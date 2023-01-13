Read full article on original website
Northern Virginia lawmakers’ bills target local data centers
For years, Loudoun County has been known as the world’s “data center capital.” However, not everyone is happy that Prince William County has recently become a destination for future data centers. One of the most controversial projects is Prince William’s Digital Gateway data center complex. In November,...
Hylton football coach to challenge Angry in Prince William's Neabsco District
Hylton High School football coach Nate Murphy wants to bring a new face to the Neabsco District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. Murphy, 34, will challenge incumbent Democratic Supervisor Victor Angry for the party nomination in the district. The Neabsco District covers a central portion of...
Arlington School Board might be forced to install a student member
For years, the Arlington School Board has shown no interest in following the lead of some others (like Fairfax County) and having a student sit on the dais as a board member. A local member of the General Assembly delegation may force the issue – not just for Arlington but for all school districts across the commonwealth.
Dozens of Prince William County students weren't notified of merit commendations
Prince William County Schools officials say an accidental oversight delayed notification of National Merit commendations for 28 high school students, months after the commendations were originally awarded and schools were supposed to tell students. According to a school system spokesperson, 28 students at four county high schools were notified months...
Say leaving post at Culpeper Chamber
Jeff Say, President/CEO, of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will be leaving the position Feb. 17, the Chamber announced Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Say has served in the role since Feb. 17, 2020. *I love Culpeper. I believe it was my passion for this community that gave me the honor...
Vienna looks to consultant in effort to maximize space usage at Town Hall
Faced with challenges from staffing increases to heightened imperatives for health and security, the Vienna Town Council on Jan. 9 unanimously agreed to hire a consulting firm to redesign space at Vienna Town Hall for maximum effectiveness. The town will pay PMA Architecture $84,900 to evaluate and plan Town Hall’s...
Students honor King’s legacy with annual oratorical event
Future leaders shared powerful messages of unity and inclusivity in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, in affiliation with the Delta Research and Educational Foundation, hosted its 38th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration and the 33rd annual Youth Oratorical Competition.
VSP: Major Culpeper cocaine supplier arrested in Gainesville
A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56. He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
Fairfax officials report chronic wasting disease has arrived in county
Chronic wasting disease has been confirmed for the first time in a white-tailed deer harvested in Fairfax County, officials said Jan. 14. An adult male deer harvested on private land in Vienna during this deer-hunting season has tested positive for the disease, they said. The sample was obtained by the...
Thousands call for improvements to Fairfax road where two girls died
More than 10,000 people have now signed a petition calling for safety improvements to Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax County after two South County High school students died in a crash last week. A third is still fighting for her life following the single-vehicle crash Jan. 10. Those who have...
Arlington apartment-rental costs dip, but remain highest in region
The Arlington apartment-rental market continued at the end of 2022 to give back some of the gains it made after the immediate impact of COVID. That’s bad news for landlords but better news for those seeking to find a place to live. With a median December monthly rental price...
Uber driver carjacked in Dale City
A masked gunman carjacked an Uber driver in Dale City early Sunday as he waited for a fare. The robbery happened at 3:25 a.m., in the 15000 block of Cardin Place. As the driver waited for the fare, a masked man opened the driver’s door, brandished a firearm and demanded the vehicle, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
American Pickers to film in Virginia
The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads in Virginia and would love to explore Culpeper's hidden treasures. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, please reach out.
Potomac School, Flint Hill ranked in state hoop poll
With a 13-2 record, the Potomac School Panthers were ranked fifth in the initial Division I Virginia private-school state poll of the 2022-23 girls basketball season. Northern Virginia high-school teams Paul VI Catholic and Bishop Ireton were ranked No. 1 and 2 in the poll, respectively. Other ranked Northern Virginia...
UPDATED: One man killed, another injured in Woodbridge shooting
A 27-year-old Woodbridge man was killed, another man wounded and an occupied car hit by bullets Monday night when gunfire erupted near Marumsco Plaza in Woodbridge. Police were called to the 13900 block Richmond Highway at 8:50 p.m., for a shooting and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.
PHOTOS: Culpeper students participate in robotics tournament
Culpeper Robotics hosted a VEX Robotics IQ Tournament on Jan. 7 at Culpeper Technical Education Center. Culpeper Robotics is a non-profit educational program that offers students from all educational backgrounds including public, private and home-school the opportunity to learn principles in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) subjects through the use of the VEX Robotics Program.
Police: Thieves ditched 5-year-old girl alone in D.C. after stealing car in Fairfax
Fairfax County police continue to search for a 2012 gray Honda Accord stolen with a little girl in the back in the Lincolnia area last night. At 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a parking lot in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike for an Accord that was stolen with a 5-year-old girl in the backseat.
Thieves target Kia and Hyundai vehicles in Lorton
Over the weekend, officers responded to numerous calls involving stolen or damaged vehicles in Lorton. The thieves appeared to target Hyundai and Kia vehicles, Fairfax County police said in a news release. The incidents include:. Vehicle Trespass: Cherwek Drive & Capron Court, 12:00 a.m., A 2013 Hyundai Azera was left...
Manassas-area man arrested for beating 81-year-old neighbor with cane
A 42-year-old Manassas-area man is jailed without bond after police say he beat his 81-year-old neighbor with his cane. Police were called to the 9500 block of Covington Place in the Sudley area about 1:41 p.m., Jan. 14, where they found the victim suffering from lacerations to his head. Fire and rescue crews responded and flew the victim to an area hospital, where they determined his injuries were non-life threatening, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Hylton Center announces winter performances
Correction: An earlier version of this article referred to a scheduled performance by the Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra, but that event has been canceled due to the current economic conditions in Hungary and middle Europe that limited the orchestra’s ability to raise funding, according to the Hylton Center. A...
