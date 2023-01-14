ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Report: Pennsylvania 7th worst state for starting a business

(The Center Square) – Though Pennsylvania lawmakers have made some progress in becoming more business-friendly, the commonwealth still lags nationally. Another ranking does not flatter the status quo and shows what remains to be done to catch up to the national average. A report from WalletHub comparing states ranked...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Report finds habit costs Hoosier smokers $2.5M

(The Center Square) – The dangers of smoking cigarettes are well known, but a recent study by WalletHub determined how much the habit can cost people in Indiana and other states. According to the study, cost per smoker in Indiana is nearly $2.5 million. The website devoted to promoting...
INDIANA STATE
Minnesota to spend $475,000 in grants to buy or retrofit soil health equipment

(The Center Square) – Minnesota will provide $475,000 in grants to buy or retrofit soil health equipment, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday. Applications have opened for the department’s new Soil Health Financial Assistance Pilot Program grants, which are available to individual producers, producer groups and local governments, according to a news release. The grant awards will provide up to 50% cost-share for awards between $500 and $50,000.
MINNESOTA STATE
'Montana's elections are not for sale'

The Senate will hear a bill Wednesday that aims to keep corporate influences out of the official administration of Montana's elections. Senate Bill 117 would prohibit state and local governments from using outside money to conduct elections. Instead, election administration costs would be required to be paid for with public funds. Senator Shelley Vance, R-Belgrade is sponsoring the bill.
MONTANA STATE
Bill speeds process to get cosmetology license

Cosmetology students will be able to register for their final exam before they have completed their course work if a bill under consideration by the state Legislature is approved. House Bill 1017, by Cindy Ryu, D-Shoreline, allows cosmetology students to sign up for and take their final exam within 100...
WASHINGTON STATE

