board of county commissioners is taking that message one step forward by declaring the nearly 2.5-mile the official Okaloosa Island Public Beach Park. New signage will […]
WEAR
60-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on County Road 95A in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 60-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle wreck in Escambia County Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. at County Road 95A and Cedartown Road in Molino. The fatal victim is a 60-year-old man from Nallen, West Virginia. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist...
WALA-TV FOX10
SRCSO: Shooting may be ‘stand your ground’ case
NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - A shooting by a homeowner that left one person wounded in Navarre Saturday morning may be a “stand your ground” case, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a report of a shooting in the 5500 block of...
Work begins on Panama City Beach medical campus
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Work has begun on one of Panama City Beach’s largest medical advancements in history. Officials ceremoniously turned dirt for the FSU Health – Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare medical campus. “Today is the day we’ve been waiting for in Panama City Beach for years,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said. […]
ssrnews.com
Holley Man Booked for Fentanyl/Amphetamine Trafficking
Cameron Gillilan, 31, of Holley, was booked January 13 into Santa Rosa County Jail after deputies initially busted him August 26 for Fentanyl and amphetamine trafficking. Gillilan’s address when booked January 13 was listed as 3251 Bob Tolbert Road, the location of Rebecca’s Hollow Trailer Park, which is owned by Wendy Greene. Two people died of Fentanyl overdoses at that trailer park on Christmas Day, and sources close to that case say a third victim survived.
getthecoast.com
‘Christ of the Gulf’: 9-foot tall Jesus statue part of artificial reef deployment near Destin-Fort Walton Beach
On January 15, 2023, the Okaloosa Coastal Resource Team successfully deployed the vessel MANTA off the coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach in Okaloosa County, Florida. The artificial reef was deployed in 111ft of water, approximately 16 nautical miles southwest of Destin, inside the LAARS C permitted area. But, the MANTA...
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff deputies investigate Fort Walton Beach shooting scene
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Walton Beach Police received multiple calls Thursday morning of gunshots in the area of Bear Rd and McFarlan Ave. OCSO posted to Twitter around 8:45 am on Jan. 12 about the scene. Deputies said the calls from residents came in around 6 […]
WEAR
UPDATE: Escambia County deputies locate missing 15-year-old girl
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have safely located 15-year-old Shaniyah Berrian Friday night. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance locating a missing 15-year-old girl, who was last seen Friday morning. Shaniyah Berrian, 15, was last seen Friday at around 9:59 a.m. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
wdhn.com
A Geneva Co. man charged in the fatal shooting of a Holmes Co. man
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)—More details have been released in the deadly shooting of a holmes county man outside of Samson. On Thursday afternoon, 60-year-old “Jason Kersey” of Geneva County allegedly shot and killed. Tony Dean of Westville, Florida. Authorities are calling it a “love triangle”. Dean reportedly drove...
Comments / 8