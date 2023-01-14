Read full article on original website
etxview.com
Report: Pennsylvania 7th worst state for starting a business
(The Center Square) – Though Pennsylvania lawmakers have made some progress in becoming more business-friendly, the commonwealth still lags nationally. Another ranking does not flatter the status quo and shows what remains to be done to catch up to the national average. A report from WalletHub comparing states ranked...
etxview.com
Report finds habit costs Hoosier smokers $2.5M
(The Center Square) – The dangers of smoking cigarettes are well known, but a recent study by WalletHub determined how much the habit can cost people in Indiana and other states. According to the study, cost per smoker in Indiana is nearly $2.5 million. The website devoted to promoting...
etxview.com
Minnesota to spend $475,000 in grants to buy or retrofit soil health equipment
(The Center Square) – Minnesota will provide $475,000 in grants to buy or retrofit soil health equipment, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday. Applications have opened for the department’s new Soil Health Financial Assistance Pilot Program grants, which are available to individual producers, producer groups and local governments, according to a news release. The grant awards will provide up to 50% cost-share for awards between $500 and $50,000.
etxview.com
'It means the world': Local businesses to be vendors at governor-elect's inauguration
Pennsylvania's attorney general is hours away from becoming the governor. Josh Shapiro has spent the last nearly 20 years in politics. He's been Pennsylvania's attorney general for the last six. Tuesday morning, he'll be sworn in as the commonwealth's 48th governor. Shapiro will face challenges, but he will also have...
etxview.com
'Montana's elections are not for sale'
The Senate will hear a bill Wednesday that aims to keep corporate influences out of the official administration of Montana's elections. Senate Bill 117 would prohibit state and local governments from using outside money to conduct elections. Instead, election administration costs would be required to be paid for with public funds. Senator Shelley Vance, R-Belgrade is sponsoring the bill.
etxview.com
Washington Legislature may include disputed capital gains tax revenue in state budget
(The Center Square) – The majority party’s top budget writer in the Washington State Senate can’t say if the state’s 2023-25 operating budget will include anticipated revenue from a new capital gains income tax currently in legal limbo. “I don’t know the answer to that right...
etxview.com
Bill speeds process to get cosmetology license
Cosmetology students will be able to register for their final exam before they have completed their course work if a bill under consideration by the state Legislature is approved. House Bill 1017, by Cindy Ryu, D-Shoreline, allows cosmetology students to sign up for and take their final exam within 100...
etxview.com
Will California join other states, Feds in banning TikTok on government devices?
President Biden signed a law banning nearly 4 million federal employees from having TikTok on their government phones, over national security concerns. This week, New Jersey and Ohio joined at least 20 other states in restricting access to TikTok, amid fears that the Chinese government could use the app to spy on Americans.
