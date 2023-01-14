While most Bucs fans will be watching tonight’s playoff matchup against the Dallas Cowboys with the sole hope of the Bucs winning the game and advancing in the post-season, many others enjoy the greatest of sports past times. That past time is betting on the game or on different scenarios within the game. Fortunately for many of those people Underdog Fantasy exists with their “Pick’Em” plays. Simply create an account with underdog, seed it with a little bit of money and you can earn up to twenty times your wager if you successfully pick higher or lower on several player’s stats. With that in mind I thought I would share a few plays that might help you hit big on tonight’s game.

1 DAY AGO