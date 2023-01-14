BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two Pensacola residents are being held in jail in Baldwin County on drug charges. Stephen Allen Clark, 56, and Aubrey Jones, 25, are charged with drug trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. They are being held without bond on the drug trafficking charge and in lieu of $5,000 bond for each of the other two charges.

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO