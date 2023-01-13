ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Arlington School Board might be forced to install a student member

For years, the Arlington School Board has shown no interest in following the lead of some others (like Fairfax County) and having a student sit on the dais as a board member. A local member of the General Assembly delegation may force the issue – not just for Arlington but for all school districts across the commonwealth.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Say leaving post at Culpeper Chamber

Jeff Say, President/CEO, of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will be leaving the position Feb. 17, the Chamber announced Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Say has served in the role since Feb. 17, 2020. *I love Culpeper. I believe it was my passion for this community that gave me the honor...
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

Vienna looks to consultant in effort to maximize space usage at Town Hall

Faced with challenges from staffing increases to heightened imperatives for health and security, the Vienna Town Council on Jan. 9 unanimously agreed to hire a consulting firm to redesign space at Vienna Town Hall for maximum effectiveness. The town will pay PMA Architecture $84,900 to evaluate and plan Town Hall’s...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Students honor King’s legacy with annual oratorical event

Future leaders shared powerful messages of unity and inclusivity in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, in affiliation with ​​the Delta Research and Educational Foundation, hosted its 38th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration and the 33rd annual Youth Oratorical Competition.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

VSP: Major Culpeper cocaine supplier arrested in Gainesville

A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56. He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

Uber driver carjacked in Dale City

A masked gunman carjacked an Uber driver in Dale City early Sunday as he waited for a fare. The robbery happened at 3:25 a.m., in the 15000 block of Cardin Place. As the driver waited for the fare, a masked man opened the driver’s door, brandished a firearm and demanded the vehicle, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
DALE CITY, VA
Inside Nova

American Pickers to film in Virginia

The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads in Virginia and would love to explore Culpeper's hidden treasures. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, please reach out.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Potomac School, Flint Hill ranked in state hoop poll

With a 13-2 record, the Potomac School Panthers were ranked fifth in the initial Division I Virginia private-school state poll of the 2022-23 girls basketball season. Northern Virginia high-school teams Paul VI Catholic and Bishop Ireton were ranked No. 1 and 2 in the poll, respectively. Other ranked Northern Virginia...
OAKTON, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: One man killed, another injured in Woodbridge shooting

A 27-year-old Woodbridge man was killed, another man wounded and an occupied car hit by bullets Monday night when gunfire erupted near Marumsco Plaza in Woodbridge. Police were called to the 13900 block Richmond Highway at 8:50 p.m., for a shooting and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

PHOTOS: Culpeper students participate in robotics tournament

Culpeper Robotics hosted a VEX Robotics IQ Tournament on Jan. 7 at Culpeper Technical Education Center. Culpeper Robotics is a non-profit educational program that offers students from all educational backgrounds including public, private and home-school the opportunity to learn principles in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) subjects through the use of the VEX Robotics Program.
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

Thieves target Kia and Hyundai vehicles in Lorton

Over the weekend, officers responded to numerous calls involving stolen or damaged vehicles in Lorton. The thieves appeared to target Hyundai and Kia vehicles, Fairfax County police said in a news release. The incidents include:. Vehicle Trespass: Cherwek Drive & Capron Court, 12:00 a.m., A 2013 Hyundai Azera was left...
LORTON, VA
Inside Nova

Manassas-area man arrested for beating 81-year-old neighbor with cane

A 42-year-old Manassas-area man is jailed without bond after police say he beat his 81-year-old neighbor with his cane. Police were called to the 9500 block of Covington Place in the Sudley area about 1:41 p.m., Jan. 14, where they found the victim suffering from lacerations to his head. Fire and rescue crews responded and flew the victim to an area hospital, where they determined his injuries were non-life threatening, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Hylton Center announces winter performances

Correction: An earlier version of this article referred to a scheduled performance by the Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra, but that event has been canceled due to the current economic conditions in Hungary and middle Europe that limited the orchestra’s ability to raise funding, according to the Hylton Center. A...
MANASSAS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy